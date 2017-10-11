ON THE BOARDS: What’s Playing On Area Stages

OPENING

Child’s Play, thriller by Robert Marasco, directed by Vanessa Stipkovits, starring L. Don Swartz, Tommy Vane, Jesse Swartz. Oct 12-22, Thu at 7, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 2. Ghostlight Theatre, 170 Schenck St., North Tonawanda (743-1614). www.starrynighttheatre.com

Conversations with the Devil, new play by John Reich, presented by Western New York Players Oct 13&14 at 7:30. Immanuel Lutheran Church, 107 Scott St., Tonawanda (692-6200).

Desdemona: A Play about a Handkerchief, play by Paula Vogel presented by Brazen-Faced Varlets, directed by Lara D. Haberberger, starring Jeni Arroyo, Caroline Parzy-Sanders, Stefanie Warnick. Oct 12-29. Rust Belt Books, 415 Grant St. (598 – 1585).

Men on Boats, play by Jaclyn Backhaus presented by Niagara University Theatre, directed by Trevor Copp. Oct 12-16, Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 2 & 7:30, Sun at 2, Mon at 7. Leary Theatre Clet Hall, NU campus (286-8685).

STRAIGHT, play by Scott Elmegreen and Drew Fornarola presented by Buffalo United Artists, starring Michael Seitz, Adam Hayes, Cassie Gorniewicz. Oct 13-Nov 4, Fri & Sat at 8. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (886-9239). www.buffalobua.org

ONGOING

BUNNICULA, presented by Theatre of Youth. Through Oct 29, Sat & Sun at 2 (no performance Oct 21 & 22). Allendale Theatre, 203 Allen St. (884.4400). www.theatreofyouth.org DEAR WORLD, musical by Jerry Herman presented by O’Connell & Company, directed by Kelli Bocock Natale, starring Mary Kate O’Connell, Roger Van Dette, Katy Miner, Amy Jorrisch, Nick Lama, Jon May, Matt Gilbert, Matthew Mooney, Gianna Palermo, Jeremy Kreuzer, Joel Russlett. Through Oct 22, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. The Park School, 4625 Harlem Road, Snyder (848-0800). www.oconnellandcompany.com

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

Steel Magnolias, comedy by Robert Harling presented by Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre, directed by Kyle LoConti, starring Lisa Ludwig, Lisa Hinca, Justyne Harris, Maureen Porter, Mary McMahon, Bethany Gruendike. Sep 21-Dec 3, Thu, Sat & Sun, evening shows arrival at 6, show at 7:30; matinee shows arrival at 1, show at 2:30. Bobby J’s Italian American Grille, 204 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga (395-3207). www.mybobbyjs.com

CLOSING

MENOPAUSE The Musical, musical parody presented by GFour Productions. Through Oct 15, Tue-Thu at 7:30, Fri at 8, Sat at 4 & 8, Sun at 2 & 6. Shea’s 710 Main Theatre, 710 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org/710main

UPCOMING

Deranged Durang, one-act plays by Christopher Durang, presented by Buffalo State’s Casting Hall, directed by Shaun McLaughlin. Nov 1-11, Wed-Sat at 8, Sun at 2. Flexible Theatre, Savage Theater and Communication Building (878-3005).

Glengarry Glen Ross, drama by David Mamet, directed by Scott Behrend starring David C. Mitchell, Matt Witten, Dave Hayes, Steve Brachmann, David Marciniak, Patrick Moltane, Michael Dugan. Oct 27-Nov 19, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Road Less Traveled Theater, 500 Pearl St. (629-3069). www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org

Men on Boats, play by Jaclyn Backhaus presented UB Department of Theatre & Dance, directed by Eero Laine. Oct 25-29, Wed-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Drama Theatre, UB Center for the Arts, North Campus (645-ARTS).

Stupid Fucking Bird, play by Aaron Posner, presented by American Repertory Theater of WNY, directed by Michael Lodick, starring Connor Graham, Emily Yancey, Candice Kogut, Rick Lattimer, Diane DiBernardo, Thomas LaChiusa, Scot Kaitanowski. Oct 19-Nov 11, Thu & Fri at 8. The 330 Performance Space, 330 Amherst St. (697-0837). www.artofwny.org

VISITING MR. GREEN, play by Jeff Baron, presented by Jewish Repertory Theatre, directed by Steve Vaughan, starring Saul Elkin, Nick Stevens. Oct 19-Nov 12, Thu at 7:30, Sat at 4 & 8, Sun at 2. The Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre, 2640 North Forest Road, Getzville (688-4114 x391). www.jewishrepertorytheatre.com