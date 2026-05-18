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Austin Shooting Spree Spanned 12 Incidents And Ended With Three Teens Arrested

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May 18, 2026
Crime Scene
Crime Scene via Shutterstock

Austin, Texas woke up Sunday morning to a city that was still under threat from a shooting spree that had started the afternoon before.

A man walking his dog at 8:47 AM was shot in the back, the 10th or 11th incident in a series that had begun Saturday at 3:45 PM and that police were only beginning to fully connect when the Sunday attacks resumed.

By Sunday evening, three juveniles were in custody, a shelter-in-place order had been issued and lifted for a large section of South Austin, and the Austin Police Department was accounting for at least 12 shooting incidents that left four people wounded, struck two fire stations and terrorized multiple neighborhoods across South and East Austin.

The suspects were a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old who stole guns from the same store on Saturday and then spent the next 24 hours driving through Austin in a succession of stolen vehicles, firing at random targets, pedestrians, apartment complexes, homes, businesses and emergency services infrastructure.

A third juvenile was taken into custody Sunday night in Manor, the Austin suburb where the first two were apprehended following a car chase.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis was direct about what the investigation had produced. “I don’t know what a motive is,” she said at a Sunday press conference. “I don’t know what motive would drive anybody to come and drive around senselessly in this city, in multiple parts of this city, shooting.”

How It Started

The incident that would eventually produce 12 shooting scenes across Austin began, on paper, as two unremarkable crimes on a Saturday afternoon.

At 3:45 PM on May 16, police received a report of a vehicle stolen from an apartment complex.

Shortly after, there was a report of a firearm stolen from a retail store. Austin police did not initially connect the two incidents.

Then approximately 20 additional service calls began coming in from South and East Austin. The calls were varied, shots fired at apartment complexes, at homes, at passing cars.

As dispatchers and investigators began tracking the pattern, the connections became clearer.

One group was responsible. They were mobile. They were armed with stolen guns. And they were firing at what appeared to be random targets as they moved through the city.

The activity stopped Saturday night. Then Sunday morning at 8:47 AM, a man walking his dog was shot in the back. The spree had resumed.

By the time police had full situational awareness, they were dealing with 12 separate shooting incidents spread across South and East Austin, four injured civilians, one critically but now in stable condition, three with non-life-threatening wounds, and two Austin Fire Department stations that had been struck by gunfire.

The Car Chase That Ended The Morning

As investigators worked to identify and locate the suspects on Sunday afternoon, the Austin Police Department issued a shelter-in-place order just before 3:30 PM covering a substantial area of South Austin, bounded by South Slaughter Lane to the south, East McKinney Falls Parkway to the east, North Ben White Boulevard to the north and West Escarpment Boulevard to the west.

Residents in that area were instructed to stay inside and away from windows while officers searched for the suspects.

Investigators had been tracking the vehicles used in the attacks. The suspects had moved through four stolen cars during the spree, a black or dark blue Hyundai, a gold Hyundai sedan, a silver Mazda four-door and a white Kia Optima.

At approximately 5 PM on Sunday, Travis County deputies and Manor Police Department officers stopped a white Kia in Manor, the suburb immediately east of Austin on Highway 290.

Three people fled from the vehicle. Two were immediately apprehended. The third ran.

At 3:50 PM, Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis announced what she had: “We have two suspects in custody. We have a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old in custody.”

The South Austin shelter-in-place was lifted after the two primary suspects were secured.

The Manor Police Department issued its own shelter-in-place covering the Presidential Meadows, Greenbury and Stonewater subdivisions and surrounding roads while nearly 200 officers, including canine units, SWAT teams, helicopter and drone support, searched for the third suspect.

That order was lifted just before 8 PM. At approximately 9:30 PM Sunday, Manor police located the third juvenile at an H-E-B Fuel station at 13100 North FM 973 Road.

He was taken into custody and transferred to Austin police.

All three suspects are males in their late teens and were described as Hispanic males.

They were placed in juvenile detention. The 15-year-old and 17-year-old will not be publicly identified by name due to their juvenile status.

Who Were The Suspects?

The two primary suspects had an escalating relationship with firearms that predated the weekend.

The 17-year-old had an existing outstanding warrant connected to the previous theft of a firearm, a warrant that had not resulted in his arrest before Saturday.

The 15-year-old is believed to have stolen a gun from the same store where the 17-year-old’s earlier theft had occurred, doing so on Saturday, the day the spree began.

Between the two of them, they were armed with stolen weapons and had access to stolen vehicles when the first shots were fired at 3:45 PM Saturday.

Chief Davis urged Austin residents not to leave keys or key fobs inside vehicles, a direct reference to the ease with which the suspects had been able to acquire and cycle through transportation as the spree continued.

When police stopped the white Kia in Manor on Sunday afternoon, they recovered weapons from the vehicle.

