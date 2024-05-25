Smash Mouth Kicks Off Batavia Concert Series





By Tony Farina

With Memorial Day weekend fast upon us and the sunny days of summer already here, it is time to think fun and music in one big gulp and you can reach for all of it with a short trip down the Thruway to Batavia Downs Gaming where there is plenty of excitement, gaming action, prize drawings, great food, and beginning June 21 the start of the Rockin’ the Downs Summer Concert Series featuring great performers every week through August 16 with the Rat Pack Now the headline act on Aug. 31 at 7:30 p. m.





This year’s opening act is none other than Smash Mouth featuring new frontman Zach Goode, a New York-city born, Los Angeles-based artist and singer with a versatile vocal style that seamlessly aligns with Smash Mouth’s energetic alt-pop sound which propelled them to music fame beginning in 1994 and which has been followed by many years of hit songs like “Walkin’ on the Sun” and “All Star” to name just a few.

Smash Mouth

The series features a cavalcade of big name performers in keeping with the enormous success of past summer concert programs at Batavia Downs Gaming, venue that draws big crowds to enjoy the entertainment and all that goes with it at the Thruway’s exit 48 hot stop. Here’s a list of this year’s summer concert program:

June 21, Smash Mouth

June 28, Barracuda (America’s Heart Tribute)

Barracuda, America’s Heart Tribute

July 5, April Wine with Carl Dixon (Music of the Guess Who)

July 12, Clay Walker

Clay Walker

July 19, Peace Frog (A Tribute to the Doors)

July 26, The Bacon Brothers

The Bacon Brothers

August 2, Rumors ATL (A Fleetwood Mac Tribute) With Practically Petty

August 9, 38 Special

38 Special

August 16, Tommy DeCarlo (of Boston and Jason Scheff (of Chicago)

Aug. 31, The Rat Pack Now

It is an amazing lineup of entertainment that fits perfectly with the Batavia Downs Gaming offering of more than 900 game machines, big money drawings, fine dining from hot dogs to steak dinners, and super service that has made the venue one of the very best entertainment stops anywhere with a record of incredible success.

You can get your summer concert tickets at www.BataviaConcerts.com.

Good luck, enjoy the spectacular concert series, and you will be happy you made the trip.



