THE BUFFALO PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA PLAYS BEETHOVEN

Artpark Sun July 24 th 3pm

Indoor tickets from $29 to $49 Lawn seating $19

Joann Faletta brings the BPO to Lewiston to celebrate arguably the greatest and

most popular classical composer of all time, Ludwig Van Beethoven. Charismatic

piano virtuoso Dr. Igor Lipinski will perform with BPO some of the Maestro’s most

famous works. Described as the “Magician at the Piano” and the “next Victor Borge,”

Lipinski is a one-of- a-kind concert pianist passionate about sharing classical music

with new audiences. He alone is worth price of admission. The Orchestra and

Lipinski will perform Beethoven classics including The Egmont Overture, Piano

Concerto #2 and the iconic 5 th Symphony. Ms. Falletta is a wonderful conductor and

has brought the BPO to new heights of popularity. What a wonderful way to enjoy a

Sunday afternoon in July.