Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy Olmsted-ucation Week Kickoff

Augmented Reality Wayfinding App Launch; Olmsted-ucation Event Schedule Release

WHAT: The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy, the first nonprofit organization in the nation to manage and operate a historic urban park system, will celebrate Frederick Law Olmsted’s legacy with Olmsted-ucation Week from April 20 – April 28.

WHO:

Stephanie Crockatt, Executive Director, Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy

Dennis Horrigan, Buffalo Olmsted Park Conservancy Board Chairman

The Honorable Bryon W. Brown, Mayor, City of Buffalo

Bart Kresse, BOPC Board member, Administrative Vice President, M&T Bank

WHEN: Friday, April 20, 10 a.m.

WHERE: The Parkside Lodge, 84 Parkside Ave.Buffalo, N.Y. 14214

(Parking is available in the Meadow Drive parking lot, which can be accessed from Parkside Avenue, and along the Ring Road.)

DETAILS: As 2018 marks the 150th year of when Fredrick Law Olmsted came to Buffalo and forever changed the landscape of our community, the Conservancy will honor his legacy with a calendar of events for Olmsted-ucation Week, as well as launch a one-of-a-kind mobile app that includes an augmented reality attraction, bringing Olmsted and one of his lost landscapes to life. Olmsted-ucation Week will include a volunteer Earth Day cleanup of Delaware Park, a book signing with a local Olmsted scholar to celebrate Olmsted’s 196th birthday, and the release of the South Park Arboretum feasibility study.

About the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy

The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy is the first nonprofit organization in the nation to manage and operate an entire urban park system that consists of over 850 acres of beautifully designed parks, parkways and circles. The park system was designed by America’s first landscape architect, Frederick Law Olmsted, 150 years ago and today, more than 2.5 million people use Buffalo’s historic, award-winning Olmsted Park System annually for recreation, relaxation and rejuvenation. Since 2004, basic maintenance of the parks has been greatly improved since the groundbreaking public/private agreement between the City of Buffalo, Erie County and The Buffalo Park Conservancy. The Conservancy is a membership-based, community organization whose mission is to promote, preserve, restore, enhance and maintain the Frederick Law Olmsted-designed landscape in the Greater Buffalo area. Learn more at: www.bfloparks.org.

The Buffalo Olmsted Park System includes:

Six parks: Cazenovia Park in South Buffalo, Delaware Park in Delaware/Parkside District, Front Park at the Peace Bridge, Martin Luther King, Jr. Park at Fillmore Avenue, Riverside Park at Niagara and Tonawanda Street, and South Park at McKinley Parkway

Seven parkways: Bidwell, Chapin, Lincoln, McKinley, Porter, Red Jacket, and Richmond

Eight landscaped traffic circles: Agassiz, Colonial, Ferry, Gates, McClellan, McKinley, Soldiers, and Symphony