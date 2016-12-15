Books: The Perfect Gift

Suggestions from Talking Leaves Bookstore:

The Curious Charms of Arthur Pepper

Phaedra Patrick

In this poignant and charming debut, a lovable widower embarks on an epic quest to find the truth about his wife’s secret life before they met. $24.99





Small Great Things

Jodi Picoult

The #1 bestselling author tackles race, privilege, prejudice and justice in her much-talked-about new novel, which inspires us to look beyond ourselves this holiday season. $28.99





Nicotine

Nell Zink

The author of Mislaid returns with a fierce and audaciously funny novel of families – a story of obsession, idealism and ownership – centered on a young woman who inherits her bohemian late father’s childhood home. $26.99





The Art of Movement

Ken Browar & Deborah Ory

From the creators of the popular NYC Dance Project comes this celebration of movement and dance with hundreds of breathtaking photographs from varied international companies – Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre, and Royal Ballet and more. $50





Johanna’s Christmas

Johanna Basford

Delicate tangles of holly and ivy, bauble-laden Christmas trees and mountains of wrapped gifts are all waiting to be brought to life in this new coloring book from the creator of Lost Ocean. $15





Big History

A blend of history, science, sociology and more, this fully illustrated tome tells the story of the universe, where humans fit in and what the future may bring. $50





Who Shot Sports

Gail Buckland

More than 280 spectacular photos – great action shots; portraits; athletes off the field and behind the scenes. A must for sports (and photography) lovers. $45

National Geographic Greatest Landscapes

From vast deserts at twilight to snowcapped mountain ranges at dawn, this iconic collection showcases National Geographic’s photography of the world’s most beautiful natural landscapes. $40





Psychobook

Julian Rothenstein, editor

The beautifully illustrated Psychobook informs and entertains through a fascinating, comprehensive look at the history of psychological testing, and includes the various meanings of test results. $40





New Scientist: The Origin of (almost) Everything

New Scientist &

Graham Lawton

New Scientist takes you on a colorful infographic journey from the start of our universe to civilization, knowledge and technology. Witty essays, plus a foreword from Stephen Hawking, help to explain the origins of (almost) everything. $35





The Essential New York Times Book of Cocktails

Steve Reddicliffe, editor

This is the only compendium you will ever need for home entertaining, featuring over 350 cocktail recipes culled from the Times archive. $29.95





Something in Between

Melissa de la Cruz

Melissa de la Cruz launches Seventeen Fiction from Harlequin teen with a timely and personal contemporary story. When Filipino-American high school student Jasmine discovers her family is in America illegally, everything in her life is suddenly cast in doubt. $18.99





Eataly

The best modern Italian recipes from the largest and most prestigious Italian marketplace in the world, featuring 300 landmark recipes highlighting the way Italians cook today. $49.95





The Water Princess

Susan Verde & Peter H. Reynolds

This story of a young girl who dreams of bringing clean drinking water to her African village was inspired by the childhood of African-born model Georgie Badiel. $17.99





Maker Lab

Jack Challoner

Supporting STEM education initiatives, Maker Lab has 28 kid-safe projects and crafts that will get young inventors’ wheels turning and make science pure fun.$19.99





The Case of Beasts

Mark Salisbury

Witness the filmmaking magic that brought Rowling’s script for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them to the screen. Explore the realm of fantastical creatures and discover the magical cast of characters in pursuit of them. $45





The Christmas Story

Robert Sabuda

Hope and joy radiate from the pages of Robert Sabuda’s new pop-up book celebrating the Nativity. $35