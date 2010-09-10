24 things to do in 24 hours

Festival season in Syracuse has finished and now we’re living in the weird weeks between Halloween and Thanksgiving. People forget how to be social, active adults. Normal Facebook and Twitter posts are replaced with countdowns to the holidays.

People forget there’s lots to do here. There’s something to do here every hour of every day. So here’s a guide to prove that.

To clarify, no one should do all of this in one day. That would be a lot of driving and a lot of money. It’s just a reminder there IS something to see, eat, drink and do every single hour in Syracuse.

Missing from this list is the bounty of natural goodness we have in Central New York. From archery to early morning hiking, there are too many activities to list available at local parks and nature centers, and many of them are free.

It’s also important to note this list focuses on the city of Syracuse and a few nearby villages. There’s plenty happening outside the city limits, but still in our coverage area. Don’t worry, we’ll get to those places too.

Starbucks is great, but local business is greater. Grab coffee from a place you’ve never visited. from Monday through Friday.cheap nfl jerseys

Freedom of Espresso downtown: 144 Walton St.

Freedom of Espresso in Liverpool: 403 First St.

Freedom of Espresso in Fayetteville: 128 West Genesee St.

Freedom of Espresso in Franklin Square: 115 Solar St.

Cafe Kubal in Eastwood: 3501 James St.

Cafe Kubal at Hancock Airport: 1000 Col. Eileen Collins Blvd.

Cafe Kubal downtown: 401 South Salina St.

Cafe Kubal on Syracuse University’s campus: 720 University Ave.

Sun coming up on the Onondaga Creekwalk for a bike ride or walk, Syracuse, in May. makes a great time to go for a walk, jog, run or bike ride in your neighborhood or on the newly finished Onondaga Creekwalk. It’ll be fully light out by the time you’ve broken a sweat. Construction on Creekwalk completed in October, much to every driver’s relief (especially those who need 690 to go home/to work).

View full sizeOwner Johanna Yorke and chef Carl Helgersen at the new Otro Cinco restaurant, 266 S. Warren St. The Spa at 500 offers one hour regular massages, deep tissue massages or couples massages. Rejuvenations Day Spa also has Swedish massages, warmed bamboo massages and aromatherapy. Elan Therapeutic Massage in Liverpool offers “zone packages,” which include aromatherapy foot soaks, facial massages and complimentary wine. juice or tea in addition to your hour long Swedish massage.

The Spa at 500: 500 W. Onondaga St.

Rejuvenations Day Spa: 1735 W. Genesee St. Tucked in a warm, upstairs studio on Walton Street, Aubrey James of Lashes, Locks and Lips offers professional makeup services, eyelash extensions and airbrush tanning. Weddings make up the bulk of her work, but she’ll help anyone feel a little more glamorous, no special occasion needed. Men deserve to be pampered as well. Head to The Art of Shaving at Destiny USA to be fussed over. Hear expert advice on finding the right products for a perfect shave, skin care and other grooming needs.

The Art of Shaving: 9090 Destiny USA Drive

Lashes, Locks and Lips: 136 Walton St., Syracuse

Bring a date to coo over Rosamond Gifford Zoo’s stunning herd of Asian elephants, waddling penguins or popular patas monkeys. The zoo’s collection of more than 700 animals will fill you with warm fuzzy feelings for the next 24 hours, guaranteed.

Rosamond Gifford Zoo: 1 Conservation Pl.

View full sizePeople tour the Gingerbread Gallery at the Erie Canal Museum. Marilyn Austin from Syracuse points out details on a Holiday Carousel display to her granddaughter, Natalie Wilson, from Naverino. The display is by Patricia Miller and Germaine O’Donnell. David Lassman The Post Standard