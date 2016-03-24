Best of Buffalo Voting Is Open!

Another year has come gone: It’s time once again for , AV’s ANNUAL BEST OF BUFFALO readers survey of all that is strange and wonderful (and not-so-wonderful) about our fair city and its surrounding burgs. The voting begins today. You can vote online at best.artvoice.com. You can answer some catergories and return later to fill out more or change your earlier responses. But you must finish your ballot by Thursday, May 12.

Finalists will be announced in the May 19 issue. We encourage businesses to mount campaigns to earn votes from our readers.

VOTE LOCAL. NO NATIONAL CHAINS. This is the BEST OF BUFFALO, not the best of anywhere.