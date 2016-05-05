On The Boards – Presented by Irish Classical Theatre

OPENING

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE, comedy classic by Joseph Kesselring presented by The Alden Christian Theatre Society, starring Lynn Errington, Sue Kubick, Bob Aquila, Dylan Brozyna, Danielle Burning, Chris Best, Mark Jablonski. May 6-14, Fri & Sat at 7:30, plus May 15 at 2:30. ACTS Theatre, 1470 Church St., Alden (937-7770).

DETROIT 67, play by Dominique Morisseau, directed by Aaron Moss, starring Gary-Cayi Fletcher, Candace Whitfield, Heather Reed, Shabar Rouse, Annette Christian. May 6-29, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 4. Paul Robeson Theatre at the African American Cultural Center, 350 Masten Ave. (884-2013). www.aaccbuffalo.org

JUDGMENT AT NUREMBERG, drama by Abby Mann presented by The Subversive Theatre Collective & New Phoenix Theatre, directed by Kurt Schneiderman, starring David C. Mitchell, Adam Yellen, Ray Boucher, Lisa Ludwig, Richard Lambert, Candice Kogut. May 5-Jun 4, Thu-Sat at 8. New Phoenix Theatre on the Park, 95 North Johnson Park (853-1334). www.newphoenixtheatre.org

LOVE LETTERS, touring production of the play by A.R. Gurney, directed by Gregory Mosher, starring Ali MacGraw, Ryan O’Neal. May 11-22, Tue-Thu at 7:30, Fri at 8, Sat 2 & 8, Sun at 2 & 7, plus May 12 at 1. 710 Main Theatre, 710 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org/710main.

THE TRUE STORY OF THE 3 LITLE PIGS, musical based on the picture book by Jon Scieszka and Lane Smith, presented by Theatre of Youth, directed by Michael Walline, starring Jake Albarella, Kerrykate Abel, Jennel Pruneda. May 7 at 2; May 14-22, Sat at 10 & 2, Sun at 2; Jun 4 at 10 & 2. Allendale Theatre, 203 Allen St. (884-4400). www.theatreofyouth.org

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, musical by Mel Brooks presented by The Niagara Regional Theatre Guild, directed by Kimberly Ehrenburg, starring John Panepinto, Dan Zerpa, M. Joseph Fratello, Cassandra Grizanti, Lauren McGowan, Amy Feder. May 6-21, Fri & Sat at 7:30, plus May 7, 15 & 22 at 3. Ellicott Creek Playhouse, 530 Ellicott Creek, Tonawanda (260-2319). www.niagaratheatre.com

ONGOING

FARRAGUT NORTH, political drama by Beau Willimon, directed by Scott Behrend, starring Pete Johnson, Richard Satterwhite, Victoria Perez, David Hayes, Steve Brachmann, Danica Riddick. Through May 22, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Road Less Traveled Theater, 500 Pearl St. (629-3069). www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING, classic musical by Frank Loesser directed by Chris Kelly, starring Taylor Carlson, Nicole Cimato, Kelly Copps, Kevin Craig, Kurt Erb, Wendy Hall, Matthew Iwanski, Ricky Marchese, Jon May, Katie Merrill, Katy Miner, Jamie Nablo, Tom Owen, Eric Rawski, PJ Tighe, Matt Witten. Through May 15, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 8, Sat at 4 & 7, Sun at 2. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com

WAIT UNTIL DARK, thriller by Frederick Knott directed by Brian Cavanagh, starring Adriano Gatto, Stan Klimecko, Patrick Moltane, Kathleen Macari, Renee Landrigan, Adam Rath. Through May 22, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2.Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. (829-7668). www.kavinokytheatre.com

CLOSING

DIRTY DANCING, The Classic Story on Stage, touring production of the musical based on the popular movie, presented by Shea’s and Albert Nocciolino. Through May 8, Thu at 7:30, Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8, Sun at 2 & 7. Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org

THE YEATS PROJECT: TWO PLAYS BY W.B. YEATS, multi-disciplinary production presented by Irish Classical Theatre Company, Torn Space Theatre, and Lehrer Dance, directed by Vincent O’Neill, Jon Lehrer, and Dan Shanahan. Through May 8, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Andrews Theatre, 625 Main St. (853-ICTC). www.irishclassicaltheatre.com

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

BILOXI BLUES, comedy by Neil Simon presented by Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Victor Morales, Jeremy Kreuzer, Bryan Patrick Stoyle, Jay Wollin, Ian Rawlins, Jordan Rosas, Trevor Dugan, Bekki Sliwa, JoEllen Parry. Through May 15. Bobby J’s Italian American Grille, 204 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga (395-3207). www.mybobbyjs.com

PATIENCE, operetta by Gilbert & Sullivan presented by Opera-Lytes, directed by Lisa Berglund, starring John Vogt, Sara Kovacsi, May 6-14, Thu-Sat at 7:30, plus May 15 a 2:30. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (391-0033). www.operalytes.com

UPCOMING

COMPANY, musical by George Furth & Stephen Sondheim, presented by O’Connell & Company, directed by Roger Paolini. May 26-Jun 26, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. The Park School, 4625 Harlem Road, Snyder (848-0800). www.oconnellandcompany.com

DIAL M FOR MURDER, thriller by Frederick Knott presented by Western Door Playhouse, directed by Linda Silvestri, starring Drew Krause, Jaclyn Tronolone, Phil Weld, Mike Leszczynski, Tom Turici, Bob Priest. May 13-22, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun. at 2:30. Woodbox Theatre, Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Ave. at Portage Rd.(297-5910).

LOVERS AND OTHER STRANGERS, comedy by Renee Taylor and Joseph Bologna presented by Lancaster Regional Players, directed by Gail Golden, starring Catherine Burkhart, Jackson DiGiacomo, Dan Greer, Kaylee LeRoy, Alicia Michielli, Jamie Moore, Dan Morris, Alisse Sikes, Nick Stevens, Corinne Walker, Russ Wendel, Darren Wojcicki. May 13-22, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster (683-1776). www.lancopera.org

THE RAINMAKER, comedy/drama by Richard Nash presented by The Towne Players, directed by Kathleen Weber, starring Mike Walsh, Ella Cattabiani, John Giarranto, Patrick Quinlan, Shane Zimmerman, James Cooke, Kevin Dennis. May 13-22, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Sheridan-Parkside Community Center Theater, 169 Sheridan-Parkside Dr., (693-9641). www.towneplayers.com