The investigation into the full scope of the incidents, the specific weapons used at each scene and the movements of all three suspects across the approximately 24 hours of the spree was still active Sunday evening.

The License Plate Reader Conversation

The aftermath of the shooting spree immediately reopened a political debate in Austin that had been settled, at least institutionally, in 2025.

Both Police Chief Davis and Mayor Kirk Watson referenced license plate reader technology at their Sunday press conference as something that might have helped investigators connect the stolen vehicle reports and shooting incidents more quickly, potentially identifying the suspects’ vehicle earlier in the afternoon and cutting the spree short.

In 2025, the Austin City Council declined to continue a license plate reader program that had previously helped police track stolen vehicles and solve other crimes.

The decision was contested at the time.

With the Sunday shooting spree fresh in everyone’s mind, both the city’s top law enforcement official and its mayor were publicly suggesting that the absence of that technology had real consequences on May 17, 2026.

Watson acknowledged the broader implications of what had unfolded. “This was a rapidly evolving event involving multiple incidents in multiple locations,” he said, praising the coordination between Austin Police, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, Manor Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Watson confirmed he had also been in contact with the Governor regarding the incident.

Four People Shot, Two Fire Stations Hit, Three In Custody

The final accounting of the weekend is specific and sobering. At least 12 shooting incidents across approximately 24 hours.

Four people wounded, a man shot in the back while walking his dog, a man and woman struck in front of a store by gunfire from a passing vehicle, a fourth victim whose specific circumstances were not described at Sunday’s press conference.

Two Austin Fire Department stations struck by gunfire. Four stolen vehicles. A shelter-in-place order for a large section of South Austin. A separate shelter-in-place in Manor during the search for the third suspect.

Three juveniles are in custody. The motive is unknown. The guns were stolen. The vehicles were stolen. The targets were random.

Davis placed the incident in the context that will govern what happens next: “We need to take seriously the fact that we’ve got two juveniles, 15 and 17, running around with guns creating this havoc.”

Troy Smith

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Shai NBA MVP Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander For The Second Year In A Row And He Got 83 Of 100 Votes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named the 2025-26 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player on Sunday May 17, 2026, winning back-to-back MVP awards in one of the most dominant voting performances the award has produced in years. The Oklahoma City Thunder guard received 83 of 100 first-place votes from the global media panel, a margin so decisive that the debate about who deserved the award was largely academic for most of the season. Nikola Jokic finished second with 10 first-place votes. Victor Wembanyama finished third with five. The announcement was made at 7:30 PM Eastern on Amazon Prime just before the start of Game 7 of the Cleveland Cavaliers-Detroit Pistons series. ESPN's Shams Charania had reported the outcome earlier Sunday morning, beating the league's announcement by several hours in the same pattern that has become a feature of major NBA award reveals. Gilgeous-Alexander is the first guard since Stephen Curry won the award in 2015 and 2016 to win consecutive MVP trophies. He is the 16th multiple-time MVP in league history. His Thunder finished the regular season 64-18, securing the top overall seed in the Western Conference for the second consecutive year. He now has two days to enjoy it. The Thunder open their Western Conference Semifinals series Monday against the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama, the player who finished third in MVP voting and who represents the most credible challenge to SGA's dominance heading into next season. The Season That Won It Gilgeous-Alexander's raw scoring numbers actually declined from last year's MVP campaign, he averaged 31.1 points per game in 2025-26, down from 32.7 the previous season. By virtually every other measure, the case for giving him the award was stronger than it was in 2025. The efficiency leap is the number that defines the season. Gilgeous-Alexander closed the year shooting 55.3 percent from the floor, 38.6 percent from three and 87.9 percent from the free throw line. He averaged 6.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds across 68 games. CBS Sports noted that the only other player in NBA history to achieve those shooting percentages on more than 250 total shots was Kevin Durant, who did it in 47 games during the 2022-23 season. Gilgeous-Alexander sustained it across a full season. The broader argument for his back-to-back was not purely individual production. The Thunder finished 64-18 despite dealing with injury absences throughout the year, not just Gilgeous-Alexander's own injury in February, but contributions from a roster that was tested at various points. Oklahoma City held off the San Antonio Spurs down the stretch for the top seed in a Western Conference that was more competitive than it had been in years. Every win during the periods when the roster was limited was a game in which Gilgeous-Alexander was the reason the Thunder were competitive at all. The Voting And What It Means The 83 first-place votes Gilgeous-Alexander received from 100 total media voters represent a near-landslide by the standards of a league where three-way MVP races have been common in recent seasons. Jokic, who received 29 first-place votes in the 2024-25 vote and 71 second-place votes, dropped to 10 first-place votes this year with 48 second-place. Wembanyama received five first-place votes, reflecting genuine support from a minority of voters who felt his combination of offensive improvement and unanimous Defensive Player of the Year impact made him the most valuable player in the league. The full voting breakdown shows a race that was decided long before Sunday's announcement. 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