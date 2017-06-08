THE ARTIE AWARDS 2017
ARTIE AWARDS 2017
ARTVOICE thanks WNED/WBFO for presenting The Arties 2017. For 26 years The Arties were the pride and joy of ARTVOICE, but due to recent ownership changes, loss of staff and recources it became untenable for Artvoice to continue the event. We dearly thank Don Boswell and his staff for securing the future of an important part of our culture and our theater community by taking responsibility for this wonderful event.
.jamie moses
(To hear Anthony Chase’s wrap up of the event on WBFO go here)
ARTIE AWARD WINNERS
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY
Jitney, The Paul Robeson Theatre
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY
One Flew Over the Cuckoos’ Nest, Subversive Theatre Collective
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL
Urinetown, Subversive Theatre Collective
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL
American Idiot, American Repertory Theatre of WNY
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL
Jeffrey Coyle, Urinetown
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY
Dan Shanahan and Melissa Meola, The Collection
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY
John Fredo, Sophisticated Ladies
OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Marc Sacco, Evita
OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY
Anthony Alcocer, The Motherf**ker with the Hat
OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Michele Marie Roberts, Evita
OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Aleks Malejs, Grounded
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Joseph Donohue III, Million Dollar Quartet
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY
Tom Makar, After the Revolution
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Sara Kow-Falcone, American Idiot
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Lisa Vitrano, The Winter’s Tale
EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY
I’m Fine, Neal Radice
OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN
Paul Bostaph, Lips Together, Teeth Apart
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN
John Rickus, Frankenstein
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN
Jimmy Janowski & Todd Warfield, Cleopatra
CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Jimmy Janowski
Photos by Eileen Elibol, courrtesy WNED/WBFO
Winner of Outstanding Actor in a play Anthony Alcocer with Aleks Malejs winner of Outstanding Actress in a play.
Buffalo’s Steve Henderson, star of Broadway and film with Eileen Dugan and Amy Jakiel
The cast of Urintown perform a number from their award winning show.
Hosts Amy Jakiel, Anthony Chase and Charmagne Chi perform opening number.
Jimmy Janowski receives Career Acheivement award
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