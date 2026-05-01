Kylie Jenner Sued By 2nd Housekeeper Who Was Told Nobody Cares About Her Birthday

Kylie Jenner is facing a second lawsuit from a former housekeeper in the span of two weeks. Juana Delgado Soto filed suit against Jenner, Kylie Jenner Inc., staff supervisor Itzel Sibrian, Tri Star Services and La Maison Family Services in Los Angeles on Wednesday April 29, 2026, alleging racial discrimination, harassment, failure to pay wages, failure to prevent or remedy harassment and discrimination, and additional charges.

Her attorney is Della Shaker, the same lawyer who filed the first lawsuit against Jenner on behalf of Angelica Hernandez Vasquez twelve days earlier.

Jenner’s representative declined to comment Thursday and noted that Jenner had not yet seen the lawsuit.

The two lawsuits together paint a picture of a household staff environment with allegations of racial harassment, retaliation and supervisory abuse so pervasive that two different employees say they endured it, filed internal complaints, saw no meaningful response and ultimately felt they had no recourse other than litigation.

Who Is Juana Delgado Soto?

Soto began working for Jenner in May 2019, seven years ago. Her lawsuit says that for the first several years of her employment, meal and rest breaks were routinely withheld from her.

That alone is a violation of California labor law, which requires employers, including household employers, to provide paid rest breaks and unpaid meal periods to non-exempt employees.

The severity of what Soto describes escalated sharply in late 2023 when a woman named Itzel Sibrian was assigned as her direct supervisor.

In 2024, Soto filed a formal complaint with Human Resources after Sibrian allegedly mocked her for her accent, humiliated her because of her immigration status and race, and called her stupid.

The complaint produced a temporary result, Sibrian was removed from her supervisory role.

Then she was reinstated. And then, Soto alleges, Sibrian set out to punish her for filing the complaint.

The retaliation alleged in the lawsuit is specific. Sibrian allegedly reduced Soto’s hourly wage.

She was assigned unreasonable workloads. Her schedule was changed in ways designed to make her working conditions harder.

When Soto prepared to leave on her birthday, Sibrian allegedly threatened that she would be fired if she did not stay late and told her:

“No one cares about your birthday, Kylie is having a dinner.”

In late 2024, two new supervisors identified in the lawsuit only as Patsy and Elsy took on expanded leadership roles.

They are the same two supervisors referenced by name in Vasquez’s lawsuit filed twelve days earlier. Under Patsy and Elsy, Soto alleges, the treatment did not improve.

When Soto’s brother died suddenly, she alleges she was denied adequate time off to grieve and was told to report to work immediately.

While she was working during her grief, she says, staff members whispered to each other that she was lying about her brother’s death and deliberately threw trash on the ground and forced her to pick it up.

When she requested time off to attend her brother’s funeral Mass, she claims she was harassed for making the request.

The Letter On The Massage Table

By April 2025, Soto had filed internal complaints that went unaddressed, watched a supervisor get reinstated after temporary removal, been told no one cared about her birthday, been forced to work through her brother’s death, and had her wages reduced in alleged retaliation. She decided to go directly to Jenner.

She wrote a long letter. She detailed the harassment, the discrimination and the retaliation she had experienced.

She placed the letter on Jenner’s massage table immediately before Jenner was scheduled to receive a massage, the most certain way she could think of to ensure Jenner would actually see it.

The lawsuit does not specify what happened with the letter in any detail beyond the implication that Jenner did not intervene in a way that changed the situation.

Soto’s attorney Della Shaker described what her client did as an act of courage. “My client alleges multiple employment and labor law violations by Kylie Jenner and her affiliated companies, and I commend her for the courage to come forward and seek accountability, recognizing that taking the first step is often the most difficult,” Shaker told the Los Angeles Times.

The First Lawsuit And What It Alleged

Twelve days before Soto filed her lawsuit, Angelica Hernandez Vasquez filed a separate suit in Los Angeles making similar allegations.

Vasquez, a Salvadoran woman and practicing Catholic, began working at Jenner’s Beverly Hills residence on September 10, 2024 and was moved to the Hidden Hills residence one week later.

She reported to Elsi and head housekeeper Patsy, the same two supervisors who appear in Soto’s lawsuit.

Vasquez alleges she was treated with hostility and exclusion from the very beginning of her employment.

She was “subjected to severe and pervasive harassment,” belittled and humiliated in front of coworkers because of her race, national origin and religious beliefs.

She alleges she was assigned the worst possible tasks, deliberately excluded from the housekeeping team, had fingers snapped at her, was shouted at routinely, and on at least one occasion had a supervisor throw hangers at her.

The housekeeper developed anxiety and what she describes as “symptoms consistent with post-traumatic stress disorder.” She was eventually forced to take medical leave in July 2025 and resigned one month later in August 2025.

Vasquez’s lawsuit does not make specific claims about Jenner’s personal behavior, the allegations are directed at the supervisory staff.

She is seeking punitive damages and restitution for unpaid wages, meal and rest period premium pay, unreimbursed business expenses and unpaid sick leave.

Sources close to Jenner’s household told TMZ after the first lawsuit that Vasquez was a junior employee with attendance issues and other workplace concerns. Jenner has not yet formally responded to either lawsuit.

The Legal Significance Of Both Lawsuits

Legal analysts covering the case have noted that both lawsuits carry implications beyond the specific allegations against Jenner personally.

California employment law applies to household employees in the same way it applies to corporate employees, employers in a private home are subject to the same wage and hour laws, discrimination protections and anti-harassment requirements as any business.

The fact that the work happens in someone’s home does not create a legal exception.

The Constangy employment law firm noted in a legal blog post about the case that the lawsuits send a clear message that homeowners who employ household staff can face liability as employers under state law.

The two plaintiffs share the same attorney, which suggests a coordinated legal strategy aimed at establishing a pattern rather than pursuing isolated claims.

Whether additional former employees come forward will likely depend on how the initial cases develop.

Who Is Kylie Jenner?

Jenner, 28, first became a public figure as the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

She built a cosmetics empire, Kylie Cosmetics, that has made her one of the wealthiest people in entertainment.

She has two children with rapper Travis Scott: daughter Stormi, born February 2018, and son Aire, born February 2022.

Her primary California residence is in Hidden Hills, the location referenced in both lawsuits.

Neither lawsuit has been adjudicated. Both contain allegations that Jenner has not formally responded to.

What exists right now is two separate sets of claims, filed by two separate women, represented by the same attorney, describing similar environments, referencing some of the same supervisors, and arriving within twelve days of each other.