Your BEST OF BUFFALO Winners with Select Profiles
Best Burlesque Performer
Cat McCarthy
One of Buffalo’s greatest overachievers and a member of the burlesque team The Stripteasers. Cat McCarthy won Best Burlesque Performer, but that’s only a fraction of her talent. Cat is a painter, writer, community volunteer, outspoken activist in politics, the environment, women’s issues, gay rights and just an all around wonderful person. If you see her name associated anything then you should probably be there.
facebook.com/cherryrainbow | twitter.com/forgetthebox
Best New Restaurant
Lloyd’s Taco Factory
“This is what you’d get if Willy Wonka opened his own restaurant.” There’s no chocolate here but there is a very snazzy bar serving craft cocktails. The food, as you would expect, is delicious and the place looks great with exposed brick, colorful “Wonka-like” pipes running floor to ceiling, futuristic tortilla machinery and well done graffiti. Lloyd’s has come a long way from its first somewhat homely white food truck. 1503 Hertel Ave, Buffalo.
whereslloyd.com/taco-factory | facebook.com/lloydTacoFactory
Best Gay Bar
Q
Every Buffalo gay bar has its own sense of community, and its own folklore. Q on Allen is a neighborhood style bar with friendly bartenders, where members of LGBT community and their straight friends, many from the theater community, gather for casual conversation, regular performances by Joe or Kevin, as well as the regular Karaoke night. Here’s an easy going bar where the bouncer urges you to get home safely, and very quickly, everyone will know your name.
Best Hip Hop DJ
Chuckie Campbell
Here’s a hip hop artist with a Ph.D. in English Literature and Creative Writing. A winner of the WNY Music Awards “Best New Artist” and “Best Hip Hop/Rap Performer” Chuckie Campbell is a poet, fiction writer, editor, publisher, former semi-pro basketball player and a college English teach. His most recent album “More Die of Heartbreak” received positive responses from such outlets such as the Huffington Post, The Source, Young Hollywood and more.
chuckiecampbellmusic.com
Best Dive Bar
Old Pink
A triple winner for Best Dive Bar, Best Hook Up Joint and Best Bathroom Gaffiti, the Old Pink is clearly a Buffalo favorite. Out of town musicians, writers, and artists frequently find themselves brought here by some local who is proud we have a funky, cool place like the Old Pink. The steak sandwiches have been raved about for years and there’s a good reason for that. They’re outstanding and they’re inexpensive. There is always, always great music playing, too. 223 Allen St, Buffalo
Best Book Store
Talking Leaves
Buffalo’s oldest independent bookstore, Talking Leaves is an inspiration to small businesses everywhere. Self described as “independent and idiosyncratic,” Amazon and Barnes & Noble will never deliver the warmth and character of this unique shop filled with offbeat periodicals, thoughtful poetry, and unusual books not found elsewhere (they have commercial stuff, too). Buffalo’s community of thinkers, readers and Buy Local advocates cherish Talking Leaves. Originally a coop, they still sell memberships that are well worth the money for the discount they provide. TL frequently host readings and book signings, announced online and in weekly Artvoice ads. Two locations: 3151 Main St, 951 Elmwood, Buffalo,
tleavesbooks.com | facebook.com/talkingleavesbooks
Best Sausages
Spar’s European Sausage Shop
Spars is hands-down the place to go for sausage. They have over 75 different types of sausage from straight ahead Polish sausage to T-Meadow sausage w/caramelized shallot & white Balsamic or Fresh LaBella Salsiccia w/Garlic Pinot Grigio, Parmesan and fresh Parsley. You’ll also find steaks, ribs, bacon, chops, cold cuts and prepared food. Owner Joe Kennedy is extremely knowledgeable and the staff is wonderfully friendly. 405 Amherst St, Buffalo. sparseuropeansausage.com
New Art Space
Sugar City
This well loved organization spent three years in Allentown giving us music, art, historical reviews, clothing swaps, potlucks, screenings and more. After their building was sold they spent two years hosting roaming events. Happily Sugar City’s DIY adherents have a new home on Niagara St. As before, it’s an alternative space for performance, exhibitions, readings, screenings and creating art. Events at Sugar City are alcohol-free and end before 11pm. 1239 Niagara St, Buffalo. buffalosugarcity.org | facebook.com/BuffaloSugarCity
Best Craft Cocktail
Buffalo Proper
Prohibition era styled bartenders with vests, mustaches and dress shirts serve original craft cocktail creations and a selection of vintage golden era cocktails. They also have a delicious dinner menu and a popular Sunday Brunch. This the best place, really the only place, to go if you’re downtown and want a decent cocktail. The entertaining staff makes being served a cocktail one of the exciting moments of your night. 333 Franklin St, Buffalo, NY.
