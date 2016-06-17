BOB DYLAN TICKET CONTEST WINNERS!

BOB DYLAN Artvoice Contest winners:

SAM LIVENGOOD: Pair of Pit tickets

SUE OSBORNE: Lawn seats

ALYSE COUGET: Lawn seats

HILDA FERNHOUT: Lawn seats

DARYL BROTHERS: Lawn seats

STEVE GELL: Lawn seats

ART VOICE Contest – Pair of Bob Dylan Pit Seats

(Email answers to jamie@artvoice.com)

See a legitimate legend, the chance doesn’t come often. Bob Dylan is the man who forever changed music by introducing intelligent lyrics, imagery and poetic songs with political substance. Radio could no longer just play a thousand variations of “Teen Angel” or novelty hits like “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini.” Dylan’s songs filled the airwaves with questions about peace, war and freedom, like the Grammy Hall of Fame song “Blowing in the Wind”–ranked #14 on Rolling Stone Magazine’s list of 500 Greatest Songs. He forced the Beatles to stop singing “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and create the more intelligent concept album Sargent Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” – and the entire rock and roll world followed the new direction.

For a pair of Pit Tickets: First person to answer these three questions correctly wins a pair of tickets to see Bob Dylan from the pit. The only thing better would to be onstage playing with him.

1. Who is the goddess of doom?

2. “Mona tried to tel me” what? –

3. Who had two queens and was hoping for a third to match her pair?

Email answers to jamie@artvoice.com

(Unless your Lance Armstrong or A-Rod please try not use Google)

Other promotions for Dylan back-of-house and lawn seats to follow!