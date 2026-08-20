Chipotle BOGO Offer Is Only Today And Here's How To Get It

Today is the day. Chipotle's School Spirit BOGO is live Thursday August 20 from 3 PM to close at participating U.S. locations, walk in wearing anything school-related, from a middle school jersey to a college sweatshirt, and buy one entrée and get one free.

The restaurant staff decides whether your gear qualifies. The offer is capped at five free entrées per transaction, in-restaurant only, no app, no delivery, no online orders.

The school gear window is broad: T-shirts, sweatshirts, jerseys and hats from any school from middle school through college all qualify. Wear it, walk in, buy one, get one.

The deal also kicks off a bigger back-to-school value push. Three consecutive Chipotle Sundays, August 23, August 30 and September 6, give customers a free entrée when they order two or more entrées after 3 PM through the Chipotle app or website using the code SUNDAYS.

That offer is digital only, available in the U.S. and Canada. The Sunday offer also confirms what Chipotle has been noticing on TikTok, where "Chipotle Sundays" has become an end-of-weekend ritual the brand is now officially leaning into.

College students with Chipotle U Rewards, validated through ID.me, earn 20 percent more points on every purchase and get 1,000 bonus points at sign-up.