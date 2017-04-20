CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER

Kleinhans Music Hall Tues Apr 25th 8pm $25

Few clarinetists today hold a position of such high esteem as David Shifrin, who leads a cast of extraordinary young Chamber Music Society artists featuring virtuoso violinists Bella Hristova and Danbi Um, superb violist Mark Holloway, the thrilling artistry of cellist Dmitri Atapine, and the phenomenal pianist Gloria Chien. They will be performing classic Chamber music from three of its finest composers: Mozart, Bartok and Shostakovich. Mozart’s “Quintet for Clarinet and Strings” is rightly regarded as the pinnacle of the composer’s achievement as a chamber music composer and the concert adds powerful works by Bartok and Shostakovich that speak to the candor of life’s adversities. Not to be missed!