buffaloproper.com | facebook.com/buffaloproper
Best Original Music Act
Dirty Smile
Dirty Smile should be Buffalo’s next breakout band. Singer Megan Brown has a great voice, great looks, and a great stage performance. Winner of the regional Hard Rock Rising 2014 competition, Dirty Smile went on to the Global Hard Rock Rising and finished in the top 3 out of 10,000 worldwide entries. They’ve been recording at Robby Takac’s GCR Studio in Buffalo under the guidance and production talents of Ron Hawkins, front man for Lowest of the Low and Ron Hawkins and the Rusty Nails.
dirtysmileband.com | facebook.com/DirtySmileBand
Best Photogapher
Vincent Lopez
Vincent is a Canisius graduate, Getty Images photographer, member of the Headshot Crew, Italian Festival board member and City of Buffalo worker. Already a successful graphic designer, he bought his first DSLR camera a few years ago and became obsessed with mastering the art of photography–visiting photographers sites, soaking up tutorials, YouTube instructional videos, anything he could find. Today he’s a professional portrait and commercial photographer.
vincentlopezphotography.com | facebook.com/vincentlopezphotography
Best Salads
Globe Market
This will be the 7th Best of Buffalo win for Globe Market for Best Salad. However, they are always in the top five for Best Soups, as well. Everything at Globe is fresh and homemade. They make four soups daily from scratch and have a great selection of traditional and specialty sandwiches, as well as wraps and grilled offerings. Two locations: 762 Elmwood Avenue and 1416 Hertel Ave., Buffalo.
theglobemarket.com
Your BEST OF BUFFALO Winners
Thank you to all the winners, nominees, voters and guests of your B.o.B. party. It’s your support that keeps our community strong. Seriously, you people friggin’ rock.
BEST WRITER BEST | JAY BERENT
BEST WINE LIST | LEFT BANK
BEST WINGS | DUFF’S
BEST LOCAL WEBSITE / BLOG | BUFFALO RISING
BEST VOCAL ENSEMBLE | BUFFALO CHORAL ARTS SOCIETY
BEST VIDEO ARTIST | GREGORY LAMBERSON
BEST VEGETARIAN | AMY’S PLACE
BEST LOCAL TWITTER | @DOGSOFBUFFALO
TV PERSONALITY | LOU FORCASTALINO WLOU
BEST THAI / BURMESE | SUN RESTAURANT
BEST TAKEOUT | BOB & JOHN’S LA HACIENDA
BEST SUB | JIM’S STEAK OUT
BEST STEAK | RUSSELL’S
BEST SPONGE CANDY | WATSON’S
BEST SOUL FOOD | TOUTANT
BEST SUSHI | KUNI’S
BEST STELLAR SERVICE | RUSSELL’S
BEST SAUSAGE | SPAR’S EUROPEAN SAUSAGE
BEST SOUP | GLOBE MARKET
BEST SALAD | GLOBE MARKET
BEST SUPPORTER OF THE ARTS | ROBBY TAKAC & MUSIC IS ART
BEST SEAFOOD | SEA BAR
BEST RESTAURANT WITH A VIEW | LIBERTY HOUND
BEST ROCK MUSICIAN | RAY BARRY
BEST ROCK ACT | SUPER KILLER ROBOTS
BEST RADIO PERSONALITY | SHREDD & RAGAN
BEST PIZZA | LANOVA
BEST PATIO | RESURGENCE BREWING COMPANY
BEST POET | NATHANAEL WILLIAM STOLTE
BEST PHOTOGRAPHER | VINCENT LOPEZ
BEST PAINTER | CHUCK TINGLEY
BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC ACT |
(Tie) CHUCKIE CAMPBELL & THE PHACTION
(Tie) DIRTY SMILE
BEST OPEN MIC NIGHT | WAITING ROOM
BEST MIDDLE EASTERN | MEZZA RESTAURANT & LOUNGE
BEST MEXICAN | CANTINA LOCO
BEST NEW BAR | BIG DITCH
BEST NEW BAND | REAR VIEW RAMBLERS
BEST NEW ART SPACE | SUGAR CITY
