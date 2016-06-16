Your BEST OF BUFFALO Winners with Select Profiles

Best Burlesque Performer

Cat McCarthy

One of Buffalo’s greatest overachievers and a member of the burlesque team The Stripteasers. Cat McCarthy won Best Burlesque Performer, but that’s only a fraction of her talent. Cat is a painter, writer, community volunteer, outspoken activist in politics, the environment, women’s issues, gay rights and just an all around wonderful person. If you see her name associated anything then you should probably be there.

facebook.com/cherryrainbow | twitter.com/forgetthebox

Best New Restaurant

Lloyd’s Taco Factory

“This is what you’d get if Willy Wonka opened his own restaurant.” There’s no chocolate here but there is a very snazzy bar serving craft cocktails. The food, as you would expect, is delicious and the place looks great with exposed brick, colorful “Wonka-like” pipes running floor to ceiling, futuristic tortilla machinery and well done graffiti. Lloyd’s has come a long way from its first somewhat homely white food truck. 1503 Hertel Ave, Buffalo.

whereslloyd.com/taco-factory | facebook.com/lloydTacoFactory

Best Gay Bar

Q

Every Buffalo gay bar has its own sense of community, and its own folklore. Q on Allen is a neighborhood style bar with friendly bartenders, where members of LGBT community and their straight friends, many from the theater community, gather for casual conversation, regular performances by Joe or Kevin, as well as the regular Karaoke night. Here’s an easy going bar where the bouncer urges you to get home safely, and very quickly, everyone will know your name.

Best Hip Hop DJ

Chuckie Campbell

Here’s a hip hop artist with a Ph.D. in English Literature and Creative Writing. A winner of the WNY Music Awards “Best New Artist” and “Best Hip Hop/Rap Performer” Chuckie Campbell is a poet, fiction writer, editor, publisher, former semi-pro basketball player and a college English teach. His most recent album “More Die of Heartbreak” received positive responses from such outlets such as the Huffington Post, The Source, Young Hollywood and more.

chuckiecampbellmusic.com

Best Dive Bar

Old Pink

A triple winner for Best Dive Bar, Best Hook Up Joint and Best Bathroom Gaffiti, the Old Pink is clearly a Buffalo favorite. Out of town musicians, writers, and artists frequently find themselves brought here by some local who is proud we have a funky, cool place like the Old Pink. The steak sandwiches have been raved about for years and there’s a good reason for that. They’re outstanding and they’re inexpensive. There is always, always great music playing, too. 223 Allen St, Buffalo

Best Book Store

Talking Leaves

Buffalo’s oldest independent bookstore, Talking Leaves is an inspiration to small businesses everywhere. Self described as “independent and idiosyncratic,” Amazon and Barnes & Noble will never deliver the warmth and character of this unique shop filled with offbeat periodicals, thoughtful poetry, and unusual books not found elsewhere (they have commercial stuff, too). Buffalo’s community of thinkers, readers and Buy Local advocates cherish Talking Leaves. Originally a coop, they still sell memberships that are well worth the money for the discount they provide. TL frequently host readings and book signings, announced online and in weekly Artvoice ads. Two locations: 3151 Main St, 951 Elmwood, Buffalo,

tleavesbooks.com | facebook.com/talkingleavesbooks

Best Sausages

Spar’s European Sausage Shop

Spars is hands-down the place to go for sausage. They have over 75 different types of sausage from straight ahead Polish sausage to T-Meadow sausage w/caramelized shallot & white Balsamic or Fresh LaBella Salsiccia w/Garlic Pinot Grigio, Parmesan and fresh Parsley. You’ll also find steaks, ribs, bacon, chops, cold cuts and prepared food. Owner Joe Kennedy is extremely knowledgeable and the staff is wonderfully friendly. 405 Amherst St, Buffalo. sparseuropeansausage.com

New Art Space

Sugar City

This well loved organization spent three years in Allentown giving us music, art, historical reviews, clothing swaps, potlucks, screenings and more. After their building was sold they spent two years hosting roaming events. Happily Sugar City’s DIY adherents have a new home on Niagara St. As before, it’s an alternative space for performance, exhibitions, readings, screenings and creating art. Events at Sugar City are alcohol-free and end before 11pm. 1239 Niagara St, Buffalo. buffalosugarcity.org | facebook.com/BuffaloSugarCity

