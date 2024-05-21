Broadband for All? Mapping and Discussing Progress and Remaining Challenges Across NYS

More than 1.8 million New Yorkers live in households that do not have any access to broadband Internet through a subscription or through a cellular data plan. Community partners, policy makers, and decision makers across NY are invited to join Rusty Weaver, Director of Research, ILR Buffalo Co-Lab, and community leaders in broadband accessibility on Friday, May 24, 2024 from 12-1:30pm ET for a virtual webinar of the New York State Digital Equity Portal and a discussion on opportunities going forward.

In December 2021, The ILR School and Community Tech NY launched the New York State Digital Equity Portal in partnership with the New York State Department of Education, the New York State Library and the John R. Oishei Foundation. The portal is an interactive, online data mapping tool for communities and individuals seeking data to inform broadband adoption and improve digital equity for millions of New York state residents without wired internet access. New data has been released which has prompted a 2024 update to the portal showing the progress that has been made toward achieving digital equity across NYS and what still needs to be done. Whereas the numbers suggest that NYS still has work to do to ensure universal access to broadband Internet, the state has made important strides over the past decade. For example, the number of households and residents with zero broadband access at home have been nearly cut in half since 2014.





Additionally, in 2021, New York enacted the Affordable Broadband Act (ABA), which requires internet service providers to offer broadband internet to qualifying households at reduced prices. Through a series of court cases and appeals, the Second Circuit court of appeals overturned the lower court and found that the NY ABA is not preempted by the Federal Communications Act of 1934 and that it is not conflict-preempted by the Federal Communications Commission’s 2018 order classifying broadband as an information service. What this means is that New York can put into effect its law which puts a price cap on charging for internet service for low income families. According to the portal, 95.6% of NYS households with annual income of $75,000 or more have broadband Internet subscriptions, with just 72.4% of households earning $35,000 or less have a broadband subscription.





This event is free, open to the public, and is intended for activists, government, elected officials, staff, and anyone interested in learning more about broadband access and digital equity across New York state. Learn more and register for the Zoom webinar here: https://cornell.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Aa79K5W5SHuaQbLksHiYzQ#/registration