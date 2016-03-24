It Worked! Prospective Bride Says “Yes”





Gene Dolan was looking for a unique and surprising way to express his love and propose marriage to Terri Lynnn Fisher.

The couple, who live out of town, were flying home to Buffalo for the St. Patrick’s Day weekend. What would they do all weekend? They’d have check Artvoice to see what was going on. That thought inpired Gene.

The day they arrived the new issue of Artvoice was being distributed. Gene and Terri picked up a copy, hot off the press. There on the back page to Terri’s great surprise was Gene’s full page marriage proposal.

Gene was kind enough to send us the results along with a photo of the ring on Terri’s lovely hand.

CONGRATULATIONS!