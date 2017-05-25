ON THE BOARDS: What’s On Stage at Area Theaters

OPENING

DESDE EL PUENTE, a bilingual one-act play festival written, directed and performed by the Raíces Ensemble, presented by Raíces Theatre Company. May 26-Jun 11, Thu at 7:30, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 6. Manny Fried Playhouse 255 Great Arrow Ave. 3rd floor. (381-9333).

www.raicestheatrecompany.com

ONGOING

Elephant and Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!”, musical by Mo Willems and Deboraph Wicks LaPuma, presented by Theatre of Youth, directed by Michael Walline. Through Jun 3, Sat & Sun at 2, plus Jun 3 at 10:00 a.m. Allendale Theatre 203 Allen St. (884-4400). www.theatreofyouth.org

ROUGH CROSSING, play by Tom Stoppard presented by Aurora Players, directed by Jessica Rasp, starring Monish Bhattacharyya, Brendan Cunningham, David Granville, Maeve Higgins, John Szablewski. Through Jun 4, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 2:30. The Roycroft Pavilion, in Hamlin Park. South Grove St., East Aurora (687-6727). www.auroraplayers.org

WICKED, touring production of the Broadway musical presented by Shea’s and Albert Nocciolino. Through Jun 4, Tue-Thu at 7:30, Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8, Sun at 1 & 6:30. Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org

CLOSING

A BEHANDING IN SPOKANE play by Martin McDonagh presented by American Repertory Theater of WNY, directed by Matthew LaChiusa, starring Thomas LaChiusa, Nick Lama, Candice Kogut, Shabar Rouse. Through May 27, Thu-Sat at 8. 330 Amherst St. (697-0837) www.artofwny.org

Is There a Comic in The House, comedy written by Billy St. John, presented by Western Door Playhouse, directed by Robert Priest, starring Dawn Ansel, Kaitlyn Bishara, Patricia Crowe, Brian Dana, Tom Fraterrigo, Sam Granieri, Amanda Hooks, Dave Karb, Casey Landendorfer, Tayna Laubacher, Legend Lewis, Brandon Minicucci, Samika Sullivan, George White. Through May 28, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. Woodbox Theatre, Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Avenue at Portage Road (297-5910).

KALAMAZOO, play by Michelle Kholos Brooks and Kelly Younger, directed by Sheila McCarthy, starring Betsy Bittar, Marc-Jon Filippone. Through May 27, Thu-Sat at 8. New Phoenix Theatre, 95 Johnson Park (853-1334). www.newphoenixtheatre.org

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, musical by Colin Escott & Floyd Mutrux, directed by Randall Kramer, starring Brandon Barry, Steve Copps, Jeffrey Coyle, Arianne Davidow, Joseph Donohue III, Brian McMahon, Andrew J. Reimers, Dave Siegfried. Through May 28, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com

THE OLD SETTLER, play by John Henry Redwood directed by Mary Craig, starring Debbi Davis, Johnny Rowe, Courtney Turner. Through May 28, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 4. Paul Robeson Theatre at the African American Cultural Center, 350 Masten Ave. (884-2013). www.aaccbuffalo.org

UPCOMING

Get Happy: A Tribute to the Music of Harold Arlen, musical revue presented by Theatre in the Mist, conceived and directed by Emily Pici, starring Sára Kovacsi, Jack Agugliaro, Adam Wall, Caitlyn Stephenson, McKenzie Gilmore, Jerry Mosey, Sarah Comfort, PM Raphael, Tracey Pici, Emily Pici, Jennel Pruneda, Dave Spychalski. Jun 2-4, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Stella Niagara 4421 Lower River Rd., Lewiston (1-877-856-0694). www.TheatreinTheMist.org

HAY FEVER, comedy by Noel Coward presented by the Irish Classical Theatre Company, directed by Gordon McCall, starring Josephine Hogan, David Oliver, Marisa Caruso, Jordan Levin, Hillary Walker, David Lundy, Melissa Levin. Jacob Albarella, Andrea Gollhardt. Jun 2-25 Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Andrews Theatre, 625 Main St. (853-ICTC). www.irishclassicaltheatre.com

LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA, musical by Adam Guettel & Craig Lucas, presented by Second Generation Theatre, directed by Loraine O’Donnell, starring Debbie Pappas Sham, Kelly Copps, Anthony Lazzaro, Marc Sacco, Rebecca Runge, Katy Miner, Matt Witten, Steve Jakiel, Leah Berst, Lucas DeNies, Christopher Andreana. Jun 2-18, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster (683-1776). www.secondgenerationtheatre.com