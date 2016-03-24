Film Now Playing

OPENING

BATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE- Zack Snyder directs the DC comic superheroes in the first big-budget live action film to feature both the Caped Crusader (Ben Affleck) and the Man of Steel (Henry Cavill). Aurora Theater, Flix, Hamburg Palace, Maple Ridge, New Angola, Regal Elmwood, Regal Niagara, Regal Quaker, Regal Transit, Regal Walden.

HELLO, MY NAME IS DORIS- Comedy-drama about a smitten older woman (Sally Field) who schemes to get the attention of a younger co-worker (Max Greenfield). Directed by Michael Showalter. Eastern Hills, North Park

KNIGHT OF CUPS- Terrence Malick’s seventh feature follows a hedonistic Los Angeles screenwriter (Christian Bale) as he searches for love and self-fulfillment amidst a spiritual crisis. Co-starring Cate Blanchett and Natalie Portman. Reviewed in this issue. Dipson Amherst

MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 2- Romantic comedy sequel to the 2002 sleeper hit starring and written by Nia Vardalos. Directed by Kirk Jones. Dipson Amherst, Flix, Maple Ridge, Regal Elmwood, Regal Niagara, Regal Quaker, Regal Transit, Regal Walden.

REMEMBER- Atom Egoyan’s drama-thriller about a widowed holocaust survivor (Christopher Plummer) with memory loss who enslists another survivor (Martin Landau) to journey across country searching for the former Nazi responsible for their family’s deaths. Eastern Hills

ETC.

LABYRINTH (1986)- Jim Henson’s fantasy adventure about a teenage girl (Jennifer Connoly) who must rescue her little brother from David Bowie’s Goblin King, The Screening Room Fri, Sat, Tue 730

MATINEE (1993)- Joe Dante’s underrated period comedy about a small-time film promoter (John Goodman) who releases his cheesy horror film during the Cuban Missile Crisis. North Park Sat & Sun 1130a

RAN (1985)- Akira Kurosawa’s masterpiece and final epic adapts Shakespeare’s tragedy King Lear to fuedal Japan, telling the story of an aging warlord (Tatsuyoi Nakada) whose attempts to divide his kingdom between his three sons leads to bloodshed and chaos. Presented as part of the Buffalo Film Seminars. Dipson Amherst Tue 7

REQUIEM FOR THE AMERICAN DREAM- Documentary exploring the life of political scientist Noam Chomsky as he discusses the concentration of wealth and power in 21st century America. The Screening Room Fri 530, Tue & Thu 730

THE SECRET GARDEN (1993)- British family drama bassed on Frances Hodgson Burnett’s fantasy novel. Directed by Agneiska Holland. Eastern Hills Sat 10a

TERMS OF ENDEARMENT (1983)- Ja,es L. Brooks Oscar-winning drama concerns the emotional hang-ups of a hard-to-please woman (Shirley MacLaine) and her daughter (Debra Winger) over thirty years. Riviera Theater Thu 7pm

THE VANQUISHING OF THE WITCH BABA YAGA- Jessica Oreck’s documentary combines film footage and animation to explore Eastern Europes haunted woodlands, uncovering the secrets, fairy tales, and bloody histories which shape our understanding of man’s place in nature. Presented by the Cultivate Cinema Circle at Cinema Squeaky Wheel Fri. at 7pm.