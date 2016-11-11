THEATER | ON THE BOARDS

OPENING

A Midsummer Night’s Dream, comedy by William Shakespeare presented by UB Department of Theatre & Dance, directed by Stephen Wisker. Nov 16-20, Wed-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. UB Center for the Arts Drama Theatre (645-ARTS).

THE TASK: MEMORIES OF A REVOLUTION, multimedia production of a play by Heiner Müller presented by Post-Industrial Productions, directed by Bob Van Valin, starring Liyah Blazer, Drake Chaney, Leo DiBello, Xavier Harris, Tim Joyce, Josiah Mallory, Josh Robinson, Bekki Sliwa. Nov 10-19, Thu-Sat at 8, Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (998-4271).

ONGOING

CRIMES OF THE HEART, drama by Beth Henley presented by Second Generation Theatre Company, directed by Greg Natale, starring Jake Albarella, Bethany Burrows, Charmagne Chi, Arin Lee Dandes, Ben Michael Moran, Jessica Wegrzyn. Through Nov 20, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster (683-1776). www.lancopera.org

EQUUS, drama by Peter Schaffer presented by The Irish Classical Theatre Company, directed by David Oliver, starring Vincent O’Neill, PJ Tighe, Margaret Massman, Greg Gjurich, Wendy Hall, Kelsey Mogensen. Through Nov 20, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Andrews Theatre, 625 Main St. (853-ICTC). www.irishclassical.com

4000 MILES, play by Amy Herzog presented by Jewish Repertory Theatre, directed by Saul Elkin, starring Marissa Biondolillo, Ellen Horst, Sara Kow-Falcone, Nick Stevens. Through Nov 20, Thu at 7:30, Sat at 4 & 8, Sun at 2. The Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre, 2640 North Forest Road, Getzville (688-4114 x391). www.jewishrepertorytheatre.com

HOW TO MAKE FRIENDS AND THEN KILL THEM, comedy by Halley Feiffer presented by ART of WNY, directed by Maura Nolan, starring Sue McCormick, Melissa Levin, Mara Morris. Through Nov19, Thu-Sat at 8. 330 Amherst St. (697-0837). www.artofwny.org

The Music Man, musical by Meredith Willson presented by The Niagara Regional Theatre Guild, directed by Fran Newton, starring Chris Turton, Michelle Holden, Chris Andreana, Amy

Sturmer, Paul Bene. Through Nov 20, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 3, plus Nov 19 at 3. Ellicott Creek Playhouse, 530 Ellicott Creek, Tonawanda (260-2319). www.niagaratheatre.com

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST, drama by Dale Wasserman, adapted from the book by Ken Kesey, presented by Subversive Theatre, directed by Michael Lodick, starring Thomas LaChiusa, Victor Morales, Diane DiBernardo-Blenk. Through Dec 3, Thu-Sat at 8. Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave., third floor (408-0499). www.subversivetheatre.org

THE 39 STEPS, play by R.C. Sherriff, directed by David Lamb, starring Chris Evans, David Lundy, Christian Brandjes, Kate LoConti. Through Nov 20, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. (829-7668). www.kavinokytheatre.com

TENDERLY: THE ROSEMARY CLOONEY MUSICAL, by Janet Yates Vogt & Mark Friedman, directed by Doug Weyand, starring Louis Colaiacovo, Debbie Pappas. Through Dec 4, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com

TRUE WEST, play by Sam Shepard, directed by Scott Behrend, starring David Mitchell, Matt Witten, Robert Rutland, Tina Rausa. Through Nov 20, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Road Less Traveled Theater, 500 Pearl St. (629-3069). www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org

CLOSING

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, touring production of the Broadway musical presented by Shea’s & Albert Nocciolino. Through Nov 13, Thu at 7:30, Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8, Sun at 2 & 7. Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St. (1-800-745-3000).

MRS. WARREN’S PROFESSION, drama by Bernard Shaw presented by The Shaw Festival. Through Nov 13, Thu at 7:30, Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8, Sun at 2. Shea’s 710 Theatre, 710 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org/710main

Stage Door, play by George S. Kaufman and Edna Ferber presented by Niagara University Theatre, directed by Amanda Lytle Sharpe. Through Nov 13, Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 2 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Leary Theatre, Clet Hall on NU campus (286-8685).

THE UNFORTUNATES, play by Aoise Stratford presented by Red Thread Theatre, directed by Josephine Hogan, starring Kelly Meg Brennan. Through Nov 12, Thu-Sat at 8, plus Nov 9 at 8. Jim Bush Studios, 44 17th St. (445-4653). www.RedThreadTheatre.info

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

EXTREMITIES, drama by William Mastrosimone presented by Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Lisa Ludwig, Patrick Moltane, Lisa Hinca, Kelly Cammarata. Through Nov 13, evening shows arrival at 6, show at 7:30; matinee shows arrival at 1, show at 2:30. Bobby J’s Italian American Grille, 204 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga (395-3207). www.mybobbyjs.com

RHAPSODY, immersive multimedia theater experience presented by Torn Space in collaboration with Flatsitter, directed by Dan Shanahan and Melissa Meola, starring Bonnie Jean Taylor, Becky Globus, Dechen Dolkar, Diane Gaidry. Through Nov 27, Thu-Sat at 7, plus Nov 27 at 7 (no performance Nov 24). Added performance Nov 16 at 7. Adam Mickewicz Library and Dramatic Circle, 612 Fillmore Ave. (812-5733). www.tornspacetheater.com

UPCOMING

A MIDSUMMER’S DYKE’S DREAM, comedy by Shawn P. Northrip presented by Buffalo United Artists and Brazen-Faced Varlets, directed by Lara D. Haberberger, starring Heather Fangsrud, Jennifer Gembka, Stefanie Warnick, Haberberger. Nov 18-Dec 10, Fri & Sat at 8. Alleyway Theatre’s Main Street Cabaret, 672 Main St. (886-9239). www.buffalobua.org/www.varlets.org

Nuncrackers: The Nunsense Christmas Musical, musical by Dan Goggin presented by Rocking Horse Productions, directed by Leigha Christina Doyle, starring Gail Graesser, Liz Staley, Artie Vanderpool, Alexandria Watts. Nov 25-Dec 11, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30 (Nov 26 at 2:30 instead of 7:30). Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster (683-1776). www.lancopera.org