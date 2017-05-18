AVERAGE WHITE BAND – Saturday, May 20

Seneca Niagara Sat May 20th 8pm tickets start at $45

The Average White Band is a Scottish funk & R&B band that had a series of soul and disco hits between 1974 and 1980. Their most famous song was their instrumental track “Pick up the Pieces” and albums “AWB” and “Cut the Cake.” The band’s current lead singer (ex-Tower of Power) has been with the band since 2011. The current lineup of the band, with noted US musicians alongside founding members Alan Gorrie and Onnie McIntyre continues to delight audience and critics alike with their musical energy and trademark sound. Funk you very much!