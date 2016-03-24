On The Boards Theater Listings 3.24.16

OPENING

BUFFALO QUICKIES, 25th annual celebration of new one-act plays, directed by Joyce Stilson, starring Stephanie Bax, Tyler Brown, Timothy Patrick Finnegan, Edith Grossman, Bethany Sparacio, Michael Starzynski. Mar 24-Apr 8, Thu-Sat at 7:30. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (852-2600). www.alleyway.com

OF MICE AND MEN, drama by John Steinbeck, directed by Kelli Bocock-Natale, starring John Fredo, Greg Natale, Jack Agugliaro, John F. Kennedy, Candice Kogut, Jamie O’Neill, Jonathan Foreman, John Profeta, Justin Fiordaliso. Mar 25-Apr 16, Thu-Sat at 8. The New Phoenix Theatre, 95 Johnson Park. (853-1334). www.newphoenixtheatre.com

Ongoing

FULLY COMMITTED, comedy by Becky Mode presented by The Irish Classical Theatre Company, directed by Fortunato Pezzimenti, starring Brian Mysliwy. Through Apr 3, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Andrews Theatre, 625 Main St. (853-ICTC). www.irishclassicaltheatre.com

The House of Blue Leaves, play by John Guare presented by American Repertory Theater of WNY, directed by Drew McCabe, starring Diane DiBernardo Blenk, Robert Ernie Insana, Scot A Kaitanowski, Maura Nolan, Mara Morris, Rick Lattimer, Virginia Brannon, Erica Lorenzetti, Lisa Semper. Through Apr 2, Thu-Sat at 8. 330 Amherst St. (697-0837). www.artofwny.org

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE, adapted from the novel by C.S. Lewis, presented by Theatre of Youth, directed by Chris Kelly, starring Adam Yellen, Jordan Levin, Renee Landrigan, Jessica Wegrzyn. Apr 2 at 10 & 2, Apr 3 at 2. Allendale Theatre, 203 Allen St. (884-4400). www.theatreofyouth.org

SAFE, world premiere of the play by Donna Hoke, directed by Kyle LoConti, starring Christopher Evans, Michele Benzin, Matthew Gilbert, Lisa Ludwig, Jesse Tiebor. Through Apr 3, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2 (no performance Mar 27). Road Less Traveled Theater, 500 Pearl St. (629-3069). www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

HOARDING HOPE, reading of a new play by Kerrykate Abel-Smith, presented by Buffalo United Artists. Mar 28 at 7. Alleyway’s Main Street Cabaret, 672 Main St. (886-9239). www.buffalobua.org

UPCOMING

AVENUE Q, musical by Robert Lopez & Jeff Marx presented by MusicalFare Theatre, directed by Doug Weyand, starring Jacob Albarella, Charmagne Chi, Jeffrey Coyle, Maria Droz, Amy Jakiel, Dominique Kempf, Marc Sacco. Apr 7-24, Thu at 7:30, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 2. 710 Main Theatre, 710 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org/710Main

COMPULSION OR THE HOUSE BEHIND, play by Rinnie Groff presented by Jewish Repertory Theatre, directed by Saul Elkin, starring Ray Boucher, Peter Palmisano, Anne Roaldi. Mar 31-Apr 24, Thu at 7:30, Sat at 4 & 8, Sun at 2, plus Apr 13 & 20 at 7:30. The Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre, 2640 North Forest Road, Getzville (688-4114 x391). www.jewishrepertorytheatre.com

LEND ME A TENOR, comedy by Ken Ludwig, directed by Kevin Leary, starring David Bondrow, Marisa Caruso, Ricky Needham, Chrissy Vogric, Emily Yancey, Priscilla Young-Anker, Robert Zimmerman, Tom Zindle Apr 1-10, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster (683-1776). www.lancopera.org

THE MARK OF CAIN, world premiere of a play by Gary Earl Ross presented by Subversive Theatre, directed by Michael Lodick, starring Lawrence Rowswell, Gary Earl Ross, Greg Howze, Brendan Cunningham, Candace M. Whitfield, Rich Kraemer, J. Tim Raymond, Murry Galloway, Tamara S. Hopersberger, Aquiera Roberts. Mar 31-Apr 30, Thu-Sat at 8. The Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave., third floor (408-0499). www.subversivetheatre.org

SCA’S SPRING SHORTS, program of 10-minute plays. Apr 1 & 2 at 8, Apr 3 at 2. Springville Center for the Arts, 37 N Buffalo Street, Springville (592-9038). www.springvillearts.org

THE WIZARD OF OZ, touring production of the classic musical presented by Shea’s and Albert Nocciolino. Apr 5-10, Tue-Thu at 7:30, Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8, Sun at 2 & 7. Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org