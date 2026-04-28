Ariana Grande’s ‘Petal’ Is Coming July 31 And Here Is Everything We Know About Her Eighth Album

Ariana Grande announced her eighth studio album on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The album is titled “petal,” lowercase, per the official announcement, and it will be released on July 31 via Republic Records.

A preorder went live alongside the announcement in multiple formats including standard LP, CD, cassette and a direct-to-consumer exclusive LP variant.

The album cover is a black and white photograph of Grande wearing her hair down, a strikingly rare image for an artist whose signature high ponytail has been one of the most recognizable silhouettes in pop music for more than a decade.

She has been hinting at this for weeks. The announcement is real, the date is set, and here is everything confirmed so far.

What Is Petal?

“Petal” is Grande’s eighth studio album and her first since “Eternal Sunshine” in March 2024, not counting the deluxe edition “Brighter Days Ahead” that followed in March 2025.

It was executive produced and co-written by Grande alongside ILYA. whose full name is Ilya Salmanzadeh, the Swedish-Persian producer and songwriter who has been one of her closest creative collaborators since “Sweetener” in 2018.

ILYA co-wrote and co-produced large portions of “thank u, next,” “Eternal Sunshine” and several albums before those, and has also worked with Taylor Swift and Sam Smith.

Grande gave the album a description rather than a traditional press statement.

“Something that is full of life and growing through the cracks of something cold and hard and challenging,” she said in a video posted to Instagram on April 18, now understood to have been a preview of the album’s thematic framing.

The imagery in that description is consistent with the title. A petal growing through cracks in something cold and hard is a specific visual, resilience, softness persisting through difficulty, something organic and alive finding its way through resistance.

What “something cold and hard and challenging” refers to in Grande’s personal or creative life has not been specified. The tracklist has not been released. No individual song titles have been confirmed.

No features have been announced. According to the Spotify countdown page for the album, “petal” will contain 12 tracks.

Did Grande Tease The Release Of Petal?

Grande had been publicly downplaying the idea of a new album in interviews as recently as early 2026.

Then the hints began accumulating. In March, she quietly added a flower emoji to her Instagram bio.

Fans who track her social media activity noticed immediately. The flower, combined with the fact that a tour had already been announced, suggested she was building toward something.

On April 14, she recorded a new message on a promotional phone number she had originally set up for “Eternal Sunshine Deluxe.”

When fans called the number, they heard Grande celebrating the album’s one-year anniversary and then saying, “We’re counting down the eights, oops! I mean the days. We’ll see you this summer.”

The slip, “eights” instead of “days,” was clearly deliberate. Fans interpreted it correctly as a reference to her eighth album. The confirmation came two weeks later on April 28.

The album artwork itself is a statement. Grande in her iconic long hair worn loose and falling over her face, smiling, shot in black and white.

It is an unusually candid image for an artist who has been extraordinarily consistent in her visual presentation, the high ponytail, the specific aesthetic of each album era.

Wearing her hair down for the cover of “petal” reads as intentional softness, an openness that matches both the album’s title and her description of what it contains.

The Tour That Frames Everything

“Petal” will be released on July 31, in the middle of Grande’s Eternal Sunshine Tour.

The tour begins June 6 in Oakland, California and concludes September 1 at London’s O2 Arena.

It is her first solo headline tour in seven years. Her last tour, which covered the “Sweetener” and “thank u, next” albums, wrapped in December 2019.

Everything that has happened in Grande’s career and personal life since then, the pandemic, “Positions,” “Eternal Sunshine,” the Wicked film, her Oscar nomination, the Wicked sequel, happened without a tour to mark it.

The Eternal Sunshine Tour sold out. Ticketmaster queues for the tickets were reportedly among the longest the platform had seen for a non-stadium pop artist.

Grande will be playing arenas across North America and the UK, and she will drop a new studio album while the tour is in progress, a scheduling choice that suggests genuine momentum rather than a gap between project cycles.

The album will arrive before the UK and European leg of the tour ends, which means the final weeks of shows in London will take place in the immediate aftermath of “petal’s” release.

Live shows as a promotional vehicle for new music, with fans who already have tickets already invested, is a specific kind of album launch that few artists can execute, you need both the album and the sold-out tour already in place simultaneously. Grande has both.

Grande’s Career and What Comes Next For Her

Grande is 32 years old and has been a major figure in pop music since her debut album “Yours Truly” in 2013. Her discography is one of the cleaner arcs in contemporary pop, each album distinctly different from the last, each representing a specific era.

“thank u, next” and “Sweetener” established her as one of the most commercially and critically successful artists of her generation.

“Positions” in 2020 and “Eternal Sunshine” in 2024 continued that streak. “Eternal Sunshine” earned three Grammy nominations.

Five of her previous studio albums reached number one in the UK. “Petal” is positioned to make six consecutive UK chart-toppers.

Beyond music, Grande earned an Oscar nomination for her performance as Glinda in the 2024 film adaptation of “Wicked,” a role she had been attached to for years.

The film was one of the biggest box office successes of its year and was followed by a sequel currently in production.

She is also set to appear in “Focker In-Law,” the fourth film in the Meet the Parents franchise, releasing November 25, 2026, playing Greg Focker’s son’s fiancée alongside Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Teri Polo, Blythe Danner and Owen Wilson.

“Petal” arrives on July 31. The tracklist remains unreleased. The first single has not been announced.

What exists is a title, a cover, a date, a description of something growing through difficult ground, and the knowledge that one of the most consistent hitmakers in contemporary pop music has had her next album ready since before her first tour in seven years even began.