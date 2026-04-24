Noah Kahan Released His New Album And Great Divide Tour Tickets Are Available

Noah Kahan’s fourth studio album The Great Divide is out today, April 24, 2026, and the tour that comes with it is one of the biggest headline runs of his career, stadiums, ballparks, and arenas across North America from June through August, followed by an international leg through December.

If you have been searching for tickets, here is the complete guide: what is available, where to get it, what it will cost you, and why the demand has been high enough that Fenway Park added two extra nights and still sold out.

Who Is Noah Kahan?

Noah Kahan is 29 years old and from Strafford, Vermont, a small town in the Upper Valley region on the Vermont-New Hampshire border.

He released his debut album Busyheads in 2019 and spent the next two years in relative obscurity, playing small venues and building a following slowly.

Then, during the COVID-era lockdowns, he went home to Vermont and wrote the songs that would become Stick Season.

Stick Season was released in 2022. The title track went viral on TikTok, and what followed was one of the more remarkable slow-build breakouts in recent folk-pop history.

The album went four times Platinum. The title track went eight times Platinum. It reached No. 1 across North America, the UK, and Europe.

It was the fourth best-selling album of 2024, two years after it came out. Kahan earned two Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist.

He headlined Fenway Park twice, sold out Madison Square Garden, and played Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands and Glastonbury.

Kahan now has nearly 15 billion global streams and nearly 12 million albums sold worldwide.

The success changed his life in ways his Netflix documentary Out of Body, released April 13, 2026, explores in uncomfortable detail.

He moved to Nashville with his wife Brenna and their dogs. He struggled with mental health and body image during the height of the Stick Season tour. He felt the pull of Vermont constantly.

“Around here, people aren’t like, ‘How are your streams?'” he says in the film. The 90-minute documentary, directed by Nick Sweeney, was filmed over a year and a half and covers everything from the Fenway shows to the family tensions that came from writing so honestly about people who hadn’t asked to be written about.

The Great Divide is where he comes out the other side of all of that, or tries to.

What Is The New Album?

The Great Divide is Kahan’s fourth studio album, 17 tracks, released through Mercury Records.

He announced it on January 28 with a TikTok teaser campaign, he posted from a secret account called “thelastofthebugs,” hinting at the album for weeks before the official reveal.

The title track dropped January 30 and debuted during a Grammy Awards commercial break in a partnership with Mastercard.

It became his highest-charting single to date on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 6, and hit No. 1 on the Hot Rock and Alternative Songs chart, his first chart-topper there.

He co-produced the album with longtime collaborator Gabe Simon and welcomed in Aaron Dessner, best known for his work with The National and his extensive Taylor Swift collaborations.

They recorded at Dessner’s Long Pond studio in upstate New York, at Gold Pacific Studios in Nashville, and at a secluded farm outside the city.

Thematically the album is about exactly what the title suggests: the divide between the person Kahan was before Stick Season and the person he has become since.

“In some ways, The Great Divide is a natural successor to Stick Season,” Billboard wrote in its review. “Kahan’s knack for honest storytelling about exactly where he’s at in life is a well-developed strength that shines through here as he chronicles what it’s actually like to have an album change your life, for better and for worse.”

He has described the songs as deliberately built for the live show experience, “They’re anthemic and there’s moments of musicality that I don’t think Stick Season had.”

Other singles released ahead of the album include “Porch Light,” which co-written with Dessner and incorporates family voices, and “American Cars” and “Paid Time Off,” both of which Kahan performed live during release week.

On April 22, two days before the album dropped, he played a live event at Pioneer Works in New York City hosted by Spotify.

The Great Divide Tour

The North American leg of The Great Divide Tour runs from June 11 through August 31, 2026.

This is Kahan’s fifth headline tour and his first at this scale, he is playing stadiums and ballparks that represent a significant step up from where the Stick Season tour left him.

The tour opens June 11-12 in Orlando at the Kia Center, then moves through Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago’s Wrigley Field, New York, Atlanta, St. Louis, Minneapolis’s Target Field, Denver, Los Angeles’s Rose Bowl in Pasadena, and Vancouver before wrapping in Seattle at T-Mobile Park on August 31.

Boston’s Fenway Park gets four nights, a testament to his New England roots and the demand that comes with them. Both original Fenway dates sold out fast enough that two more were added, and those sold out as well.

Many shows on the North American leg are sold out at face value. Gigi Perez is the main support throughout the run, with Annabelle Dinda opening on most dates.

How To Get Tickets And What They Will Cost

Kahan made a specific decision about how tickets for this tour can be resold.

All tickets are limited to Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange, meaning if you buy a ticket and want to sell it, you can only do so at the original face value.

In states where laws prevent this kind of resale restriction, Ticketmaster still commits to honoring face value on its platform.

In practice, this means the secondary market on Ticketmaster is capped at face value, which is a meaningful fan-friendly policy.

For shows that are not fully sold out, tickets start around $220 at some venues and increase from there depending on the seat and the night.

Resale tickets for sold-out shows are still available through Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange as fans relist their seats. Sites like Gametime also list available inventory, though those prices will reflect whatever the resale market bears.

As of this week, the tour’s tickets went on general sale in February, fans who signed up for the artist presale had first access on February 10, with general on-sale beginning February 12.

At that point additional dates were immediately announced and quickly sold out as well.

The International Leg

Kahan announced the international dates for The Great Divide Tour on April 9, 2026.

The second half of the tour runs September through December 2026, covering Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Europe.

Australian and New Zealand dates include three nights at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, multiple nights at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena (with a third date added due to demand), and dates in Auckland.

The UK and European leg includes Glasgow, Manchester, three nights at London’s O2 Arena (with a third date added), three nights at Dublin’s 3Arena, Zurich, and a final show in Paris on December 7, the last date of the tour.

For Australian, New Zealand, UK and European fans, the artist presale ran April 14-15 at 10am local time.

Additional tickets for newly added dates went on sale in the same window.

The international leg follows the same general principle as North America, a full-scale production with Kahan playing the largest venues of his career outside the United States.

Why This Is A Particularly Big Moment

The release of The Great Divide comes alongside the Netflix documentary, which dropped April 13, and the single “The Great Divide” already charting higher than anything Kahan has put out before.

The combination of a new album, a documentary, and a stadium tour in the same month is the kind of cultural moment that moves a significant artist to a different level.

Kahan has consistently been honest with his audience about how difficult the Stick Season era was even as it was making him famous.

The documentary shows him at Fenway Park, the biggest show of his career to that point, and reveals that he was simultaneously at one of the lowest points of his life.

That candor is the engine of his connection with fans, and it is what The Great Divide tour will be built on across 17 tracks that, by his own description, were specifically written to be experienced live, in a crowd, at scale.