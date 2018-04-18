California Governor Brown stands by pardons amid President’s criticism

On Tuesday, California Gov. Jerry Brown defended his decision to pardon five illegal aliens who have criminal records and were facing deportation.

Last month Brown pardoned two Cambodian refugees – one convicted of domestic violence; the other for drug possession. He also pardoned Daniel Maher, who was convicted of kidnapping and robbery using a firearm; Sergio Mena, sentenced in 2003 for drug possession; and Acevedo Alaniz, who served five months for vehicle theft.

Trump criticized the pardons in a March 31 tweet, saying, “Governor Jerry ‘Moonbeam’ Brown pardoned 5 criminal illegal aliens whose crimes include (1) Kidnapping and Robbery (2) Badly beating wife and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize (3) Dealing drugs. Is this really what the great people of California want? @FoxNews” Brown responded, “I’m trying to deal with the human crisis. We have people deported. These children don’t have parents.”

Brown supports legalizing 11 million illegals in the U.S. through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. “What’s the big problem? They’re here. They’re working. Does that promote public safety to traumatize parents and their children,” Brown said.