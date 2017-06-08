THE ARTIE AWARDS 2017

ARTIE AWARDS 2017

ARTVOICE thanks WNED/WBFO for presenting The Arties 2017. For 26 years The Arties were the pride and joy of ARTVOICE, but due to recent ownership changes, loss of staff and recources it became untenable for Artvoice to continue the event. We dearly thank Don Boswell and his staff for securing the future of an important part of our culture and our theater community by taking responsibility for this wonderful event.

.jamie moses

(To hear Anthony Chase’s wrap up of the event on WBFO go here)

ARTIE AWARD WINNERS

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

Jitney, The Paul Robeson Theatre

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY

One Flew Over the Cuckoos’ Nest, Subversive Theatre Collective

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Urinetown, Subversive Theatre Collective

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL

American Idiot, American Repertory Theatre of WNY

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Jeffrey Coyle, Urinetown

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Dan Shanahan and Melissa Meola, The Collection

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

John Fredo, Sophisticated Ladies

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Marc Sacco, Evita

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Anthony Alcocer, The Motherf**ker with the Hat

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Michele Marie Roberts, Evita

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Aleks Malejs, Grounded

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Joseph Donohue III, Million Dollar Quartet

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Tom Makar, After the Revolution

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Sara Kow-Falcone, American Idiot

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Lisa Vitrano, The Winter’s Tale

EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY

I’m Fine, Neal Radice

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

Paul Bostaph, Lips Together, Teeth Apart

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN

John Rickus, Frankenstein

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Jimmy Janowski & Todd Warfield, Cleopatra

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Jimmy Janowski

Photos by Eileen Elibol, courrtesy WNED/WBFO

Winner of Outstanding Actor in a play Anthony Alcocer with Aleks Malejs winner of Outstanding Actress in a play.

Buffalo’s Steve Henderson, star of Broadway and film with Eileen Dugan and Amy Jakiel

The cast of Urintown perform a number from their award winning show.

Hosts Amy Jakiel, Anthony Chase and Charmagne Chi perform opening number.

Jimmy Janowski receives Career Acheivement award