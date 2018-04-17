ON THE BOARDS • Week of April 19- April 26 – What’s Playing on BUFFALO THEATER Stages

OPENING

THE AWFUL TRUTH, comedy by Arthur Richman presented by the Irish Classical Theatre Company, directed by Fortunato Pezzimenti, starring Eric Rawski, Zak Ward, Diane Curley, Ellen Horst, Maura Nolan, Adriano Gatto, Marisa Caruso, Chris Kelly. Apr 20-May 13, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Andrews Theatre, 625 Main St. (853-ICTC). www.irishclassicaltheatre.com

BUFFALO QUICKIES, festival of one act plays directed by Lee Becker, James Cichocki and Joyce Stilson, starring Christopher Standart, Andrew Zuccari, Tom Dreitlein, Jacquie Cherry, Bill Lovern, Kate Olena. Apr 19-May 5, Thu-Sat at 7:30. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (852-2600). www.alleyway.com

CABARET, musical by Kander & Ebb presented by Casting Hall, directed by Jennifer Toohey. Apr 19-28, Thu & Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8. Warren Enters Theatre, Upton Hall, Buffalo State (878-3005).

CHICAGO, musical by Kander & Ebb presented by Niagara University Theatre, directed by Steve Braddock. Apr 19-29. Leary Theatre, Clet Hall, NU campus (286-8685). theatre.niagara.edu

ONCE, musical by Walsh, Hansard & Irglová, directed by Randall Kramer, starring Jacob Albarella, Ryleigh Grace Cavanagh, Mia Cimato, Katie Clark, Steve Copps, Philip Farugia, Robert Insana, Amy Jakiel, Renee Landrigan, Bob Mazierski, Theresa Quinn, Andrew J. Reimers, Nick Stevens Apr 25-May 27, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com

SIGHT UNSEEN, play by Donald Margulies presented by Jewish Repertory Theatre, directed by Saul Elkin, starring Constance Caldwell, Josie DiVincenzo, David Lundy, Peter Palmisano. Apr 19-May13, Thu at 7:30, Sat at 4 & 8, Sun at 2. The Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre, 2640 North Forest Road, Getzville (650-7626). www.jewishrepertorytheatre.com

ONGOING

THE FULL MONTY, musical by David Yazbek & Terrence McNally presented by Subversive Theatre, directed by Susan Forbes, starring Anthony Alcocer, Jeffrey Coyle, Thomas LaChiusa, Pamela Rose Mangus, Victor Morales, Jamie Nablo, Connor Graham, Alejandro Pèrez, Alfonzo Tyson, Tim Goehrig, Smirna Mercedes-Pèrez, Diane McNamara. Through May 12, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 3. The Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave., third floor (462-5549). www.subversivetheatre.org

I DO! I DO!, musical by Tom Jones & Harvey Schmidt, presented by O’Connell & Company, directed by Bobby Cooke, starring Mary Coppola Gjurich, Gregory Gjurich. Through May 6, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. The Park School, 4625 Harlem Road, Snyder (848-0800). www.oconnellandcompany.com

CLOSING

The Roar of the Greasepaint -The Smell of the Crowd, musical by Leslie Bricusse & Anthony Newley, directed by Merete Muenter, starring David Bondrow, Stan Klimecko. Through Apr 22, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave. Lancaster. (683-1776). www.lancasterregionalplayers.org

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

An Evening of Nostalgia, Imagination and Creativity, series of radio plays presented by Western New York Players. Apr 27 & 28 at 7:30. Immanuel Lutheran Church, 107 Scott St., Tonawanda (692-0906).

MOJADA, a reading in English of the play by Luis Alfaro, presented by Raíces Theatre Company, directed by Megan Callahan starring Anthony Alcocer, Marta Aracelis, Melinda Capeles, Lissette DeJesus, Carlos Rafael Maggiolo, Victoria Pérez. Apr 29 at 6. Road Less Traveled Theater, 500 Pearl St. Free admission (381-9333).

SECURITY, performance installation by Tim Stegner and Frank Napolski presented by Torn Space. Apr 27-29 at 7. 612 Fillmore Ave. www.tornspacetheater.com

UPCOMING

THE CHRISTIANS, play by Lucas Hnath, directed by Scott Behrend, starring Dave Hayes, Aaron Moss, Steve Jakiel, Victoria Pérez, and Lisa Vitrano. Apr 27-May 20, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2 Road Less Traveled Theater, 500 Pearl St. (629-3069). www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org

THE FOREIGNER, comedy by Larry Shue directed by David Oliver, starring Kevin Craig, Patrick Moltane, Aleks Malejs, Christopher Evans, Anne Gayley, David Mitchell. Dan Urtz. Apr 27-May 20, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. (829-7668). www.kavinokytheatre.com

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, touring production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical presented by Shea’s and Albert Nocciolino. Previews Apr 25 at 7:30, Apr 26 at 1 & 7:30. Apr 27-May 6, Tue-Thu at 7:30, Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8, Sun at 2 & 7. Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org

WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN, musical by Lane & Yazbek presented by UB Department of Theatre & Dance, directed by Nathan R. Matthews. Apr 26-May 6, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 2 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Drama Theatre, UB Center for the Arts, North Campus (645-ARTS).