BEST LIVE MUSIC VENUE | TOWN BALLROOM
BEST MUSEUM | BUFFALO MUSEUM OF SCIENCE
BEST MOVIE THEATER | NORTH PARK THEATRE
BEST MALE VOCALIST | ZACH CARR
BEST KARAOKE | THE WAITING ROOM
BEST JUKEBOX | ESSEX ST PUB
BEST JOURNALIST | MARYALICE DEMLER
BEST IRISH BAR | GENE MCCARTHY’S
BEST INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT | @DOGSOFBUFFALO
BEST HOOKUP JOINT | THE OLD PINK
BEST HIP HOP DJ
(Tie) JUSTIN TYME, KISS 98.5
(Tie) CHUCKIE CAMPBELL
BEST HAPPY HOUR | HOT MAMA’S CANTEEN
BEST BATHROOM GRAFITTI | THE OLD PINK
BEST GAY BAR | Q
BEST PLACE TO WATCH A GAME | 716 BAR & GRILL
BEST GALLERY | BURCHFIELD PENNEY ART GALLERY
BEST FURNITURE / HOME DÉCOR | ROOM
BEST FUNDRAISER | RIDE FOR ROSWELL
BEST FLORIST | MAUREEN’S
BEST FISH MARKET | HAYES SEAFOOD HOUSE
BEST FEMALE VOCALIST | JESSIKA SCHREIBER
BEST FASHION DESIGNER | SHANNON KRAMPUS
BEST DRAG PERFORMER | VERONICA LACE
BEST DANCE COMPANY | LEHRER DANCE
BEST DIVE BAR | THE OLD PINK
BEST DAY DRINKING BAR | SAVOY
BEST DANCER | XAVIER “FLYYWALKER” DRAYTON
BEST CRAFT BEER SELECTION ON TAP | GRIFFON GASTROPUB
BEST COUNTRY ACT | 90 WEST
BEST STAND-UP COMIC | JOSH POTTER
BEST CRAFT COCKTAIL SELECTION | BUFFALO PROPER
BEST CLUB DJ | CHARLES MASTERS
BEST CLASSICAL MUSICIAN | JOANN FALLETTA
BEST BURLESQUE PERFORMER | CAT MCCARTHY
BEST BOWLING | VOELKERS
BEST BOTTLED BEER SELECTION | LENOX GRILL
BEST BLUES ACT | RANDLE AND THE LATE NIGHT SCANDALS
BEST BARTENDER | CARRIE WAYNE, GORDON’S BAR
BEST ITALIAN RISTORANTE / TRATTORIA | RISTORANTE LOMBARDO
BEST ITALIAN FOR FAMILY DINING | MULLBURY’S
BEST INDIAN | TAJ GRILL
BEST ICE CREAM | LAKE EFFECT ICE CEAM
BEST GREEK | KOSTA’S
BEST GOURMET BRICK/WOOD OVEN PIZZA | HYDRAULIC HEARTH
BEST FISH FRY | WIECHEC’S LOUNGE
BEST PLACE TO EAT AFTER 2AM | JIM’S STEAK OUT
BEST DONUTS | PAULA’S DONUTS
BEST DINER | LAKE EFFECT DINER
BEST DESSERT | DESSERT DELI
BEST DELI | JOE’S DELI
BEST DAY SPA | EXCURIA
BEST COFFEE | PUBLIC ESPRESSO + COFFEE
BEST CHOCOLATIER | WATSON’S
BEST CHEF | MARTIN DANILOWICZ, MARTIN COOKS
BEST CHEAP EATS | AMY’S PLACE
BEST BUTCHER | FEDERAL MEATS
BEST BURGER | ALLENTOWN BURGER VENTURE
BEST BRUNCH | BETTY’S
BEST BOOKSTORE | TALKING LEAVES
BEST BIKE SHOP | CAMPUS WHEELWORKS
BEST BEEF ON WECK | CHARLIE THE BUTCHER
BEST BBQ | FAT BOB’S
BEST BARBER | RUST BELT BARBER AND SALON
BEST BAR FOOD | COLE’S
BEST BAKERY | MUSCOREIL’S
BEST BAGEL | BAGEL JAY’S
BEST ANTIQUE SHOP | MISS JOSIE’S
BEST ACCESSORIES | CATS LIKE US
BEST ACTIVIST GROUP | BUFFALO RIVERKEEPERS
BEST ACOUSTIC ACT | MICHAEL DISANTO
BEST ACTIVIST | GREG HINAMAN, TERROR TECHNOLOGIES BUFFALO
BEST HEALTHY RESTAURANT | AMY’S PLACE
BEST URBAN GARDEN | BROADWAY MARKET ROOFTOP GARDEN
BEST LOCAL SAILING RACES / REGATTAS | WEST SIDE ROWING CLUB
BEST FREE ENTERTAINMENT | CANALSIDE CONCERTS
BEST DATE SPOT | LEFT BANK
BEST HAIR SALON | LOUIS ANTHONY SALON
BEST UPSCALE BAR | BUFFALO PROPER
BEST PLACE TO DANCE | CLUB MARCELLA
BEST NEIGHBORHOOD PUB | GORDON’S PUB
BEST HIP HOP ACT | CHUCKIE CAMPBELL
BEST JAZZ MUSICIAN | BOBBY MILITELLO
BEST JAZZ ACT | MILES DAVIS PROJECT
BEST YOGA / PILATES | SOMA CURA WELLNESS CENTER
BEST VINTAGE, THRIFT, CONSIGNMENT SHOP | SECOND CHIC
BEST TATTOOS | H.O.D.
