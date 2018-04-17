Grandtheft Releases “She Knows” Music Video Featuring Just Chase

Los Angeles, CA – Toronto’s Grandtheft brings back the groove on his new Dim Mak single “She Knows” with the help of Nova Scotian R&B singer Just Chase. The track’s pulsating energy comes alive in its vibrant music video, premiered today on Complex. Filmed throughout Toronto, the video takes viewers on a voyeuristic experience on a night out in Ontario’s capital city.

“‘She Knows’ is a really special song to me because it’s feels so uniquely like Toronto,” states Grandtheft. “Chase and I both reside in Toronto so, in approaching the music video, I wanted to capture the a night out in my neighborhood… to give visual life to the soul and dancehall vibe of the record. It was my second time working with my friend, director Jon Riera and he was the perfect guy to call on for this project.”

From remixing some of dance and pop music’s biggest tracks (Calvin Harris’ “Summer,” Katy Perry’s “This Is How We Do,” Alesso’s “Heroes”) to penning his own massive productions (“Keep It 100” with Dim Mak’s Keys N Krates, “Easy Go” with Delaney Jane), Grandtheft has enjoyed an astronomical ascension. After reaching new heights across Top 40 US and Top 20 Canada pop radio with “Easy Go,” recent single “Square One” featuring MAX (of Party Pupils) has already accrued millions of streams since December. Coming off his headlining Square One Tour and dates on Steve Aoki’s Kolony US Tour, Grandtheft continues to spread his eclectic sound around the world. Catch him on tour this summer playing at Spring Awakening, World Club Dome, and several other cities and festivals worldwide.

Just Chase is a rising R&B/neo-soul singer-songwriter from Toronto by way of Nova Scotia. Since arriving on the scene in 2017, he has quickly accumulated over 19 million on demand streams. His breakout single “EGO” made it to #3 on Billboard’s Hot Single Sales Chart and left Complex proclaiming that the artist is “poised for big things.” He released his highly-anticipated 8-track mixtape Killing Roses last November, delivering a soundtrack to love and city fantasy while highlighting his unique upbeat hypnotic flow and dancehall influences.

Grandtheft Tour Dates:

4/19: Scenario – Pittsburgh, PA

4/20: Kilroy’s Recess Nightclub – Bloomington, IN

4/21: Republic NOLA – New Orleans, LA

5/4: Kentucky Derby Festival – Louisville, KY

6/2: World Club Dome – Frankfurt, Germany

6/8: Spring Awakening Music Festival – Chicago, IL

6/8: Mosaic Ultra Lounge KC – Kansas City, MO

7/16: Area 4 Festival – Novalja, Nova Scotia

7/20: Deadbeats @ TD Echo Beach – Toronto, ON

8/24 – New Horizons 2018 – Nürburg, Germany

Grandtheft

Website / Facebook / Twitter / Soundcloud / Spotify / Instagram / YouTubeJust Chase

Website / Facebook / Twitter / Soundcloud / Spotify / Instagram





DIM MAK

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