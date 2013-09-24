Accused in standoff sought help at Waterford

She said Earle, 23, who has post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), was turned away after waiting for two hours at the hospital. The armed standoff began within a couple of hours of his departure.

EARLIER STORY: Accused in Barachois Street standoff sent for fitness assessment

Watson was in provincial court Monday morning for Earle’s court appearance, along with his father, William Earle. They learned that a doctor had deemed Earle fit to stand trial, and that the crown was opposed to his release.

“He said a police officer punched Jason in the face with a lot of force during the arrest. The officer told William that Jason had hit him first, but later apologized”.

Why don’t our NL police forces, including the RCMP, as well as prison guards, and even municipal enforcement officers wear cameras, especially when our police know they have been called to a Code 1 crisis situation? Had such a camera been worn when the cop shot poor old Donny Dumphy dead, a lot of unanswered questions may have been pandora charms www.jewelleryflq679.top All of us are only looking for the truth, and a camera is obviously a great tool in providing such information.

Accidental Republican candor about voter

Jim DeMint, the former South Carolina senator and Tea Party firebrand who is now the president of the Heritage Foundation, became the latest in a string of conservatives to admit that restrictive voting laws such as voter ID requirements are an attempt to help Republicans win elections, telling a St. Louis radio host yesterday that voter ID laws help elect “more conservative candidates.”

At first, I thought DeMint might have been making a more general statement about the unintended effects of the policy, but a closer read points to intent.

The Republican senator turned activist initially complained during the radio interview about Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) restoring the voting rights of former felons, before insisting that Democrats are trying to have “illegals” vote for them.

But DeMint then turned to voter ID laws. “[I]t something we working on all over the country because in the states where they do have voter ID laws you seen, actually, elections begin to change towards more conservative candidates,” he said.

In case anyone, including DeMint, needs a refresher, the line Republicans and proponents of voter suppression tactics are supposed to take is that voter ID policies have nothing to do with partisanship or affecting the outcome of elections, and everything to do with the integrity of the voting process. “We not trying to disenfranchise Democrats,” GOP officials say, “that just the accidental byproduct of our policies.”

The argument is obviously untrue, but at least in public, Republicans generally try to pretend that the talking points have merit.

Except that not at all what DeMint said. Rather, the Heritage Foundation chief argued that the right is working on voter ID policies across the country “because” these laws help elect conservatives.

It one of those classic cases of someone making a mistake by accidentally telling the truth.

And if DeMint misstep sounds familiar, there a good reason. Earlier this month, Rep. Glenn Grothman (R Wis.), a far right freshman congressman, admitted in a television interview that voter ID laws will “make a little bit of a difference” in boosting Republicans in the 2016 elections.

What more, back in June 2012, a Republican leader in the Pennsylvania legislature boasted that a voter ID law was “gonna allow Governor Romney to win the state of Pennsylvania.” (President Obama won Pennsylvania twice.)