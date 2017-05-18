ON THE BOARDS: What’s Playing on Area Stages

OPENING

ROUGH CROSSING, play by Tom Stoppard presented by Aurora Players, directed by Jessica Rasp, starring Monish Bhattacharyya, Brendan Cunningham, David Granville, Maeve Higgins, John Szablewski. May 19-Jun 4, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 2:30. The Roycroft Pavilion, in Hamlin Park. South Grove St., East Aurora (687-6727). www.auroraplayers.org

WICKED, touring production of the Broadway musical presented by Shea’s and Albert Nocciolino. May 17-Jun 4, Tue-Thu at 7:30, Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8, Sun at 1 & 6:30, plus May 18 at 1. Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org

ONGOING

A BEHANDING IN SPOKANE play by Martin McDonagh presented by American Repertory Theater of WNY, directed by Matthew LaChiusa, starring Thomas LaChiusa, Nick Lama, Candice Kogut, Shabar Rouse. Through May 27, Thu-Sat at 8. 330 Amherst St. (697-0837) www.artofwny.org

Elephant and Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!”, musical by Mo Willems and Deboraph Wicks LaPuma, presented by Theatre of Youth, directed by Michael Walline. Through Jun 3, Sat & Sun at 2, plus Jun 3 at 10:00 a.m. Allendale Theatre 203 Allen St. (884-4400). www.theatreofyouth.org

KALAMAZOO, play by Michelle Kholos Brooks and Kelly Younger, directed by Sheila McCarthy, starring Betsy Bittar, Marc-Jon Filippone. Through May 27, Thu-Sat at 8. New Phoenix Theatre, 95 Johnson Park (853-1334). www.newphoenixtheatre.org

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, musical by Colin Escott & Floyd Mutrux, directed by Randall Kramer, starring Brandon Barry, Steve Copps, Jeffrey Coyle, Arianne Davidow, Joseph Donohue III, Brian McMahon, Andrew J. Reimers, Dave Siegfried. Through May 28, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com

THE OLD SETTLER, play by John Henry Redwood directed by Mary Craig, starring Debbi Davis, Johnny Rowe, Courtney Turner. Through May 28, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 4. Paul Robeson Theatre at the African American Cultural Center, 350 Masten Ave. (884-2013). www.aaccbuffalo.org

CLOSING

THE CEMETERY CLUB, comedy by Ivan Menchell presented by O’Connell & Company, directed by Sheila McCarthy, starring Anne Gayley, Joy Scime, Constance Caldwell, Rob Schwartz, Deborah A. Krygier. Through May 21, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. The Park School, 4625 Harlem Road, Snyder (848-0800). www.oconnellandcompany.com

THE COUNTRY HOUSE, play by Donald Margulies, directed by Scott Behrend, starring Christian Brandjes, Kristen Tripp-Kelley, Chris Kelly, Peter Palmisano, Barbara Link Larou, Renee Landrigan. Through May 21, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Road Less Traveled Theater, 500 Pearl St. (629-3069). www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, musical presented by Niagara Regional Theatre Guild, directed by Carolyn Quigley. Through May 21, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 3, plus May 20 at 3. Ellicott Creek Playhouse, 530 Ellicott Creek Road, Tonawanda (260-2319). www.niagaratheatre.com

THE GREAT GOD PAN, play by Amy Herzog presented by The Jewish Repertory Theatre, directed by Saul Elkin, starring Kelly Beuth, Jordan Louis Fischer, Darleen Pickering Hummert, Amelia Scinta, Steve Vaughan, Lisa Vitrano, Adam Yellen. Through May 21, Thu at 7:30, Sat at 4 & 8, Sun at 2. The Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre, 2640 North Forest Road, Getzville (688-4114 x391). www.jewishrepertorytheatre.com

Noodles, comedy by L. Don Swartz, directed by DJ Swartz, starring Daniel Torres, Amanda Woomer-Limpert, Carolyn Woomer, Debby Koszelak Swartz, Chris Fire, Mark Woomer. Through May 21, Thu at 7, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 2. Ghostlight Theatre, 170 Schenck St., North Tonawanda. (743-1614). www.starrynighttheatre.com.

RUN FOR YOUR WIFE, comedy by Ray Cooney, presented by Lancaster Regional Players, directed by David Hall, starring Scot Kaitanowski, Suzie Hibbard, Amy Feder, Joel Murphy, Jackson DiGiacomo, Victor Morales, Chuck Basil, Russ Wendel. Through May 21, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster (683-1776). www.lancasterregionalplayers.org

UPCOMING

DESDE EL PUENTE, a bilingual one-act play festival written, directed and performed by the Raíces Ensemble, presented by Raíces Theatre Company. May 26-Jun 11, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 6, plus Jun 1 & 8 at 7:30. Manny Fried Playhouse 255 Great Arrow Ave. 3rd floor. (381-9333).

www.raicestheatrecompany.com

HAY FEVER, comedy by Noel Coward presented by the Irish Classical Theatre Company, directed by Gordon McCall, starring Josephine Hogan, David Oliver, Marisa Caruso, Jordan Levin, Hillary Walker, David Lundy, Melissa Levin. Jacob Albarella, Andrea Gollhardt. Jun 2-25 Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Andrews Theatre, 625 Main St. (853-ICTC). www.irishclassicaltheatre.com

LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA, musical by Adam Guettel & Craig Lucas, presented by Second Generation Theatre, directed by Loraine O’Donnell, starring Debbie Pappas Sham, Kelly Copps, Anthony Lazzaro, Marc Sacco, Rebecca Runge, Katy Miner, Matt Witten, Steve Jakiel, Leah Berst, Lucas DeNies, Christopher Andreana. Jun 2-18, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster (683-1776). www.secondgenerationtheatre.com