Best Craft Cocktail

Buffalo Proper

Prohibition era styled bartenders with vests, mustaches and dress shirts serve original craft cocktail creations and a selection of vintage golden era cocktails. They also have a delicious dinner menu and a popular Sunday Brunch. This the best place, really the only place, to go if you’re downtown and want a decent cocktail. The entertaining staff makes being served a cocktail one of the exciting moments of your night. 333 Franklin St, Buffalo, NY.

buffaloproper.com | facebook.com/buffaloproper

Best Original Music Act

Dirty Smile

Dirty Smile should be Buffalo’s next breakout band. Singer Megan Brown has a great voice, great looks, and a great stage performance. Winner of the regional Hard Rock Rising 2014 competition, Dirty Smile went on to the Global Hard Rock Rising and finished in the top 3 out of 10,000 worldwide entries. They’ve been recording at Robby Takac’s GCR Studio in Buffalo under the guidance and production talents of Ron Hawkins, front man for Lowest of the Low and Ron Hawkins and the Rusty Nails.

dirtysmileband.com | facebook.com/DirtySmileBand

Best Photogapher

Vincent Lopez

Vincent is a Canisius graduate, Getty Images photographer, member of the Headshot Crew, Italian Festival board member and City of Buffalo worker. Already a successful graphic designer, he bought his first DSLR camera a few years ago and became obsessed with mastering the art of photography–visiting photographers sites, soaking up tutorials, YouTube instructional videos, anything he could find. Today he’s a professional portrait and commercial photographer.

vincentlopezphotography.com | facebook.com/vincentlopezphotography

Best Salads

Globe Market

This will be the 7th Best of Buffalo win for Globe Market for Best Salad. However, they are always in the top five for Best Soups, as well. Everything at Globe is fresh and homemade. They make four soups daily from scratch and have a great selection of traditional and specialty sandwiches, as well as wraps and grilled offerings. Two locations: 762 Elmwood Avenue and 1416 Hertel Ave., Buffalo.

theglobemarket.com

Your BEST OF BUFFALO Winners

Thank you to all the winners, nominees, voters and guests of your B.o.B. party. It’s your support that keeps our community strong. Seriously, you people friggin’ rock.

