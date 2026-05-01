YNW Melly Is Facing The Death Penalty And Just Asked A Judge To Let Him Out Until Trial

Rapper YNW Melly appeared in a Broward County courtroom on Thursday April 30, 2026, for a four-hour hearing in which his attorneys argued, for the fourth time in this case, that he should be released on bond ahead of his January 2027 retrial for double murder.

The judge, Martin S. Fein, did not issue a ruling from the bench. He said he will release a written order in the coming days.

Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, is 26 years old and has been in pretrial detention since February 13, 2019, more than seven years, without a conviction.

He faces two counts of first-degree murder and could receive the death penalty if found guilty at trial. Today, May 1, is his 27th birthday. He is spending it in Broward County Jail.

What Happened At The April 30th Hearing?

The April 30 hearing was an Arthur hearing, a Florida legal procedure through which defendants charged with capital offenses can seek release on bond by demonstrating that the evidence against them is not strong enough to justify continued detention.

Capital defendants in Florida can be held without bond when the court finds that the proof of guilt is evident or the presumption of guilt is great. Melly’s attorneys have now argued four separate times that neither standard is met in this case.

The hearing ran approximately four hours. Defense attorneys Drew Findling and Carol Haughwout presented testimony from family members and focused their argument on two central points.

The extraordinary length of their client’s pretrial detention and the family support structure they have established to ensure compliance with bond conditions.

Melly’s grandmother, Audrey Gross, took the stand and spoke about the restrictions that have limited her ability to communicate with her grandson during his time in custody. “It broke my heart not being able to communicate, just to hear his voice, it was very difficult,” Gross said.

The defense also presented a Broward Sheriff’s Office detention officer, Major Kevin Corbett, regarding the conditions of Demons’ confinement.

Defense attorneys had previously characterized those conditions as “flagrantly restrictive” and “dehumanizing” in filings with the court.

On the prosecution’s side, attorneys argued that the court should deny bond in a capital case where a death-eligible defendant has already been accused of staging a crime scene and engaging in witness tampering.

Prosecutors also submitted letters they say were written by Melly indicating he has adapted to his current situation, noting that he now has access to an open dorm unit with a television, a personal basketball court, and outdoor exercise three times a week.

The defense has already arranged a home in Broward County where Demons would live for eight months if the judge agrees to release him before trial begins.

The proposed conditions of any bond would include no access to social media, strictly limited movement, and 24-hour supervision.

What The Judge Will Decide And When

Judge Fein did not rule from the bench. He said he will issue a written order about the bond in the coming days, without specifying a precise timeline.

If he approves bond, Melly would walk out of Broward County Jail after more than seven years of pretrial detention and await his January 2027 trial under the supervision conditions the defense has proposed.

If he denies it, Melly remains in custody until the trial begins on January 6, 2027.

Either decision is expected to face scrutiny from the opposing side. A bond grant would almost certainly be challenged by prosecutors.

A denial would likely produce another appeal from the defense team, which has shown no signs of abandoning its pursuit of pretrial release.

How This Case Got Here

Melly was arrested in February 2019 based on allegations that on the night of October 26, 2018, he shot and killed two of his closest friends, fellow rappers Christopher Thomas Jr., known as YNW Juvy, and Anthony Williams, known as YNW Sakchaser, inside a car after a late-night recording session at a Fort Lauderdale studio.

Investigators from the Miramar Police Department allege that Demons, along with co-defendant Cortlen Henry (YNW Bortlen), then staged the scene to look like a drive-by shooting near the Everglades, positioning himself and Henry as fellow victims rather than perpetrators.

The two murder charges carry the possibility of either life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

Broward County prosecutors have consistently indicated they are seeking the death penalty.

In 2023, the case went to trial for the first time. After weeks of testimony, the jury deadlocked, unable to reach the unanimous verdict Florida requires for a conviction.

The judge declared a mistrial. Defense attorneys later said that one juror who favored Melly had refused to convict and convinced two others to vote not guilty.

Following the 2023 mistrial, the case became significantly more complicated.

Prosecutors filed additional charges against Melly including witness tampering, directing the activities of a criminal gang, criminal solicitation to commit murder, and conspiracy to tamper with a witness on a capital felony.

Those charges stemmed from allegations that Melly had attempted to convince a key witness not to testify.

Then, on January 20, 2026, one day before the retrial was scheduled to begin, prosecutors dropped all four of those additional charges. Defense attorneys calculated that the state had held those charges for 652 days before abandoning them on the courthouse steps.

The two original first-degree murder charges remain fully in place.

Co-defendant Cortlen Henry resolved his case separately.

In September 2025, Henry accepted a plea deal, pleading no contest to accessory after the fact and witness tampering. The state dropped its murder charges against him. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

With Henry’s case resolved and the additional charges against Melly dropped, the case has returned to its core, two counts of first-degree murder, a January 2027 trial date, and a defendant who has now spent more than seven years behind bars waiting for that trial.

The Fourth Bond Request

This was Melly’s fourth attempt to secure bond in this case. Each prior attempt failed.

The legal basis this time included the argument that seven-plus years of pretrial detention in a capital case without a conviction represents an unreasonable deprivation of liberty, particularly for a defendant who was never convicted, whose first trial ended in a hung jury rather than an acquittal, and who has watched four additional charges dropped without explanation after being held on them for nearly two years.

The defense’s decision to set up a specific home in Broward County where Melly could live under supervision for eight months before trial reflects a level of preparation that goes beyond a routine bond request.

It is designed to answer the judge’s practical questions before he asks them: where will he live, who will supervise him, what movement will he have, and how do you prevent him from being a flight risk facing a potential death sentence.

Whether Judge Fein finds those answers persuasive will be known in the coming days.

Who Is YNW Melly?

Jamell Maurice Demons was born on May 1, 1999 in Gifford, Florida — a small community near Vero Beach. He turned 27 years old today, May 1, 2026, inside a Broward County jail cell.

He was one of the most promising young voices in hip-hop before his arrest.

His 2018 single “Murder on My Mind,” whose title carries a different weight now, reached the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 and introduced his emotionally raw style to a mainstream audience. “Mixed Personalities,” a 2019 collaboration with Kanye West, charted internationally.

“Suicidal” became one of his most streamed tracks. He was signed to 300 Entertainment and was in the middle of building a career that had generated genuine momentum before everything stopped in February 2019.

His music career has been effectively frozen for the entirety of his pretrial detention. He has not released new music under his own direction.

His catalog continues to stream millions of times monthly. The artist behind it has not been in a recording studio in more than seven years.