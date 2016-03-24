“All The World’s A Stage”

Shakespeare comes to (716) benefit featuring Joe Ehrmann

By Heather cook

This year marks the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s death. He is said to have died on the same date he was born: 23 April. Throughout 2016, all “seven ages of men” will gather to rejoice Shakespeare’s life and works. Peace of the City—the organization annually producing Shakespeare Comes to (716)—will kick off the celebration at their yearly benefit, on Thursday (3/31). This is their largest Fundraiser and the best way to celebrate and support Buffalo’s West Side children.

Peace of the City (POTC) is a 24-year-old organization that provides access for at-risk teens to high-quality afterschool programs. POTC strives to build long-term, lasting relationships while honing life skills that will contribute to their students’ future success. They are diligently working to close the gap for Buffalo’s public school students. This year, like many other years, they are encouraging their students to celebrate Shakespeare.

The students have been and will be celebrating the anniversary of Shakespeare by way of attending events in which Shakespeareans give keynote presentations at a Young Audiences conference on innovation in the arts; participating in Shakespeare Comes to (716)’s first Conference and Retreat, hosted by Cradle Beach, 8 hours of workshops taught by theater professionals and Niagara University professors; participating in University of Buffalo’s Shakespeare celebration, Buffalobard 2016; and attending Nardin and Nichols WillPower conference. They will finish off their year of celebration through producing and performing a Shakespeare play in July.

In order to produce this play, however, Peace of the City would like to invite you to their annual fundraiser. The event will take you through the heartbeat of their ministry. You will be brought into the halls of programs and see into the eyes of Buffalo’s children. A glimpse into their production ensemble Shakespeare Comes to (716) will surely move you to edges of your seats! They are excited to bring to you Joe Ehrmann, the fundraiser’s guest speaker, to provide you a thought-provoking discussion on Urban Ministry (http://www.coachforamerica.com).

The benefit is to be held at The Grapevine Banquets (333 Dick Road, Depew 14043). The doors Open at 5:30 pm and the program starts at 6:00 pm. Sanctuary Soaps and Zieani Jewelry will be sold before and after the program (https://www.etsy.com/shop/ZieaniSanctuary). Dinner will also be served. This is free and open to the public. However, donations will be collected at the end of the evening in order to continue the goodness of all things PEACE.

“Some are born great, some achieve greatness and some have greatness thrust upon them.” No matter the case, Peace of Ministry wants to help their students achieve the greatness they surely deserve. Come out and Celebrate Shakespeare, our kids, and our community.