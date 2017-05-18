VOLBEAT – Saturday, May 20
Artpark Sat May 20th 5pm $42
For much of their career, Grammy-nominated Danish rock band Volbeat have been known for their unique fusion of classic rock n’ roll, heavy metal and rockabilly. Volbeat’s unique approach lead to four #1 singles at the Active Rock format and 2010’s album Beyond Hell/Above Heaven being certified Gold in the United States. The band continues their patented style with their sixth album “Seal the Deal & Let’s Boogie.” Singer/guitarist and main songwriter Michael Paulsen is quick to note the album’s tone and theme is “spiritual and sarcasm.” Baroness opens the show performing songs from their new album “Purple.”
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