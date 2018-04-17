Gov’t Mule, Blue Rodeo and The Spinners announced as Artpark Tuesdays in the Park presented by M&T Bank shows Tickets on sale Friday April 20 at 10am

(Lewiston, NY) – Artpark announced today that Gov’t Mule with Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real (July 24), Blue Rodeo with Colin James (June 26) and The Spinners with Dave Schulz and C.O. Jones (August 21) have been added to complete the 2018 lineup of Tuesdays in the Park presented by M&T Bank. Tickets for all three shows will go on sale Friday, April 20 at 10am.





June 26- Blue Rodeo with Colin James

5pm gates, 6:30pm show Artpark Amphitheater

Advance General Admission (Carry-in chairs permitted) $12

Front of Stage (Standing room only) $27

Reserved Seating (Numbered chairs provided) $27

July 24 – Gov’t Mule with Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

5pm gates, 6:30pm Artpark Amphitheater

Advance General Admission (Carry-in chairs permitted) $12

Front of Stage (Standing room only) $37

Reserved Seating (Numbered chairs provided) $37

August 21 – The Spinners with Dave Schulz and C.O. Jones

5pm gates, 6:30pm Artpark Amphitheater

Advance General Admission (Carry-in chairs permitted) $12

Front of Stage (Standing room only) $27

Reserved Seating (Numbered chairs provided) $27

Ticket prices include Facility Fee; additional fees apply for online and phone orders. General Admission tickets increase by $5 when purchased the week of the concert.

Purchase tickets online at artpark.net, tickets.com, by phone at 1-888-223-6000, or in person at the Artpark Box Office (Mon-Fri 10am-4pm).

2018 Tuesdays in the Park presented by M&T Bank Series Lineup

June 12 – Steven Tyler and Loving Mary Band with The Sisterhood Band

June 19 – Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers with The Wood Brothers

June 26 – Blue Rodeo with Colin James (On sale 4/20)

July 3 – Steve Miller Band with Peter Frampton

July 10 – Barenaked Ladies with Better Than Ezra and KT Tunstall

July 17 – Tedeschi Trucks Band Wheels of Soul 2018 feat. Drive-By Truckers and The Marcus King Band

July 24 – Gov’t Mule with Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real (On sale 4/20)

July 31 – Brit Floyd Eclipse World Tour 2018

August 7 – Jeff Beck with special guest Ann Wilson of Heart

August 14 – Voodoo Threauxdown with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave. featuring Galactic, Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Friends

August 21 – The Spinners with Dave Schulz and C.O. Jones (On sale 4/20)

August 28 – Boy George & Culture Club, B-52s, Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey

Please visit artpark.net for more information.