Beef Recall Hits Nearly 30,000 Pounds Of Argentine Meat

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service classified a recall of 29,628 pounds of Argentine raw beef as Class I, its highest health hazard designation, after discovering the products were imported into the United States without undergoing the mandatory reinspection that federal law requires for all commercially imported meat.

The importer is Corte Argentino USA LLC, a Florida-based company headquartered in Aventura.

The beef was produced by Frigorifico Gorina SAIC in La Plata, Argentina between May 15 and May 20, 2026.

The recalled products include boneless top sirloin butt, eye round, topside cap off, flat and knuckle cuts, all in cardboard boxes of various weights. Use or freeze-by dates range from September 15 through September 20, 2026.

Products subject to the recall carry Argentine establishment number "EST. N° OF. 2025" and shipping mark "26644-AA."

The USDA has not identified a specific pathogen in the recalled beef, the problem is procedural. Under the Federal Meat Inspection Act, every imported meat shipment must pass through a port-of-entry reinspection by FSIS inspectors after clearing customs.

That reinspection verifies documentation, labeling and product condition and can include random pathogen testing. This shipment bypassed that step.

The Class I designation reflects the possibility that uninspected meat could carry contaminants that random testing would have caught.

The timing is notable. The recall arrived days after the Trump administration announced plans to expand Argentine beef imports.

Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico called the back-to-back developments politically damaging to Texas cattlemen.

If you purchased Argentine beef in Florida or Texas recently, particularly sirloin, eye round or knuckle cuts in commercial packaging, check the establishment number and shipping mark before consuming it.