ON THE BOARDS: What’s Playing On Area Stages

OPENING

MENOPAUSE The Musical, musical parody presented by GFour Productions. Oct 10-15, Tue-Thu at 7:30, Fri at 8, Sat at 4 & 8, Sun at 2 & 6. Shea’s 710 Main Theatre, 710 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org/710main

ONGOING

BUNNICULA, presented by Theatre of Youth. Through Oct 29, Sat & Sun at 2 (no performance Oct 21 & 22). Allendale Theatre, 203 Allen St. (884.4400). www.theatreofyouth.org

DEAR WORLD, musical by Jerry Herman presented by O’Connell & Company, directed by Kelli Bocock Natale, starring Mary Kate O’Connell, Roger Van Dette, Katy Miner, Amy Jorrisch, Nick Lama, Jon May, Matt Gilbert, Matthew Mooney, Gianna Palermo, Jeremy Kreuzer, Joel Russlett. Through Oct 22, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. The Park School, 4625 Harlem Road, Snyder (848-0800). www.oconnellandcompany.com

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity, reading of the play by Kristoffer Díaz presented by Raíces Theatre Company, directed by Rosa Fernandez, starring Jose A. Rivera, Nicholas Lama, Ugo Chukwu, Neimah Djourabchi, Brian Morvant. Oct 8 at 6. Road Less Traveled, 500 Pearl St. (381-9333). Free admission.

Steel Magnolias, comedy by Robert Harling presented by Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre, directed by Kyle LoConti, starring Lisa Ludwig, Lisa Hinca, Justyne Harris, Maureen Porter, Mary McMahon, Bethany Gruendike. Sep 21-Dec 3, Thu, Sat & Sun, evening shows arrival at 6, show at 7:30; matinee shows arrival at 1, show at 2:30. Bobby J’s Italian American Grille, 204 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga (395-3207). www.mybobbyjs.com

CLOSING

DESIGN FOR LIVING, comedy by Noel Coward presented by the Irish Classical Theatre Company, directed by Katie Mallinson, starring Kate LoConti, Adriano Gatto, Ben Michael Moran. Through Oct 8, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Andrews Theatre, 625 Main St. (853-ICTC). www.irishclassicaltheatre.com

IT CAN’T HAPPEN HERE, play by Tony Taccone and Bennett S. Cohen adapted from the novel by Sinclair Lewis, presented by Subversive Theatre, directed by Kurt Schneiderman, starring Dennis Keefe, Christopher Standart, J. Tim Raymond. Through Oct 7, Thu-Sat at 8. The Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave., third floor (408-0499). www.subversivetheatre.org

KILLER RACK: The Feminist, Horror Musical Comedy, world premiere of the musical written and directed by Neal Radice, starring Emily Yancey, Nathan Andrew Miller, Kim Piazza, Joey Bucheker, Kyle Baran, Andrew Zuccari, James Cichocki, Heather Reed, Sabrina Kahwaty, Colleen A. Pine. Through Oct 7, Thu-Sat at 7:30. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (852-2600). www.alleyway.com

MY OLD LADY, play by Israel Horovitz directed by Michael Lodick, starring Eileen Dugan, Anne Gayley, Richard Lambert. Through Oct 7, Thu-Sat at 8. New Phoenix Theatre, 95 Johnson Park (853-1334). www.newphoenixtheatre.org

PETER & THE STARCATCHER, play by Rick Elice, based on the novel by Dave Barry & Ridley Pearson, music by Wayne Barker, directed by Chris Kelly, starring Jacob Albarella, Anthony Alcocer, Bobby Cooke, Steve Copps, Kevin Craig, Philip Farugia, Renee Landrigan, Jordan Levin, Jesse Tiebor, Daniel Torres, Doug Weyand, Preston D. Williams. Through Oct 8, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com

UPCOMING

Child’s Play, thriller by Robert Marasco, directed by Vanessa Stipkovits, starring L. Don Swartz, Tommy Vane, Jesse Swartz. Oct 12-22, Thu at 7, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 2. Ghostlight Theatre, 170 Schenck St., North Tonawanda (743-1614). www.starrynighttheatre.com

Conversations with the Devil, new play by John Reich, presented by Western New York Players Oct 13&14 at 7:30. Immanuel Lutheran Church, 107 Scott St., Tonawanda (692-6200).

Desdemona: A Play about a Handkerchief, play by Paula Vogel presented by Brazen-Faced Varlets, directed by Lara D. Haberberger, starring Jeni Arroyo, Caroline Parzy-Sanders, Stefanie Warnick. Oct 12-29. Rust Belt Books, 415 Grant St. (598 – 1585).

STRAIGHT, play by Scott Elmegreen and Drew Fornarola presented by Buffalo United Artists, starring Michael Seitz, Adam Hayes, Cassie Gorniewicz. Oct 13-Nov 4, Fri & Sat at 8. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (886-9239). www.buffalobua.org

Stupid Fucking Bird, play by Aaron Posner, presented by American Repertory Theater of WNY, directed by Michael Lodick, starring Connor Graham, Emily Yancey, Candice Kogut, Rick Lattimer, Diane DiBernardo, Thomas LaChiusa, Scot Kaitanowski. Oct 19-Nov 11, Thu & Fri at 8. The 330 Performance Space, 330 Amherst St. (697-0837). www.artofwny.org