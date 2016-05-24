ARTIE AWARD NOMINATIONS 2016
The Artie Award Nominations for 2016:
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY
City of Conversation, Kavinoky Theatre
Daniel’s Husband, Buffalo United Artists
My Name is Asher Lev, Jewish Repertory Theatre of WNY
Of Mice and Men, New Phoenix Theatre
The Shipment, Torn Space Theater
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL
In the Heights, MusicalFare and Raices Theatre Company
Joe Hill’s Last Will, Subversive Theatre Collective
A Little Night Music, Irish Classical Theatre
Ring of Fire, MusicalFare
The Wild Party, Second Generation Theatre
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL
Granny Bird, Alleyway Theatre
Ordinary Days, O’Connell & Company
Ring of Fire, MusicalFare
Sisters of Swing, MusicalFare
Stompin’ at the Savoy, Paul Robeson Theatre
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY
Appropriate, Road Less Traveled
El Hajj Malik, Ujima Theatre Company
House of Blue Leaves, American Repertory Theater
King O’ the Moon, Kavinoky Theatre
Quickies ’16, Alleyway Theatre
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL
Chris Kelly, A Little Night Music
Randall Kramer, In the Heights
Victoria Perez, Ordinary Days
Neal Radice, Granny Bird
Michael Walline, Ring of Fire
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY
Kelli Bocock-Natale, Of Mice and Men
Joyce Stilson, Quickies ’16
Daniel Shanahan, The Shipment
Steve Vaughan, Twelfth Night
Drew McCabe, House of Blue Leaves
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY
Robin Barker, Stompin’ at the Savoy
Bobby Cooke, How to Succeed …
Dominic Giambra, Carrie
Jon Lehrer, The Yeats Project
Michael Walline, In the Heights
OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A PLAY
Richard Lambert, Harvey
Brian Mysliwy, Fully Committed
Greg Natale, Of Mice and Men
Eric Rawski, Daniel’s Husband
Larry Rowswell, Mark of Cain
OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Diane DiBernardo Blenk, House of Blue Leaves
Kristen Tripp Kelley, City of Conversation
Kate LoConti, Outside Mullingar
Kathleen Macari, Wait Until Dark
Bonnie Jean Taylor, Nora
OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Jacob Albarella, The True Story of the Three Little Pigs
Ricky Marchese, In the Heights
John Profeta, Joe Hill’s Last Will
PJ Tighe, How to Succeed …
Matt Witten, A Little Night Music
OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Kelly Copps, How to Succeed…
Arianne Davidow, The Wild Party
Elena Victoria Feliz, In the Heights
Jennel Pruneda, Ordinary Days
Jenn Stafford, A Little Night Music
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Anthony Alcocer, A Little Night Music
Kevin Craig, How to Succeed…
Alejandro Gomez, In the Heights
Rolando Gomez, In the Heights
Zak Ward, Ring of Fire
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Nicole Cimato, How to Succeed…
Katie Clark, Ring of Fire
Pamela Rose Mangus, A Little Night Music
Victoria Perez, In the Heights
Melinda Capeles Rowe, Stompin’ at the Savoy
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY
Raymond Boucher, Compulsion Or the House Behind
Gregory Gjurich, End of the Rainbow
Shabar Rouse, Detroit ’67
Adam Yellen, Twelfth Night
Tom Zindle, My Name is Asher Lev
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Annette Christian, Detroit ’67
Lisa Ludwig, Judgment at Nuremberg
Aleks Malejs, City of Conversation
Anne Hartley Pfohl, Daniel’s Husband
Danica Riddick, Farragut North
EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY
Donna Hoke, Safe
Bella Poynton, Speed of Light
Neal Radice, Granny Bird
Gary Earl Ross, Mark of Cain
Todd Warfield, Load More Guys
OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN
Paul Bostaph, Of Mice and Men
Dyan Burlingame, Speed of Light
David King, Both Your Houses
Chris Schenk, In the Heights
Kristina Siegel, The Shipment
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN
Kelly Copps, The Wild Party
Kari Drozd, How to Succeed
Lise Christiansen Harty, A Little Night Music
Benjamin Streeter, City of Conversation
Jessica Wegrzyn, The Yeats Project
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN
Brian Cavanagh, Both Your Houses
Chris Cavanagh, Judgment at Nuremberg
Brian Cavanagh, The Yeats Project
John Rickus, The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe
Patty Rihn, Nora
CAREER ACHIEVEMENT
Tony Conte
KATHARINE CORNELL AWARD WINNERS
Ali MacGraw
Ryan O’Neal
Natasha Drena
Gary-Kayi Fletcher
Please leave a comment: Your opinion is important to us!
Add Your Comment