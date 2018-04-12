Carnegie International 57th Edition 2018 Announces Participating Artists

Pittsburgh, PA (April 11, 2018) Curator Ingrid Schaffner announced today the artists in Carnegie International, 57th Edition, 2018, which runs October 13, 2018–March 25, 2019 at Carnegie Museum of Art. Established in 1896, the Carnegie International exhibitions have built a rich history of introducing audiences to contemporary art from around the world. The 2018 Carnegie International will feature:

Yuji Agematsu

El Anatsui

Art Labor with Joan Jonas

Huma Bhabha

Mel Bochner

Mimi Cherono Ng’ok

Lenka Clayton and Jon Rubin

Sarah Crowner

Alex Da Corte

Tacita Dean

Jeremy Deller

Kevin Jerome Everson

Han Kang and IM Heung-soon

Leslie Hewitt

Saba Innab

Karen Kilimnik

Zoe Leonard

Kerry James Marshall

Park McArthur

Josiah McElheny with John Corbett and Jim Dempsey

Ulrike Müller

Thaddeus Mosley

The Otolith Group

Postcommodity

Jessi Reaves

Abel Rodriguez

Rachel Rose

Beverly Semmes

Dayanita Singh

Lucy Skaer

Tavares Strachan

Lynette Yiadom-Boakye

and

“Dig Where You Stand,” by independent exhibition maker Koyo Kouoh

With 32 artists and artist collectives, the exhibition invites visitors to explore what it means to be “international” at this moment in time, and to experience museum joy. The pleasure of being with art and other people inspired the composition of this International—a series of encounters with contemporary art inside the world of the Carnegie Museum. Among the new and ambitious projects are an unprecedented collaboration between novelist Han Kang and filmmaker IM Heung-soon; an exhibition-within-the-exhibition by Koyo Kouoh that draws from the museum’s collection; and an interpretation of rejected works from the history of the Carnegie International by Lenka Clayton and Jon Rubin. Other components of the International include a mapping of Pittsburgh through photography in the museum’s Teenie Harris Archive, a historic record of black life in urban America, and the Cinémathèque series of film screenings. The 57th edition builds on a long legacy of research and collecting by Carnegie Museum of Art.

Carnegie International Exhibition, 1964

The 57th Carnegie International artists include:

1 independent exhibition-maker

6 art collectives and collaborations

13 individual artists who use the pronoun “he”

17 individual artists who use the pronoun “she”

20 artists who live in the US

3 artists who live in Asia

5 artists who live in Europe

2 artists who live in Africa

1 artist who lives in South America

1 artist who lives in the Middle East

National aliations by residence and birth:

Austria, Bahamas, Cameroon, Cherokee Nation, Colombia, England, Germany, Ghana, India, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Korea, Kuwait, Lebanon, Navajo Nation, Nigeria, Nonuya Nation, Pakistan, Palestine, Scotland, Senegal, Switzerland, United States of America, and Vietnam

Programming

The International is already underway with an array of programs and publications. The ongoing Tam O’Shanter Drawing Sessions, conducted by artists and other participants in the exhibition, welcome the public to explore contemporary art through mapping, writing, doodling, and other improvisations on drawing. Past sessions have been led by Schaffner, Art Labor, Maira Kalman, Prem Krishnamurthy, Thaddeus Mosley, and Dayanita Singh. They will continue, from this weekend’s zine-making workshop by Mimi Cherono Ng’ok, through the run of the exhibition.

In addition, the International has launched KEYWORD: INTERNATIONAL, a catalyst for creative research and conversation in collaboration with the Kelly Strayhorn Theater. Twenty arts activators will receive micro-grants to support research projects to define Pittsburgh as an international city. On October 20, 2018, fellows will present their findings during a daylong symposium that will be published in the exhibition catalogue.

For more information on public programs, please see: https://2018.carnegieinternational.org/programs/

The Curator

Curator Ingrid Schaffner and associate curator Liz Park are available for interview. Schaffner’s process started with a series of research trips with five curator colleagues as her traveling and thinking Companions: Magalí Arriola, Doryun Chong, Ruba Katrib, Carin Kuoni, and Bisi Silva. Each Companion traveled with Schaffner to places new to both of them. This research shapes not only Schaffner’s work on the International, but also the Companion’s work in the field at large. A series of Travelogues published on Carnegie Museum of Art’s website offers a window into this process: https://blog.cmoa.org/tag/the-travelogue-series/.

Curator Ingrid Schaffner

Support

Major support for the Carnegie International, 57th Edition, 2018 has been provided by Carnegie International Endowment, The Fine Foundation, and the Keystone Friends of the 2018 Carnegie International. Additional major support is provided by the Friends of the 2018 Carnegie International, the Jill and Peter Kraus Endowment for Contemporary Art, The Fellows of Carnegie Museum of Art, and the Louisa S. Rosenthal Family Fund.

General operating support for Carnegie Museum of Art is provided by The Heinz Endowments and Allegheny Regional Asset District. Carnegie Museum of Art receives state arts funding support through a grant from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.





Carnegie Museum of Art

Carnegie Museum of Art creates experiences that connect people to art, ideas, and one another. The museum is committed to global engagement and regional advancement. We champion creativity and its importance to society with experiences that welcome, inspire, challenge, and inform. Our core activities—collecting, conserving, presenting, and interpreting works of art—make those experiences possible. Our collection of over 30,000 works emphasizes art, architecture, photography, and design from the 19th century to the present. One of the four Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Museum of Art was founded by industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie in 1895. To learn more, please call 412.622.3131 or visit cmoa.org.