Don Mattingly Is Managing The Phillies Now And Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Him

Don Mattingly was named the Philadelphia Phillies’ interim manager on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, following the dismissal of Rob Thomson.

He will manage the club for the remainder of the 2026 season, beginning Tuesday night against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park.

Mattingly is 65 years old, has 12 years of managerial experience, and is one of the most recognizable names in baseball history.

He is also managing a team whose general manager is his son.

That detail alone makes this appointment unlike anything else happening in Major League Baseball right now.

The Father And Son Situation

Preston Mattingly is the Philadelphia Phillies’ Vice President and General Manager, a position he has held since before the 2025 season.

Don Mattingly joined the Phillies’ coaching staff in January 2026 as bench coach under Rob Thomson.

When Thomson was dismissed on Tuesday, Dave Dombrowski, the team’s president of baseball operations, elevated Don Mattingly to interim manager while his son remains the club’s general manager.

The Phillies hired Mattingly as their bench coach in January after the 65-year-old stepped away from the Toronto Blue Jays following three seasons there as bench coach.

He had been in that role for exactly 28 games before Tuesday’s decision changed his title.

Preston Mattingly was a first-round pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2006 and spent six seasons in the minor leagues with a .232 batting average before transitioning into a front office career.

His father was managing the Dodgers at the same time Preston was in their system. Now they are working in the same building in the same organization in a situation that has no precise precedent in the modern history of the sport.

Who Was Don Mattingly On The Field?

To understand what Mattingly brings to a dugout, you have to understand what he was on the field, and what was taken from him before he could prove it on the biggest stage.

Donald Arthur Mattingly, nicknamed “Donnie Baseball” and “the Hit Man,” spent his entire playing career with the New York Yankees from 1982 to 1995.

He was born on April 20, 1961 in Evansville, Indiana, just turned 65 this month, and was the kind of high school player that people in Indiana still talk about.

Mattingly batted .463 at Reitz Memorial High School, where he still holds records for hits, RBI, runs and triples. His 25 career high school triples remain an Indiana state record.

After winning the AL batting title with a .343 average in his first full season in 1984, he was named AL Most Valuable Player in 1985 after hitting .324 with 145 RBI, the highest total in the league in over 30 years.

The following year he was MVP runner-up after hitting .352. He was a six-time All-Star, won three Gold Gloves at first base, three Silver Slugger Awards, and finished his career with a .307 batting average and 2,153 hits.

The Yankees retired his number 23. He has a plaque in Monument Park at Yankee Stadium alongside the franchise’s immortals.

He is commonly cited as the best Yankee player to have never played in a World Series.

His career had genuinely bad timing, the Yankees lost the World Series the year before he broke into the big leagues and won it in the first year of his retirement.

The 1994 players’ strike, which wiped out what might have been the Yankees’ best postseason opportunity of the Mattingly era, represents the most painful specific moment in that story.

He has appeared on the Hall of Fame ballot four times, most recently in 2026, without receiving enough votes for induction. He came closest in 2023 with 50 percent of the vote. He is eligible again for the 2029 class.

What Mattingly Has Done As A Manager

Mattingly has 12 years of managerial experience, five with the Los Angeles Dodgers and seven with the Miami Marlins.

His overall record is 889-950. The career losing record reflects the environments he managed in more than anything about his abilities.

With the Dodgers from 2011 through 2015, he went 446-363 and led the team to three consecutive postseason appearances from 2013 through 2015.

The Dodgers lost each time, to the Cardinals twice and the Mets once, and he departed after 2015 even though the organization was reportedly willing to keep him.

Dave Roberts replaced him and the Dodgers eventually won the World Series in 2020.

With the Miami Marlins from 2016 through 2022, he went 443-587 across seven seasons. The Marlins were one of the worst-resourced franchises in the sport throughout that period.

When Derek Jeter’s ownership group acquired the team in 2017, they systematically traded away the best players on the roster to cut payroll. Mattingly managed through all of it without complaint, developing young players and maintaining a functional clubhouse culture without the resources to compete.

He never made the playoffs in Miami.

After leaving the Marlins, he joined the Toronto Blue Jays coaching staff as bench coach for three seasons from 2023 through 2025.

The Blue Jays reached the World Series in 2025, bringing Mattingly closer to winning one as a coach than he ever got as a player, before losing.

He then joined the Phillies as bench coach in January 2026. He has spent each of the last 23 consecutive seasons on a major league coaching staff without missing a year.

The Question That Was Already Answered

The announcement that Mattingly would be the interim for the rest of the season was a surprise to many who had been following the situation closely.

Recently-fired Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora had been widely expected to be at the top of the list in Philadelphia, given that Cora won a World Series in Boston with now-Phillies president Dave Dombrowski in 2018.

Dombrowski hired Cora as the Red Sox’s manager in October 2017. The two have publicly praised each other’s abilities over the years.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Tuesday that the Phillies did in fact offer the job to Cora before promoting Mattingly.

Cora, who was fired by the Red Sox on April 25, shut the offer down. Nightengale reported:

“The Phillies are Don Mattingly’s team for now with no plans to bring in Alex Cora or anyone else at this juncture.”

With that settled, the decision to elevate Mattingly was straightforward, he was already on the staff, had the players’ respect from 28 games as bench coach, and brought the credibility of a former AL MVP and 12 years of managerial experience to a situation that needed both quickly.

What Mattingly Faces

Mattingly takes over a team sitting at 9-19, tied for the worst record in baseball.

The Giants series that begins Tuesday night is the first of many straight series the Phillies need to approach differently than they have through the first four weeks of the season.

FanGraphs gives the club a 33.9 percent chance to reach the postseason from here.

The roster challenges, aging veterans underperforming expensive contracts, a rotation working through health issues, a bullpen under pressure, are not going to be resolved by a managerial change alone.

What a change can provide is a new voice in a clubhouse that needed one. Mattingly’s track record in Miami, where he kept players engaged and a franchise functional through years of organizational dysfunction without the competitive pieces to show for it, suggests he knows how to manage a difficult environment without losing the room.

His first game is tonight. His son is the general manager. His number is retired in Yankee Stadium.

He has never won a World Series as a player or a manager despite spending more than four decades in the game at its highest levels.

He is 65 years old and he is starting over in the middle of April with a 9-19 team that expected to compete for a championship.