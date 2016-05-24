ARTIE AWARD NOMINATIONS 2016

The Artie Award Nominations for 2016:

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

City of Conversation, Kavinoky Theatre

Daniel’s Husband, Buffalo United Artists

My Name is Asher Lev, Jewish Repertory Theatre of WNY

Of Mice and Men, New Phoenix Theatre

The Shipment, Torn Space Theater

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

In the Heights, MusicalFare and Raices Theatre Company

Joe Hill’s Last Will, Subversive Theatre Collective

A Little Night Music, Irish Classical Theatre

Ring of Fire, MusicalFare

The Wild Party, Second Generation Theatre

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL

Granny Bird, Alleyway Theatre

Ordinary Days, O’Connell & Company

Ring of Fire, MusicalFare

Sisters of Swing, MusicalFare

Stompin’ at the Savoy, Paul Robeson Theatre

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY

Appropriate, Road Less Traveled

El Hajj Malik, Ujima Theatre Company

House of Blue Leaves, American Repertory Theater

King O’ the Moon, Kavinoky Theatre

Quickies ’16, Alleyway Theatre

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Chris Kelly, A Little Night Music

Randall Kramer, In the Heights

Victoria Perez, Ordinary Days

Neal Radice, Granny Bird

Michael Walline, Ring of Fire

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Kelli Bocock-Natale, Of Mice and Men

Joyce Stilson, Quickies ’16

Daniel Shanahan, The Shipment

Steve Vaughan, Twelfth Night

Drew McCabe, House of Blue Leaves

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Robin Barker, Stompin’ at the Savoy

Bobby Cooke, How to Succeed …

Dominic Giambra, Carrie

Jon Lehrer, The Yeats Project

Michael Walline, In the Heights

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Richard Lambert, Harvey

Brian Mysliwy, Fully Committed

Greg Natale, Of Mice and Men

Eric Rawski, Daniel’s Husband

Larry Rowswell, Mark of Cain

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Diane DiBernardo Blenk, House of Blue Leaves

Kristen Tripp Kelley, City of Conversation

Kate LoConti, Outside Mullingar

Kathleen Macari, Wait Until Dark

Bonnie Jean Taylor, Nora

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Jacob Albarella, The True Story of the Three Little Pigs

Ricky Marchese, In the Heights

John Profeta, Joe Hill’s Last Will

PJ Tighe, How to Succeed …

Matt Witten, A Little Night Music

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Kelly Copps, How to Succeed…

Arianne Davidow, The Wild Party

Elena Victoria Feliz, In the Heights

Jennel Pruneda, Ordinary Days

Jenn Stafford, A Little Night Music

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Anthony Alcocer, A Little Night Music

Kevin Craig, How to Succeed…

Alejandro Gomez, In the Heights

Rolando Gomez, In the Heights

Zak Ward, Ring of Fire

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Nicole Cimato, How to Succeed…

Katie Clark, Ring of Fire

Pamela Rose Mangus, A Little Night Music

Victoria Perez, In the Heights

Melinda Capeles Rowe, Stompin’ at the Savoy

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Raymond Boucher, Compulsion Or the House Behind

Gregory Gjurich, End of the Rainbow

Shabar Rouse, Detroit ’67

Adam Yellen, Twelfth Night

Tom Zindle, My Name is Asher Lev

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Annette Christian, Detroit ’67

Lisa Ludwig, Judgment at Nuremberg

Aleks Malejs, City of Conversation

Anne Hartley Pfohl, Daniel’s Husband

Danica Riddick, Farragut North

EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY

Donna Hoke, Safe

Bella Poynton, Speed of Light

Neal Radice, Granny Bird

Gary Earl Ross, Mark of Cain

Todd Warfield, Load More Guys

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

Paul Bostaph, Of Mice and Men

Dyan Burlingame, Speed of Light

David King, Both Your Houses

Chris Schenk, In the Heights

Kristina Siegel, The Shipment

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Kelly Copps, The Wild Party

Kari Drozd, How to Succeed

Lise Christiansen Harty, A Little Night Music

Benjamin Streeter, City of Conversation

Jessica Wegrzyn, The Yeats Project

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN

Brian Cavanagh, Both Your Houses

Chris Cavanagh, Judgment at Nuremberg

Brian Cavanagh, The Yeats Project

John Rickus, The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe

Patty Rihn, Nora

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT

Tony Conte

KATHARINE CORNELL AWARD WINNERS

Ali MacGraw

Ryan O’Neal

Natasha Drena

Gary-Kayi Fletcher