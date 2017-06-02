ON THE BOARDS: What’s Playing on Area Stages

Pictured above: Josephine Hogan and David Oliver star as eccentric couple Judith and David Bliss in the Irish Classical Theatre’s production of Noel Coward’s comedy, “Hay Fever,”

OPENING

Get Happy: A Tribute to the Music of Harold Arlen, musical revue presented by Theatre in the Mist, conceived and directed by Emily Pici, starring Sára Kovacsi, Jack Agugliaro, Adam Wall, Caitlyn Stephenson, McKenzie Gilmore, Jerry Mosey, Sarah Comfort, PM Raphael, Tracey Pici, Emily Pici, Jennel Pruneda, Dave Spychalski. Jun 2-4, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Stella Niagara 4421 Lower River Rd., Lewiston (1-877-856-0694). www.TheatreinTheMist.org

HAY FEVER, comedy by Noel Coward presented by the Irish Classical Theatre Company, directed by Gordon McCall, starring Josephine Hogan, David Oliver, Marisa Caruso, Jordan Levin, Hillary Walker, David Lundy, Melissa Levin. Jacob Albarella, Andrea Gollhardt. Jun 2-25 Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Andrews Theatre, 625 Main St. (853-ICTC). www.irishclassicaltheatre.com

LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA, musical by Adam Guettel & Craig Lucas, presented by Second Generation Theatre, directed by Loraine O’Donnell, starring Debbie Pappas Sham, Kelly Copps, Anthony Lazzaro, Marc Sacco, Rebecca Runge, Katy Miner, Matt Witten, Steve Jakiel, Leah Berst, Lucas DeNies, Christopher Andreana. Jun 2-18, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster (683-1776). www.secondgenerationtheatre.com

ONGOING

DESDE EL PUENTE, a bilingual one-act play festival written, directed and performed by the Raíces Ensemble, presented by Raíces Theatre Company. Through Jun 11, Thu at 7:30, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 6. Manny Fried Playhouse 255 Great Arrow Ave. 3rd floor. (381-9333).

www.raicestheatrecompany.com

CLOSING

Elephant and Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!”, musical by Mo Willems and Deboraph Wicks LaPuma, presented by Theatre of Youth, directed by Michael Walline. Through Jun 3, Sat at 10:00 a.m.& 2. Allendale Theatre 203 Allen St. (884-4400). www.theatreofyouth.org

ROUGH CROSSING, play by Tom Stoppard presented by Aurora Players, directed by Jessica Rasp, starring Monish Bhattacharyya, Brendan Cunningham, David Granville, Maeve Higgins, John Szablewski. Through Jun 4, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 2:30. The Roycroft Pavilion, in Hamlin Park. South Grove St., East Aurora (687-6727). www.auroraplayers.org

WICKED, touring production of the Broadway musical presented by Shea’s and Albert Nocciolino. Through Jun 4, Thu at 7:30, Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8, Sun at 1 & 6:30. Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org