BEST WRITER BEST | JAY BERENT

BEST WINE LIST | LEFT BANK

BEST WINGS | DUFF’S

BEST LOCAL WEBSITE / BLOG | BUFFALO RISING

BEST VOCAL ENSEMBLE | BUFFALO CHORAL ARTS SOCIETY

BEST VIDEO ARTIST | GREGORY LAMBERSON

BEST VEGETARIAN | AMY’S PLACE

BEST LOCAL TWITTER | @DOGSOFBUFFALO

TV PERSONALITY | LOU FORCASTALINO WLOU

BEST THAI / BURMESE | SUN RESTAURANT

BEST TAKEOUT | BOB & JOHN’S LA HACIENDA

BEST SUB | JIM’S STEAK OUT

BEST STEAK | RUSSELL’S

BEST SPONGE CANDY | WATSON’S

BEST SOUL FOOD | TOUTANT

BEST SUSHI | KUNI’S

BEST STELLAR SERVICE | RUSSELL’S

BEST SAUSAGE | SPAR’S EUROPEAN SAUSAGE

BEST SOUP | GLOBE MARKET

BEST SALAD | GLOBE MARKET

BEST SUPPORTER OF THE ARTS | ROBBY TAKAC & MUSIC IS ART

BEST SEAFOOD | SEA BAR

BEST RESTAURANT WITH A VIEW | LIBERTY HOUND

BEST ROCK MUSICIAN | RAY BARRY

BEST ROCK ACT | SUPER KILLER ROBOTS

BEST RADIO PERSONALITY | SHREDD & RAGAN

BEST PIZZA | LANOVA

BEST PATIO | RESURGENCE BREWING COMPANY

BEST POET | NATHANAEL WILLIAM STOLTE

BEST PHOTOGRAPHER | VINCENT LOPEZ

BEST PAINTER | CHUCK TINGLEY

BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC ACT |

(Tie) CHUCKIE CAMPBELL & THE PHACTION

(Tie) DIRTY SMILE

BEST OPEN MIC NIGHT | WAITING ROOM

BEST MIDDLE EASTERN | MEZZA RESTAURANT & LOUNGE

BEST MEXICAN | CANTINA LOCO

BEST NEW BAR | BIG DITCH

BEST NEW BAND | REAR VIEW RAMBLERS

BEST NEW ART SPACE | SUGAR CITY

BEST LIVE MUSIC VENUE | TOWN BALLROOM

BEST MUSEUM | BUFFALO MUSEUM OF SCIENCE

BEST MOVIE THEATER | NORTH PARK THEATRE

BEST MALE VOCALIST | ZACH CARR

BEST KARAOKE | THE WAITING ROOM

BEST JUKEBOX | ESSEX ST PUB

BEST JOURNALIST | MARYALICE DEMLER

BEST IRISH BAR | GENE MCCARTHY’S

BEST INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT | @DOGSOFBUFFALO

BEST HOOKUP JOINT | THE OLD PINK

BEST HIP HOP DJ

(Tie) JUSTIN TYME, KISS 98.5

(Tie) CHUCKIE CAMPBELL

BEST HAPPY HOUR | HOT MAMA’S CANTEEN

BEST BATHROOM GRAFITTI | THE OLD PINK

BEST GAY BAR | Q

BEST PLACE TO WATCH A GAME | 716 BAR & GRILL

BEST GALLERY | BURCHFIELD PENNEY ART GALLERY

BEST FURNITURE / HOME DÉCOR | ROOM

BEST FUNDRAISER | RIDE FOR ROSWELL

BEST FLORIST | MAUREEN’S

BEST FISH MARKET | HAYES SEAFOOD HOUSE

BEST FEMALE VOCALIST | JESSIKA SCHREIBER

BEST FASHION DESIGNER | SHANNON KRAMPUS

BEST DRAG PERFORMER | VERONICA LACE

BEST DANCE COMPANY | LEHRER DANCE

BEST DIVE BAR | THE OLD PINK

BEST DAY DRINKING BAR | SAVOY

BEST DANCER | XAVIER “FLYYWALKER” DRAYTON

BEST CRAFT BEER SELECTION ON TAP | GRIFFON GASTROPUB

BEST COUNTRY ACT | 90 WEST

BEST STAND-UP COMIC | JOSH POTTER

BEST CRAFT COCKTAIL SELECTION | BUFFALO PROPER

BEST CLUB DJ | CHARLES MASTERS

BEST CLASSICAL MUSICIAN | JOANN FALLETTA

BEST BURLESQUE PERFORMER | CAT MCCARTHY

BEST BOWLING | VOELKERS

BEST BOTTLED BEER SELECTION | LENOX GRILL

BEST BLUES ACT | RANDLE AND THE LATE NIGHT SCANDALS

BEST BARTENDER | CARRIE WAYNE, GORDON’S BAR

BEST ITALIAN RISTORANTE / TRATTORIA | RISTORANTE LOMBARDO

BEST ITALIAN FOR FAMILY DINING | MULLBURY’S

BEST INDIAN | TAJ GRILL

BEST ICE CREAM | LAKE EFFECT ICE CEAM

BEST GREEK | KOSTA’S

BEST GOURMET BRICK/WOOD OVEN PIZZA | HYDRAULIC HEARTH

BEST FISH FRY | WIECHEC’S LOUNGE

BEST PLACE TO EAT AFTER 2AM | JIM’S STEAK OUT

BEST DONUTS | PAULA’S DONUTS

