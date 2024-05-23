Arts Services Inc. Announces Annual Conference to Include Keynote Speaker Aitina Fareed-Cooke





Art Services Inc. (ASI), is thrilled to announce the date for the annual Creative Professional Exchange. This year’s theme – emergence – explore the dynamic journey of artistic innovation and growth. This one-day, interactive, and motivating conference is led by Western New York arts leaders.

This year’s keynote speaker – Aitina Fareed-Cooke – is a beacon of inspiration and a testament to the transformative power of community support. Born into challenging circumstances, she rose above labels to become a multifaceted force for positive change. As the City of Buffalo Poet Laureate, Aitina’s journey from a youth supported by community programs to a wife, mother, entrepreneur, and professor underscores her dedication to leadership and empowerment.

Today, her work spans across various creative domains, including music, photography, videography, and poetry, earning her recognition as a dynamic creator.

Event Details:

• Date: June 7, 2024

• Location: The Roycroft Campus, 31 South Grove Street, East Aurora, NY 14052

• Pricing: Tickets start at $20 with flexible pricing

• Free transportation available

Conference Highlights:

• Keynote Speaker: Aitina Fareed-Cooke, City of Buffalo Poet Laureate

• Panelist: Paula Bernstein, Executive Director of Tri County Arts Council

• Panelist: Chantal Calato, Visual Artist

• Panelist: Nicole Chochrek, Visual Artist

• Workshop Presenter: Akasya Crosier, Visual Artist

• Panelist: Kyla Kegler, Visual Artist

• Workshop Presenter: Celine Krzan, Performing Artist

• Workshop Presenter: Gabriella Mckinley, Program Director at Ujima Company, Inc.

• Panelist: Dana Murray Tyrell, Gallery Co-Director at the Niagara Arts & Cultural Center

• Workshop Presenter: Brandon Williamson, Creative Problem Solving Facilitator

Join us for a day of inspiration, networking, and skill-building. Whether you’re an artist, designer, or creative

professional, this conference promises valuable insights and connections.

Conference sponsors include: The Roycroft Campus, Get Fokus’d Productions, APEX Leader Growth, and Torn Space

Theater.