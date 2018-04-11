Three days of celebration featuring Wycliffe Gordon, the Colored Musicians Club of Buffalo, Drea d’Nur, and Buffalo Brass Machine

Grand Opening Weekend

May 4-6, 2018

Niagara Falls, NY (April 10, 2018) – To mark the grand opening of the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, the Board of Directors and Staff will host three events to introduce the community to the Heritage Center. The opening weekend will include an Opening Night Celebration on Friday, May 4, 4:00 p.m. through 9 p.m., an Opening Gala on Saturday, May 5, starting at 5:30 p.m., and a free community day on Sunday, May 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The weekend will include performances by internationally renowned jazz trombonistWycliffe Gordon, the Colored Musicians Club’s George Scott Big Band, singer songwriter Drea d’Nur, and the Buffalo Brass Machine, and a keynote address byAlan Spears, Cultural Resources Director at the National Parks Conservation Association. All events take place in the Heritage Center and Amtrak building, 825 Depot Avenue W., Niagara Falls, NY 14305.

Over a decade in the making, the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center is an experiential museum that reveals authentic stories of Underground Railroad freedom seekers and abolitionists in Niagara Falls. We aim to inspire visitors to recognize modern injustices that stem from slavery and to take action toward an equitable society.

Opening Night Celebration, Friday May 4, 4:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m., $20

Join us for a self-guided walk through the museum, live music from Buffalo Brass Machine and special guest jazz trombonist Wycliffe Gordon, wine and beer from local businesses, and small bites as well, as we mark the grand opening of this momentous project. Buy tickets here. ››

Opening Gala, Saturday May 5, 5:00 p.m., $75

Join us for a seated dinner and program, including keynote speaker Alan Spears,

Cultural Resources Director at the National Parks Conservation Association, and a musical performance by jazz singer Drea d’Nur. Buy tickets here. ››

Community Day, Sunday May 6, 10 a.m. through 6 p.m., Free*

On Community Day, you will get a chance to take a quick walk-through of the exhibition and enjoy music performances by Colored Musicians Club, George Scott Big Bandand other entertainment, and learn about community partners and other organizations working to shape the future of Niagara Falls. *Free timed exhibition tickets need to be reserved online in advance and capacity is limited, but we invite everyone to join for festivities beyond seeing the exhibition. Free timed exhibition tickets can be reserved here. ››

Location: 825 Depot Avenue W., Niagara Falls, NY 14305

Beginning May 8, 2018, admission hours will be the following:

Monday – Closed Tuesday 10AM – 6PM Wednesday 10AM – 6PM Thursday 10AM – 8PM Friday 10AM – 6PM Saturday 10AM – 6PM Sunday 10AM – 4PM