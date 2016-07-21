THE BUFFALO PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA PLAYS BEETHOVEN
Artpark Sun July 24 th 3pm
Indoor tickets from $29 to $49 Lawn seating $19
Joann Faletta brings the BPO to Lewiston to celebrate arguably the greatest and
most popular classical composer of all time, Ludwig Van Beethoven. Charismatic
piano virtuoso Dr. Igor Lipinski will perform with BPO some of the Maestro’s most
famous works. Described as the “Magician at the Piano” and the “next Victor Borge,”
Lipinski is a one-of- a-kind concert pianist passionate about sharing classical music
with new audiences. He alone is worth price of admission. The Orchestra and
Lipinski will perform Beethoven classics including The Egmont Overture, Piano
Concerto #2 and the iconic 5 th Symphony. Ms. Falletta is a wonderful conductor and
has brought the BPO to new heights of popularity. What a wonderful way to enjoy a
Sunday afternoon in July.
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