BEST SPORTS SHOP | FLEET FEET
BEST SNOWBOARD / SKI GEAR | RED DOOR
BEST PRODUCE | LEXINGTON COOP
BEST PRIVATE SCHOOL | NARDIN
BEST DAYCARE | EDUKIDS
BEST POP-UP SHOP | BUTTER BLOCK
BEST PIERCINGS | COWPOK
BEST PET GROOMING | FETCH N’ CATCH
BEST PEDICURE/MANICURE | EXCURIA SALON AND SPA
BEST OUTDOOR MARKET | ELMWOOD BIDWELL FARMERS MARKET
BEST CHIROPRACTOR | PEAK PERFORMANCE CHIROPRACTIC
BEST OPTOMETRIST | VISUALEYES
BEST NEW SHOP | PULP : 716 COFFEE & COMICS
BEST MUSIC STORE | ALLENTOWN MUSIC
BEST MOTORCYCLE DEALERSHIP | GOWANDA HARLEY DAVIDSON
BEST MASSAGE | SOMA CURA WELLNESS CENTER
BEST MARTIAL ARTS STUDIO | MASTER KHECHEN’S TAE KWON DO
BEST WORKOUT FACILITY | BIKEORBAR
BEST WOMEN’S CLOTHING SHOP | CATS LIKE US
BEST MEN’S CLOTHING | RIVERSIDE MEN’S SHOP
BEST GUIDED TOUR | EXPLORE BUFFALO
BEST LOCAL BREWERY | RESURGENCE
BEST LIQUOR / WINE STORE | GATES CIRCLE LIQUOR
BEST KID’S SUMMER CAMP | BUFFALO ZOO CAMP
BEST JEWELRY STORE | PAUL’S JEWELRY DESIGN
BEST HOTEL | THE MANSION
BEST HEAD SHOP | TERRAPIN
BEST GOURMET SHOP | PREMIER GOURMET
BEST FOOD TRUCK | LLOYD TACO TRUCKS
BEST GIFT SHOP | EVERYTHING ELMWOOD
BEST DENTIST | WESTERN NY DENTAL
BEST PEDIATRICIAN | DELAWARE PEDIATRICS
BEST CARPET/RUGS & FLOORING | KENNY CARPETS
BEST REALTY AGENCY | BUFFALO FIRST REALTY GROUP
BEST CULTURAL ASSET | SHAKESPEARE IN DELAWARE PARK
BEST PUBLIC ART | LIGHT SHOW AT THE WATERFRONT
BEST DAY TRIP | LETCHWORTH PARK
BEST FAMOUS BUFFALO PERSON | ROBBY TAKAC
BEST FREE ENTERTAINMENT | CANALSIDE CONCERTS
BEST NEW IDEA | REVITALIZE CENTRAL TERMINAL
BEST PEOPLE WATCHING | CANALSIDE
BEST POWER MEETING PLACE | BROADWAY MARKET ROOFTOP GARDEN
BEST REASON TO LIVE IN BUFFALO | THE PEOPLE & THE GREAT FOOD
BEST UP & COMING NEIGHBORHOOD | WEST SIDE
BEST WE NEED MORE PEOPLE LIKE | TERRY PEGULA
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