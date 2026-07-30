Megan Moroney Leaves The Stage In Tears After Three Songs

Megan Moroney made it through three songs at Ball Arena in Denver on Tuesday night before stopping the show, walking back to the microphone with a hoarse voice and fighting back tears to tell a packed arena that she could not continue.

"This is obviously the last thing I ever want to do, but I am obviously extremely sick, and I thought I did everything to make myself better, and obviously, two songs in, I just can't play this show tonight," she told the crowd. "I'm sorry that y'all came out. This is like, my worst nightmare. I promise to make it up to you guys 10 times. I love you, and I'm really sorry."

The audience cheered her on and shouted "I love you" back. Ball Arena confirmed the cancellation in a statement: "Megan is unable to continue her performance this evening due to illness, and we must end the show at this time."

In an Instagram story she later posted, since expired, she wrote that she would "never ever give you guys a show that is not 100%" and that she knew she was not capable of that Tuesday night.

The Denver show has been rescheduled for August 27. Ticket holders are eligible for refunds. The Cloud 9 Tour continues. Moroney, who released her third album Cloud 9 in February, is one of the biggest names in country music right now — she called stopping the show her worst nightmare. The crowd made it clear they disagreed with that assessment.