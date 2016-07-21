Alternative Buffalo’s Kerfuffle 2016
Canalside Sat July 23 rd 1pm
$35 general admission
Kerfuffle is a huge concert of Alternative Rock at Canalside featuring nine different
bands performing. The featured band of the concert is AWOLNATION. Their multi-
platinum hit single “Sail” is a redefining global anthem and is the second longest
charting song in Billboard Hot 100’s fifty-five year history. Other bands performing
include Bloc Party, Coleman Hell, Madison Ward and the Mama Bear, T M & T F, New
Politics, PVRIS, The Strumbellas and The Violet Femmes. The concert is being
promoted by alternative buffalo 107.7 and 104.7 fm. Alternative Buffalo’s Kerfuffle
is presented by Seneca Entertainment and Gaming in Irving and Seneca poker inside
the Seneca Niagara Casino. Canalside concerts prohibits weapons, coolers,
backpacks, professional cameras and equipment, recording devices, selfie sticks and
equipment, air horns, animals and bicycles within the secure perimeter. There will
be a minimum of two beers sold to one person and anyone who the staff believes to
be intoxicated will be immediately ejected.
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