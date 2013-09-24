Aren’t we always looking for products to help with our skin problems or something that will help maintain great skin and lend itself to effective skin care? What if I told you then that there is a face mask that has been found to be most effective and that it is made up of one of the most common ingredients The aspirin mask has come to be one of the most effective skin care products to be found. Not only does it lend to deep facial cleansing, but also corrects varied skin disorders like scars and blemishes. In the following sections, we will take you through the benefits of the same and tell you all about the techniques of preparing one at home.

Aspirin contains salicylic acid which is what helps in the healing and maintaining of skin health. Salicylic acid prevents the spread of inflammation and pain and therefore if there is a wound on the skin that leads to swelling and redness, it will be prevented with the help of an aspirin mask. That is why this mask is known to be very effective for combating acne because it helps in preventing the spread and infection of underlying and surrounding skin tissues.mascara facial http://www.facemaskes.top/ Along with this factor, it also helps in deep skin cleansing and solving the problem of ingrown hair. Once inside the skin, it helps in skin exfoliation by getting rid of the build up of dead skin cells above the skin surface and therefore opening the pores and allowing for the ingrown hair to be released. It thereby prevents red bumps and swelling and heals skin faster.

Aspirin is used as an active ingredient in homemade facials because of all these beneficial factors. (for oily skin)

Jojoba oil, tsp. (for dry skin)

Honey, 1 tbs.

Directions:Take the honey and jojoba oil or water and mix well in a bowl.

Place this in a larger bowl that has been filled with hot water. This will help soften the ingredients.

Take the aspirin tablets and crush them with a heavy object. Once a powder has been formed, add the mixture of honey and water or jojoba oil in it.

Mix well and check for consistency. The consistency should not be very thick or application becomes a problem.

Wash your face and neck with water, and if possible, take a steam so that the pores open up.

Use your fingertips and gently spread the paste over your face, concentrating on areas with ingrown hair or acne and avoiding the mouth and eyes.

Let the mask dry for 15 20 minutes.

Use warm water to wash off the mask and pat dry with a towel.

This therapy can be used once a week and repeated if the skin is in worse conditions.

Along with honey and jojoba oil, one can also use yogurt and aloe vera. Both these ingredients are great for skin care. Here are some of them:

People who are allergic to aspirin should not use this mask as it can lead to a severe allergic reaction.

People who have a serious medical condition or women who are pregnant or breastfeeding should not use this mask. It might have adverse reactions on the body.

Do not use the mask on skin that is a cut or has an open wound. So also, sunburned skin and recently waxed skin.

Consult with a doctor before applying this mask.

And now that you know what an aspirin mask is good for and how this homemade facial mask for acne works, as well as how to go about making it, you can use the information and help your skin heal faster and look better.