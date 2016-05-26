HOST FOR PRIDE FESTIVAL 2016 IS GAY COMEDIAN MAGGIE CASSELLA

Times have changed for queer comics, and Pride Week host Maggie Cassella is responsible for a lot of that. Both because of her own outrageous stand-up, and for founding and m’ceeing We’re Funny That Way, the annual fest of queer comics that ran for fifteen years at Buddies in Bad Times Theater in Toronto. Maggie’s energy and hard work busted down barriers for queer comics.

Cassella’s trademark humor is ripped from the headlines. She finds the the idiocies of modern life, and through her rants and raves, points out their inherent hysterical natures.

Maggie Cassella is an actor, writer, director and producer. She has performed on stage, on screen, and on the air, and she can do it all brilliantly. Maggie a big bad-ass brilliant queer comic-very loudly stirring up activism in her comedy with unexpected observations about something we never even noticed before, and when she takes us there…we are changed by our laughter and based on the shit state of the world these days, for that moment, we feel better.

Margaret Smith, Dyke March organizer

PRIDE EVENTS:

(Tickets and more details at buffalopridefestival.com/Events)

Tuesday, May 31, 12:00 noon- 1pm at

FLAG RAISING CEREMONY IN FRONT OF CITY HALL

The pink, white and light blue transgender flag will be added this year.

“This symbolism certainly is not lost on the transgender community of West New York who struggle daily for acceptance and understanding in their daily lives,” said Pride Center board chair Patti Jones. “It shows all that our governor and City value the transgendered people of WNY. The flag raising coincides with the governor’s executive order honoring transgender rights, as well as this week’s Buffalo City Council amendment revising the city’s diversity statement to include transgender identity and expressions.”

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1 8PM ADMISSION $10

BIG GAY SING AT EVERGEEEN COMMONS

67 Prospect Avenue, Buffalo – FREE PARKING

At the Big Gay Sing, you’ll find people who will belt it out. We don’t just love your singing; we ENCOURAGE it! The Big Gay Sing is a time to sing as loud and proud as you can with the Buffalo Gay Men’s Chorus in a hilarious sing-along event.

Date: Thursday, June 2, Registration: 4:30-6:00 pm – race starts 6:30pm

$22 advance $25 late and day-of

Certified USATF Course #NY13049JG – see Pride Center site for map and awards categories

GAY 5K RUN AT SOHO BURGER BAR

This is the only race in Buffalo where you can flaunt your pride and athletic prowess at the same time. But you don’t have to be gay to 5K. You only have to love races, want Buffalo to be a supportive and welcoming place for everybody, and have a great fashion sense.

POST RACE PARTY & GIVEAWAYS

The first 350 participants to register will be given event tshirts and swag bags (ohhh, ahhhhh!), plus everyone who participates will receive one complimentary beer and burger sliders (or veggie sliders) at the Post Race Party at Soho Burger Bar.

FRIDAY, JUNE 3, 6PM-11PM

CHROMA: ART OPENING AT GLOW GALLERY

224 Allen Street, Buffalo

Curated by and comprised of LGBTQ artists from throughout Western New York, Chroma is held annually in memoriam of Buffalo’s longtime LGBTQ supporter and past Pride Center of WNY Board Member, Mr. Jim Rolls, who worked tirelessly in life to support both Buffalo’s arts and LGBTQ communities.

Friday, June 3, 10pm–2am

FREE before midnight $3 after – 18 and over only

FLEX AT THE WAITING ROOM WITH TS MADISON

334 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo

Flex is an after-dark dance party that celebrates hip-hop queer culture and urban life in Buffalo.

“TS Madison is an icon in the LGBT community of color. Her career spans over a decade in the I adult entertainment industry and also and advocates on issues that affect our communities as a whole. Madison also bring awareness to being trans in the mainstream community.” – Kelly Valasquez-Lord

Saturday, June 4, workshops at noon and Dyke March 4pm

DYKE MARCH

The march will line up at 4 p.m. at the corner of Grant and Potomac, stepping-off at 5 p.m.

Workshops begin at noon in Bidwell under the tent.

First workshop: 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Second workshop: 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

PRE-MARCH WORKSHOPS

WEST AFRICAN DRUMMING WORKSHOP

Join the Dyke March for a West African drumming workshop. Local drumming teacher Tiffany Nicely will teach you basic drumming techniques, layered rhythms, and improvisation. Drums are available for those who do not have instruments.

Registration is required for this event; to register, please email dykemarchbuffalo@gmail.com

Saturday night Dyke March family friendly events include:

For kids of all ages: face painting, crafts, and other fun activities

For kids, teens & adults: Hula Hooping by Ultra Hoops. Hula Hoop instruction for kids, teens, and adults of all sizes and abilities.

Saturday, June 4, 8pm–10:30pm $5 cover 18 and over only

MOMENTUM AT CANALSIDE

featuring GAY HIP HOP ARTIST CAZWELL

Momentum—in simplest terms—is movement. Momentum shows in big things—like our progress toward ending discrimination or earning political representation. But, it’s in ordinary things, too, like waving, laughing, or kissing.

Last year was Momentum’s Pride Week coming out party. If you were there, you know that we turned Canalside into a big, fat queer nightclub. This year, we’re doing it again. Start stretching now, because when we start dropping our sick beats, you’re not gonna stop moving all night.

ENTERTAINMENT

Cazwell

And more to be announced!

Sunday, June 5 – Parade step-off at Noon

PRIDE PARADE

The Parade begins at Elmwood Avenue and Forest Avenue and ends at the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Allen Street

Over 100 organizations participate in the parade. This is some good, gay fun for the family. You definitely don’t want to miss it! You will enjoy vibrant floats, see entertaining performances, and spend time with thousands of your closest friends to say, “HOORAY!” for our gay community.

Sunday, June 5, 1pm-7pm admission $5

PRIDE FESTIVAL AT CANALSIDE

featuring R&B DIVA DEBORAH COX

No other event in WNY brings so many different people together. At Pride, you’ll see everyone from the barista to your best friends from college to the lady you see walking her cat every day. And, with over 15,000 people at Canalside for the Festival and over 30,000 people at events throughout the week, you’re bound to make some new friends.

ENTERTAINMENT

Deborah Cox! More coming soon…

PREMIUM TICKETS ($40)

The Barefoot Refresh Lounge offers you an exclusive Pride Festival experience. If you love amazing stage views, and hate waiting in bathroom lines (who doesn’t?), then you need to celebrate Pride in the Lounge.

INCLUDES: Admission, private bathrooms, appetizers and finger foods, 3 free beer/wine/soda with discounted drinks after that, front of stage view, tent with seating and lawn games. Get tickets at the Pride Center website.