Alternative Buffalo’s Kerfuffle 2016





Canalside Sat July 23 rd 1pm

$35 general admission

Kerfuffle is a huge concert of Alternative Rock at Canalside featuring nine different

bands performing. The featured band of the concert is AWOLNATION. Their multi-

platinum hit single “Sail” is a redefining global anthem and is the second longest

charting song in Billboard Hot 100’s fifty-five year history. Other bands performing

include Bloc Party, Coleman Hell, Madison Ward and the Mama Bear, T M & T F, New

Politics, PVRIS, The Strumbellas and The Violet Femmes. The concert is being

promoted by alternative buffalo 107.7 and 104.7 fm. Alternative Buffalo’s Kerfuffle

is presented by Seneca Entertainment and Gaming in Irving and Seneca poker inside

the Seneca Niagara Casino. Canalside concerts prohibits weapons, coolers,

backpacks, professional cameras and equipment, recording devices, selfie sticks and

equipment, air horns, animals and bicycles within the secure perimeter. There will

be a minimum of two beers sold to one person and anyone who the staff believes to

be intoxicated will be immediately ejected.