ON THE BOARDS: Area Plays and Musicals

OPENING

THE BETSY CARMICHAEL CHRISTMAS SPECIAL, world premiere original comedy conceived & written by Mary Kate O’Connell & Joey Bucheker, directed by O’Connell, starring Betsy Carmichael, Jerry Mosey, Adam M. Wall, Corey Bieber, Sean Murphy. Nov 17-Dec 18, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. The Park School, 4625 Harlem Road, Snyder (848-0800). www.oconnellandcompany.com

A MIDSUMMER’S DYKE’S DREAM, comedy by Shawn P. Northrip presented by Buffalo United Artists and Brazen-Faced Varlets, directed by Lara D. Haberberger, starring Heather Fangsrud, Jennifer Gembka, Stefanie Warnick, Haberberger. Nov 18-Dec 10, Fri & Sat at 8. Alleyway Theatre’s Main Street Cabaret, 672 Main St. (886-9239). www.buffalobua.org/www.varlets.org

ONGOING

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST, drama by Dale Wasserman, adapted from the book by Ken Kesey, presented by Subversive Theatre, directed by Michael Lodick, starring Thomas LaChiusa, Victor Morales, Diane DiBernardo-Blenk. Through Dec 3, Thu-Sat at 8. Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave., third floor (408-0499). www.subversivetheatre.org

TENDERLY: THE ROSEMARY CLOONEY MUSICAL, by Janet Yates Vogt & Mark Friedman, directed by Doug Weyand, starring Louis Colaiacovo, Debbie Pappas. Through Dec 4, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com

CLOSING

CRIMES OF THE HEART, drama by Beth Henley presented by Second Generation Theatre Company, directed by Greg Natale, starring Jake Albarella, Bethany Burrows, Charmagne Chi, Arin Lee Dandes, Ben Michael Moran, Jessica Wegrzyn. Through Nov 20, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster (683-1776). www.lancopera.org

EQUUS, drama by Peter Schaffer presented by The Irish Classical Theatre Company, directed by David Oliver, starring Vincent O’Neill, PJ Tighe, Margaret Massman, Greg Gjurich, Wendy Hall, Kelsey Mogenson. Through Nov 20, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Andrews Theatre, 625 Main St. (853-ICTC). www.irishclassical.com

4000 MILES, play by Amy Herzog presented by Jewish Repertory Theatre, directed by Saul Elkin, starring Marissa Biondolillo, Ellen Horst, Sara Kow-Falcone, Nick Stevens. Through Nov 20, Thu at 7:30, Sat at 4 & 8, Sun at 2. The Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre, 2640 North Forest Road, Getzville (688-4114 x391). www.jewishrepertorytheatre.com

HOW TO MAKE FRIENDS AND THEN KILL THEM, comedy by Halley Feiffer presented by ART of WNY, directed by Maura Nolan, starring Sue McCormick, Melissa Levin, Mara Morris. Through Nov19, Thu-Sat at 8. 330 Amherst St. (697-0837). www.artofwny.org

A Midsummer Night’s Dream, comedy by William Shakespeare presented by UB Department of Theatre & Dance, directed by Stephen Wisker. Through Nov 20, Wed-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. UB Center for the Arts Drama Theatre (645-ARTS).

The Music Man, musical by Meredith Willson presented by The Niagara Regional Theatre Guild, directed by Fran Newton, starring Chris Turton, Michelle Holden, Chris Andreana, Amy Sturmer, Paul Bene. Through Nov 20, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 3, plus Nov 19 at 3. Ellicott Creek Playhouse, 530 Ellicott Creek, Tonawanda (260-2319). www.niagaratheatre.com

THE TASK: MEMORIES OF A REVOLUTION, multimedia production of a play by Heiner Müller presented by Post-Industrial Productions, directed by Bob Van Valin, starring Liyah Blazer, Drake Chaney, Leo DiBello, Xavier Harris, Tim Joyce, Josiah Mallory, Josh Robinson, Bekki Sliwa. Through Nov 19, Thu-Sat at 8, Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (998-4271).

THE 39 STEPS, play by R.C. Sherriff, directed by David Lamb, starring Chris Evans, David Lundy, Christian Brandjes, Kate LoConti. Through Nov 20, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. (829-7668). www.kavinokytheatre.com

TRUE WEST, play by Sam Shepard, directed by Scott Behrend, starring David Mitchell, Matt Witten, Robert Rutland, Tina Rausa. Through Nov 20, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Road Less Traveled Theater, 500 Pearl St. (629-3069). www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

RHAPSODY, immersive multimedia theater experience presented by Torn Space in collaboration with Flatsitter, directed by Dan Shanahan and Melissa Meola, starring Bonnie Jean Taylor, Becky Globus, Dechen Dolkar, Diane Gaidry. Through Nov 27, Thu-Sat at 7, plus Nov 27 at 7 (no performance Nov 24). Added performance Nov 16 at 7. Adam Mickewicz Library and Dramatic Circle, 612 Fillmore Ave. (812-5733). www.tornspacetheater.com

UPCOMING

BUFFALO PINOCCHIO, new adaptation of the classic story written and directed by Richrd Lambert, starring Todd Fuller, David Adamczyk, Betsy Bittar, Frank LaVoie, Joni Russ, Mary Moebius, Mark Bogumil, Suzanne Fitzery, Kathleen Ashwill, Leonard Ziolkowski. Nov 25-Dec 17, Thu-Sat at 8. New Phoenix Theatre, 95 Johnson Park (853-1334). www.newphoenixtheatre.org

THE CHIMES: A Goblin Story world-premiere adaptation written and directed by John Hurley, starring Andrea Andolina, Gerry Maher, Lisa Vitrano, Nick Lama, Steve Brachmann. Dec 2-18, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Road Less Traveled Theater, 500 Pearl St. (629-3069). www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, adapted by Mountain Community Theater from the novel by Valentine Davies presented by Theatre in the Mist, directed by Emily Pici, starring Ron Ashker, Anne Kurtis, John Jacoby, Rhett Durgan. Nov 25- Dec 3, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Stella Niagara Education Park, 4421 Lower River Road, Lewiston. (1-877-856-0694) www.theatreinthemist.org

Nuncrackers: The Nunsense Christmas Musical, musical by Dan Goggin presented by Rocking Horse Productions, directed by Leigha Christina Doyle, starring Gail Graesser, Liz Staley, Artie Vanderpool, Alexandria Watts. Nov 25-Dec 11, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30 (Nov 26 at 2:30 instead of 7:30). Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster (683-1776). www.lancopera.org