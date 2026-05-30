Carolina Hurricanes Are Going To The Stanley Cup Final For The First Time Since 2006

The Carolina Hurricanes ended twenty years of waiting on Friday night in Raleigh, rolling past the Montreal Canadiens 6-1 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final to clinch the series four games to one and earn the franchise’s first trip to the Stanley Cup Final since 2006.

Taylor Hall, Logan Stankoven and Eric Robinson scored in a dominating first period that turned a potential tense elimination game into a celebration before most of the 18,931 fans at Lenovo Center had finished their first beer.

Jackson Blake and Shayne Gostisbehere added second-period goals that pushed the Hurricanes to a 5-0 lead entering the final period, while Seth Jarvis scored into an empty net with 3:41 left.

Cole Caufield got Montreal on the board with a power-play goal in the third period, ending a streak of 10 consecutive Carolina goals that stretched back to Andrei Svechnikov’s overtime winner in Game 3, but by then the outcome had been decided for two full periods.

Carolina is going to the Stanley Cup Final. The opponent is the Vegas Golden Knights, who swept the Colorado Avalanche, the NHL’s best regular-season team, in the Western Conference Final.

The series begins Tuesday on ABC. Carolina has home ice advantage. The Hurricanes are the first team to reach the Stanley Cup Final with only one loss since 1983.

The 11-Day Break That Almost Cost Them Everything

The story of Carolina’s 2026 playoff run cannot be told without addressing the Game 1 disaster that preceded everything that followed. Carolina, the top seed in the Eastern Conference, finished the postseason 12-1, including 6-0 on the road.

Outside of a 6-2 loss in the series opener against Montreal after 11 days off, the Canes were unstoppable in the playoffs.

The 11-day gap between the end of Carolina’s second-round series and the start of the Eastern Conference Final, the extended break that comes with being the top seed waiting for a lower seed to finish a longer series, had clearly taken something out of the Hurricanes’ game.

They came out flat, fell behind early and Montreal beat them convincingly in a game that looked, in the moment, like an upset was brewing.

Then the Hurricanes remembered who they are.

Game 2 was a 3-2 overtime win at home, exactly the kind of hard-fought, tight result that a team needs to restore belief after a bad loss.

The Hurricanes broke a historic streak of futility in the second-to-last round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Game 3 went to overtime in Montreal, and Svechnikov, who had been quiet for most of the playoffs, produced the moment the Hurricanes needed, burying the game-winner to give them a 2-1 series lead away from home.

Game 4 was a 4-0 shutout in Raleigh, three goals in less than three minutes late in the first period, and suddenly the 6-2 Game 1 loss looked like a distant memory.

Friday’s 6-1 Game 5 completion was, in its own way, the most emphatic statement of all. The Hurricanes did not just close the series, they dominated it.

They outscored Montreal 16-7 in the four games after the opener. They scored 10 consecutive goals across Games 3, 4 and 5 before Caufield ended the run late in the third.

The Streak Of Broken Hearts That Finally Ends

For anyone who has followed Carolina hockey across the Rod Brind’Amour era, Friday’s result means something specific and long awaited.

The Hurricanes have been one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference for the better part of a decade, appearing in the playoffs in each of the last eight seasons, winning regular season titles, being genuinely feared in the first and second rounds.

They had never broken through the Eastern Conference Final. Three consecutive years, 2023, 2024 and 2025, the Florida Panthers ended Carolina’s season in the penultimate round. The Panthers swept them in 2023. Beat them again in 2024. Beat them again in 2025.

The specific frustration of being good enough to contend but unable to reach the final stage had been building for years into something that Carolina fans carried into this playoff run with them.

Montreal is not the Florida Panthers. But getting out of the Eastern Conference Final, regardless of the opponent, is the barrier Carolina has been trying to break through for years.

They broke through it on Friday night with three goals in the first eleven minutes of the game and never looked back.

That made the Hurricanes the first team to reach the Stanley Cup Final with only one loss since 1983, and the only team to do so since the league went to best-of-seven series in all four postseason rounds in 1987.

Twelve wins, one loss. The most dominant playoff run to the Cup Final in the modern era of the NHL.

What The Stanley Cup Final Looks Like

The Vegas Golden Knights are waiting. They swept the Colorado Avalanche, a team that had the best record in the entire NHL during the regular season, in four games in the Western Conference Final, which is either an impressive statement about Vegas’s quality or a disconcerting signal about Colorado’s postseason execution, or both simultaneously.

Vegas has been one of the league’s elite franchises since its expansion in 2017. They won the Stanley Cup in 2023.

They are built around depth, physical play and goaltending that elevates in the playoffs, the specific formula that has made them so difficult to play against in the postseason. Adin Hill in goal.

A forward group that can absorb injuries without visible dropoff. A power play that has been converting at high efficiency.

Carolina has the home ice advantage, as the East’s top seed they host Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 if necessary at Lenovo Center in Raleigh.

The atmosphere in Raleigh for playoff games has been one of the genuine talking points of hockey media across multiple years, a building that generates the specific kind of noise that opponents genuinely struggle to communicate through and that energizes the home team in measurable ways.

The Stanley Cup Final begins Tuesday on ABC. Two of the NHL’s most well-constructed franchises, one hunting its second Cup in four years, one hunting its first in twenty, will play for the championship starting in four days.

What This Moment Means

The 2006 Carolina Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup. They beat the Edmonton Oilers in seven games in a series that included one of the better goaltending performances in Cup Final history from Cam Ward.

For the franchise, that championship is the reference point, the proof that this organization can win when it reaches the final stage.

The twenty years between that Cup and Friday’s return trip to the final include multiple playoff runs, multiple near misses and the three consecutive years of Panthers heartbreak that preceded this season.

The specificity of what took that long matters to the fans who watched it unfold.

Rod Brind’Amour has coached this team for all eight of those consecutive playoff appearances.

He is one of the most respected coaches in the sport, a former player who won a Cup as a Hurricanes player in 2006 and who has built the team’s culture from the inside.

Getting to the final as a coach, twenty years after getting there as a player, is a full-circle moment that the hockey world has been waiting to witness.

The Hurricanes practiced extraordinary patience. They won twelve playoff games while losing only one. They scored ten consecutive goals between the second overtime of Game 3 and the third period of Game 5.

They put 6 past the Montreal goaltender on an elimination night in front of their own crowd.

Carolina is going to the Stanley Cup Final. The wait is over.