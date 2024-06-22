AT&T Donates 200 Laptops to Buffalo Students





To help more Buffalo students have access to connectivity and equip them with the digital tools needed for their post-secondary educational pathways, AT&T and Say Yes today donated over 200 laptops to recent graduates of Buffalo public and charter high schools. This distribution of free computers was made possible by a $65,000 donation from AT&T to Say Yes Buffalo.

It’s estimated that 11% of households in New York do not have access to the internet or connected devices needed to fully participate in the online world, an issue known as the digital divide. Fifty percent of Say Yes Buffalo scholarship recipients come from households whose family income is under $50,000.

AT&T’s support of Say Yes is part of its nationwide commitment to address the digital divide through internet accessibility, affordability and safe adoption. AT&T is committing $5 billion to help 25 million people get and stay connected to internet by 2030.

“We work every day at Say Yes Buffalo to remove barriers to educational and career attainment,” said Say Yes Buffalo CEO David Rust. “We are beyond grateful to AT&T for joining us in this mission. This gift promises to open many doors for our scholars and give them one less thing to worry about as they make the often-challenging transition to postsecondary education.”

In addition to the free laptops, students received information on educational resources, including The Achievery, AT&T’s free digital learning platform.

“AT&T is proud to collaborate with Say Yes to help close the digital equity gap in Buffalo. Many students and their families in Buffalo lack the devices needed for online learning,” said Kevin Hanna, Director, External Affairs, AT&T. “Access to computers is vital in helping to bridge the digital divide and we are glad we can provide these resources to those that need them most and build off our foundation of helping to bridge the digital divide across Buffalo and the region.”

Students became eligible to receive laptops for higher education after attending the Say Yes Buffalo College Kickoff, a one-day crash course featuring five distinct seminars on topics including time management, college life, and financial aid. The program is particularly geared towards first-generation college students with the goal of improving persistence outcomes, given the many challenges economically disadvantaged students face pursuing postsecondary education. Say Yes Buffalo first began helping its scholars bridge the digital divide in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic when many institutions transitioned to virtual learning. The program has continued ever since to meet the technology gap faced by its scholars. The laptops being provided to students include ongoing service and maintenance plans.

AT&T has committed more than $2.1 million from 2021–2023 to organizations and initiatives focused on closing the digital divide in New York. AT&T has also worked with organization to provide more than 6,300 laptops to students and families across the state since 2021.

Head ⁠here to learn more about how AT&T is working with nonprofits in the region and across New York State to help close the digital divide.