Some patients might experience a mild headache after Botox

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And even if general election voters don’t take Trump seriously as a viable GOP candidate, he’s bound to have a dramatic effect on the framing of the immigration debate. It’s an issue already dogging Republicans and one bound to remain a major issue throughout the 2016 election. When mainstream candidates take the stage next month for their first ever primary debate of this election, it’s likely that Trump will be standing next to them, fielding the uncomfortable but genuine questions over how Republicans expect to make inroads with Latino voters in light of the harsh anti immigrant rhetoric..

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