Now Playing in Theaters

OPENING

BUFFALO INTERNATIONAL JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL- 31st edition of festival featuring a week-long showcase of feature films. Dipson Amherst

CAPTAIN AMERICA: WINTER SOLDER- Marvel’s latest superhero blockbuster starring Captain America (Chris Evans) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) kicks off the summer movie season, Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. Flix, Maple Ridge, Regal Elmwood, Regal Niagara, Regal Quaker, Regal Transit, Regal Walden

THE FAMILY FANG- Jason Bateman stars and directs this comedy about a brother and his sister (Nicole Kidman) who investigate the mysterious disappearance of their performances artist parents (Christophr Walken and MaryAnn Plunkett). Eastern Hills

FRANCOFONIA- Alexander Sokurov’s russian docudrama about a museum director and a German officer who work together to protect beloved works of art from the Nazi’s. Dipson Amherst.

ETC.

ALIEN (1979) Ridley’ Scott’s sci-fi horror masterpiece set a new benchmark standard for both genre’s, while giving audiences one of the great screen heroine’s in Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver). The Screening Room Tue. 7:30

DARLING- Thriller about a lonely young woman who descends into madness when she becomes the caretaker of a mysterious New York mansion that has a troubled past. The Screening Room Fri. 7, 9 Sat, 9

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON (2010)- Charming animated family fantasy adventure about a boy who befriends a loveable dragon. Eastern Hills Sat. 10a

LATE SPRING (1947)- Yasujiro Ozu’s achingly beautiful masterwork about a father and his daugther ranks perhaps second only to Tokyo Story as the great japanese filmmaker’s most beloved work. North Park Sun. 1130am