BEST DINER | LAKE EFFECT DINER

BEST DESSERT | DESSERT DELI

BEST DELI | JOE’S DELI

BEST DAY SPA | EXCURIA

BEST COFFEE | PUBLIC ESPRESSO + COFFEE

BEST CHOCOLATIER | WATSON’S

BEST CHEF | MARTIN DANILOWICZ, MARTIN COOKS

BEST CHEAP EATS | AMY’S PLACE

BEST BUTCHER | FEDERAL MEATS

BEST BURGER | ALLENTOWN BURGER VENTURE

BEST BRUNCH | BETTY’S

BEST BOOKSTORE | TALKING LEAVES

BEST BIKE SHOP | CAMPUS WHEELWORKS

BEST BEEF ON WECK | CHARLIE THE BUTCHER

BEST BBQ | FAT BOB’S

BEST BARBER | RUST BELT BARBER AND SALON

BEST BAR FOOD | COLE’S

BEST BAKERY | MUSCOREIL’S

BEST BAGEL | BAGEL JAY’S

BEST ANTIQUE SHOP | MISS JOSIE’S

BEST ACCESSORIES | CATS LIKE US

BEST ACTIVIST GROUP | BUFFALO RIVERKEEPERS

BEST ACOUSTIC ACT | MICHAEL DISANTO

BEST ACTIVIST | GREG HINAMAN, TERROR TECHNOLOGIES BUFFALO

BEST HEALTHY RESTAURANT | AMY’S PLACE

BEST URBAN GARDEN | BROADWAY MARKET ROOFTOP GARDEN

BEST LOCAL SAILING RACES / REGATTAS | WEST SIDE ROWING CLUB

BEST FREE ENTERTAINMENT | CANALSIDE CONCERTS

BEST DATE SPOT | LEFT BANK

BEST HAIR SALON | LOUIS ANTHONY SALON

BEST UPSCALE BAR | BUFFALO PROPER

BEST PLACE TO DANCE | CLUB MARCELLA

BEST NEIGHBORHOOD PUB | GORDON’S PUB

BEST HIP HOP ACT | CHUCKIE CAMPBELL

BEST JAZZ MUSICIAN | BOBBY MILITELLO

BEST JAZZ ACT | MILES DAVIS PROJECT

BEST YOGA / PILATES | SOMA CURA WELLNESS CENTER

BEST VINTAGE, THRIFT, CONSIGNMENT SHOP | SECOND CHIC

BEST TATTOOS | H.O.D.

BEST SPORTS SHOP | FLEET FEET

BEST SNOWBOARD / SKI GEAR | RED DOOR

BEST PRODUCE | LEXINGTON COOP

BEST PRIVATE SCHOOL | NARDIN

BEST DAYCARE | EDUKIDS

BEST POP-UP SHOP | BUTTER BLOCK

BEST PIERCINGS | COWPOK

BEST PET GROOMING | FETCH N’ CATCH

BEST PEDICURE/MANICURE | EXCURIA SALON AND SPA

BEST OUTDOOR MARKET | ELMWOOD BIDWELL FARMERS MARKET

BEST CHIROPRACTOR | PEAK PERFORMANCE CHIROPRACTIC

BEST OPTOMETRIST | VISUALEYES

BEST NEW SHOP | PULP : 716 COFFEE & COMICS

BEST MUSIC STORE | ALLENTOWN MUSIC

BEST MOTORCYCLE DEALERSHIP | GOWANDA HARLEY DAVIDSON

BEST MASSAGE | SOMA CURA WELLNESS CENTER

BEST MARTIAL ARTS STUDIO | MASTER KHECHEN’S TAE KWON DO

BEST WORKOUT FACILITY | BIKEORBAR

BEST WOMEN’S CLOTHING SHOP | CATS LIKE US

BEST MEN’S CLOTHING | RIVERSIDE MEN’S SHOP

BEST GUIDED TOUR | EXPLORE BUFFALO

BEST LOCAL BREWERY | RESURGENCE

BEST LIQUOR / WINE STORE | GATES CIRCLE LIQUOR

BEST KID’S SUMMER CAMP | BUFFALO ZOO CAMP

BEST JEWELRY STORE | PAUL’S JEWELRY DESIGN

BEST HOTEL | THE MANSION

BEST HEAD SHOP | TERRAPIN

BEST GOURMET SHOP | PREMIER GOURMET

BEST FOOD TRUCK | LLOYD TACO TRUCKS

BEST GIFT SHOP | EVERYTHING ELMWOOD

BEST DENTIST | WESTERN NY DENTAL

BEST PEDIATRICIAN | DELAWARE PEDIATRICS

BEST CARPET/RUGS & FLOORING | KENNY CARPETS

BEST REALTY AGENCY | BUFFALO FIRST REALTY GROUP

BEST CULTURAL ASSET | SHAKESPEARE IN DELAWARE PARK

BEST PUBLIC ART | LIGHT SHOW AT THE WATERFRONT

BEST DAY TRIP | LETCHWORTH PARK

BEST FAMOUS BUFFALO PERSON | ROBBY TAKAC

BEST FREE ENTERTAINMENT | CANALSIDE CONCERTS

BEST NEW IDEA | REVITALIZE CENTRAL TERMINAL

BEST PEOPLE WATCHING | CANALSIDE

BEST POWER MEETING PLACE | BROADWAY MARKET ROOFTOP GARDEN

BEST REASON TO LIVE IN BUFFALO | THE PEOPLE & THE GREAT FOOD

BEST UP & COMING NEIGHBORHOOD | WEST SIDE

BEST WE NEED MORE PEOPLE LIKE | TERRY PEGULA